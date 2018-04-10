BioSci Rounds Report: Regenxbio Surged, Geron Trading Reversed And Dexcom G6 Approved

I met the towering intellectuals in books, not in the classroom, which is natural. I can’t remember when I first read Ben Franklin. I had Thomas Jefferson over my bed at seven or eight. My family was into all that stuff, getting ahead through discipline, knowledge, and self-control. - Charlie Munger

Trading Analytics

Welcome to another edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for April date, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s dive into the first notable trade with Regenxbio (NASDAG:RGNX), a gene therapy innovator with substantial prospects.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar).

Today, Regenxbio traded $4.30 higher at $31.40 for 15.87% profits. There is seemingly no news for the day to warrant such a robust rally. Therefore, it is most likely that investor enthusiasm in gene therapy is resurged, and the company is one of the most robust innovators in this space. Of note, the approval of voretigene neparvovec-rzyl (Luxturna) - a one-time gene therapy for patients afflicted with biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy - of Sparks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), cemented the fact that gene therapy is now a reality.

Regenxbio differentiates itself from other innovators due to its robust pipeline as shown in figure 2. In the prior research, we noted that the AAV vector (powering the firm’s NAV Technology) is highly advanced and is most likely to deliver robust clinical outcomes for the various molecules in development. Interestingly, RGX-111 has the substantial unlocked value and is currently being investigated as a potential treatment for the orphan condition, mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1 (“MPS”). Asides from the in-house innovation, the company out-licensed the NAV technology to 20 other firms, of which 8 are in active clinical development as of Dec.31, 2017. All that being said, we expect Regenxbio to procure robust data going forward. Moreover, gene therapy is playing an increasingly prominent role in the treatment of many cancers as well as genetic conditions.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Regenxbio)

The second key trade comes from Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), a stellar bioscience focusing on the innovation and development of a novel approach toward cancer management: the controlling cellular division via a telomerase inhibitor (Imetelstat). As follows, the stock traded slightly up by $0.03 at $3.51 for 0.86% profits. We elucidated that Imetelstat has substantial prospects. Despite the potential adverse effects, the overall survival benefits (and the limited treatment options) should enable the drug to gain regulatory approval. That, however, is dependent on the data outcomes for the myelofibrosis (“MF”) as well as the myelodysplastic syndrome (“MDS”) segments. And, our analytical research revealed that Imetelstat has a favorable chance to clear its clinical binaries.

Re the broader bioscience market, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up by $1.85 at $102.87 (for +1.83% profits). Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $2.22 higher at $85.10 (for +2.68% gains). The aforesaid rallied is due to the renewed investors optimism for the day (subsequent to the negative views on the Trade War that were pervasive last week). Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with the grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you the quote from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise.” Three interesting transactions for the day came from Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS). On April 09, 2018, the President and CEO (Neal Walker) purchased 10K shares for $167.5K to up his stakes to 897K shares. Back on Aug. 16 last year, Director (Andrew Shiff) bought 108K shares for $2.4M, which increased his total ownership to 634K counts. In contrast, the 10% owner (Vivo Ventures) sold 425K shares for $13.0M, thereby lowering their count to 2.8M.

Based in Wayne, PA, Aclaris is a dermatologist-led company, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to serve significant unmet needs in (aesthetic as well as medical) dermatology and immunology. The firm is focused on niches that are either without an FDA-approved molecule or where there are treatment gaps, to power the robust pipeline as shown in figure 3.

Figure 3: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Aclaris)

Final Remarks

The bioscience sector rallied today while specific companies under our coverage made big waves. Building upon the wisdom gained from early setbacks in AAV-based gene delivery, Regenxbio is now powering its robust portfolio as well as out-licensed the NAV technology to 20 other firms. And, early data results are highly encouraging. As for Geron, it’s dollars to donuts that Imetelstat can ultimately gain FDA approval if the clinical data will be positive. And, the earliest data reporting is for the MF franchise that is the determinant whether Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will extend the partnership. The new company (Aclaris) also made our report for the day with its significant insider purchase. Of note, there is a higher-level intelligence published in advanced and exclusively for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing. In the said research, we elucidated this thesis in much greater details.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, and Kite procured over 454%, 90%, 157%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like to inform our readers of Seeking Alpha's recent policy change, in which the company implemented the paywall (not only to my articles but to all articles that are published over 10-day). This is in place, as the company is, after all, a business. And, the revenues from ads are not adequate to support the high-quality research that the company is providing. If you are a REAL TIME FOLLOWER, you will be notified immediately of our new research for you to continue to benefit from our due diligence. You can also gain access to all of my old articles and much more by taking the 2-week FREE trial of my marketplace, Integrated BioSci Investing.