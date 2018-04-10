High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio - April Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. The goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the rebalance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next-highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of March, "999" indicates a N/A value):

Name Symbol Yield P/E 3-year Altria Group Inc. MO 4.49 17.51 8.3 Meredith Corp. MDP 4.05 17.13 6.3 Target Corp. TGT 3.57 15.03 8.7 Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP 4.21 8.05 2.2 Black Hills Corp. BKH 3.5 5.95 5.1 Consolidated Edison ED 3.67 3.55 3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 3.63 17.79 5.6 Universal Health Realty Trust UHT 4.43 17.94 1.6 PepsiCo Inc. PEP 3.4 21.44 7.7 AT&T Inc. T 5.61 23.93 2.1 ExxonMobil Corp. XOM 4.13 23.03 4.3 Mercury General Corp. MCY 5.45 19.03 0.4 Old Republic International ORI 3.64 10.17 1.4 Realty Income Corp. O 5.09 47.03 5 Leggett & Platt Inc. LEG 3.25 17.67 5 National Retail Properties NNN 4.84 32.72 4.1 Community Bank System CBU 3.73 24.24 4.5 Franklin Resources BEN 2.65 10.8 18.6 United Bankshares Inc. UBSI 3.86 18.36 1 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 3.09 23.32 10.1 National Fuel Gas NFG 3.23 8.79 2.6 People's United Financial PBCT 3.7 19.64 1.5 Genuine Parts Co. GPC 3.21 19.88 5.3 Computer Services Inc. OTCQX:CSVI 2.76 19 15.8 Coca-Cola Company KO 3.59 39.48 6.2

There is turnover in one position this month. ADM was sold for a capital gain of 5.67% and original purchase date of 6/6/2017. The proceeds were used to purchased UHT.

The current portfolio is below:

Position Shares Average Purchase Price Initial Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value MDP 514 56.05 2/6/2018 $28,809.70 $27,550.40 KMB 246 115.49 10/9/2017 $28,410.54 $26,715.60 ORI 1145 16.22 4/4/2014 $18,571.90 $24,399.95 UHT 500 59.92 4/6/2018 $29,960.00 $29,960.00 TGT 391 68.65 6/3/2016 $26,842.15 $28,265.39 MO 400 58.14 1/7/2016 $23,256.00 $25,540.00 HP 445 65.02 3/8/2018 $28,933.90 $29,125.25 ED 385 75.31 3/8/2018 $28,994.35 $30,245.60 BKH 557 51.75 2/6/2018 $28,824.75 $30,072.43 T 650 38.13 3/7/2016 $24,784.50 $23,159.50 Cash Cash $24,384.32 Current Portfolio Value (excluding recent dividends): $299,418.44

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.