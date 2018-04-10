Sometimes you have to stand up for yourself to earn respect and what's fair.

When I was in college, a dissident professor from China came for a week to Professor David Garnham's international political economy class. He took the time to answer questions to a group of the more motivated students after class. Something stands out to me to this day, something I always remembered.

He told us that China was offering the carrot of the massive Chinese market, but would never fully let outsiders access it. Instead, Chinese communist leadership would make promise after promise, then take everything they could from money to resources to technology. About 28 years later, that seems to be about the way it played out.



Today, the best line of the day on financial television (I have all the channels on in the background at some point of the day) came from Larry Kudlow. In regards to the China tariff standoff, he made this very simple statement:

Blame it on China.

Kudlow, the newly appointed National Economic Council Director, went on to say that it's time to tell China: "you are no longer a third world country, you are a first world country, and you have to act like one..." and called them out for stealing technology.

By now, regular readers know, I am no President Trump apologist, and I don't carry water for either party as I believe both are holding America back with partisan rhetoric and game playing, but in this case, President Trump is right to stand up to China. The question becomes then, whether or not he is doing it the right way? I think the answer is probably "right enough."

Klingons and a Vulcan Hello



My name is Kirk after all, so you'll have to be patient as I work through this probably very bad Star Trek analogy. First off, the Chinese are not Klingons, but the Chinese leadership does share some traits with the famed Star Trek tough guys. One of which is that they respect strength. It has been a topic of President Xi's speeches and statements in the past year:

"The Chinese nation has gone from standing up... to becoming rich, to becoming strong," Xi declared as he declared "a new era" for China at last year's opening of the National Congress.

He went on to say, "We are closer than any time in history to realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation..." which is tied to their "rightful" place as a leader in the world and a power in Asia.

Xi stated that the Communist Party must be in control of politics, economics and society, including the promotion of socialist values: "we must oppose any speech or action that weakens, distorts or negates the party's leadership, or China's socialist system."

Ultimately, Xi went on to consolidate his power later in the year by changing the constitution and ensuring that he could stay in leadership indefinitely, rather than the previous ten-year maximum and mandatory age 67 retirement.

How does this relate to the Klingons you say? Well, art often imitates reality. In the first episode of Star Trek Discovery in its premiere season that just ended (you're not a Trekkie or even a sci-fi fan if you're not watching), the Discovery crew encounters an unidentified object and goes to investigate. Here I'll borrow from a Wiki:

Without a clear reading of the object, cautious Kelpien Science Officer Saru advises leaving the area. Burnham disagrees, and dons a space suit to investigate in spite of the dangerous radiation from a nearby binary star system. She finds the object to be covered in ancient carvings, and guarded by an armed Klingon. The Klingon attacks, and when she uses her suit to escape she accidentally kills him. Burnham later awakens aboard the Shenzhou being treated for severe radiation sickness.

The Klingons hold a memorial service for their dead comrade, a "Torchbearer". Burnham warns Georgiou of her encounter with the Klingon, and though Saru suggests that she is confused due to her injuries, Georgiou believes her and locks weaponry on the object. T'Kuvma was expecting this, and reveals their cloaked vessel. The Klingons debate attacking the Federation ship, but T'Kuvma is looking to fulfill an ancient prophecy by having the Torchbearer light a beacon and unite the great Klingon houses. Voq, an outcast with no house of his own, volunteers to be the new Torchbearer, and "lights the beacon", sending light and signals from the carved object.

Starfleet orders the Shenzhou to wait until reinforcements arrive. Burnham contacts her adoptive father Sarek, who believes that the Klingons must have a new leader that could be looking to bring order to the Klingon Empire, which has been in disarray for centuries. He also explains that his species (Vulcans) earned the respect of the Klingons by firing on them first whenever they meet. Burnham recommends this action to Georgiou, but the captain refuses. Burnham disables Georgiou with a Vulcan nerve pinch and takes command of the ship, ordering an attack on the Klingon vessel. Georgiou recovers in time to stop the attack, just as several more Klingon vessels arrive."

That interaction is the foundation of the series first season and it reminds me of what is going on in the nascent trade war between the U.S. and China. In the story above, the Vulcans, after being attacked in their first meeting with the Klingons, fire on the Klingons first in every meeting after that initial encounter until better relations are established.

They use that strategy, called "a Vulcan hello" on the program, because they realized the only way to talk to deal with the Klingons is from a position of strength. They blame their adopted behavior on the Klingon's behavior. This is what President Trump is doing and as put by Larry Kudlow's "blame it on China" comment.

President Trump has adopted a strategy of metaphorically firing on China with tariff threats before negotiations take place. The question is, will it work?

The Importance of China's Markets to Millennials

In my foundation pieces here on Seeking Alpha, I discuss that the global economy is stuck in a "slow growth forever" phase driven by aging demographics, global debt and technology driven deflationary pressures. In such an economic reality, it is vital that the United States has access to growing markets. There are not many with the scale to make a positive impact on American standard of living.

For the Millennials (and the generation after), free trade with growing economies, especially those converting to being consumer driven, is vital for them to be able to live better than their parents. The Millennials are the first generation being handed off a worse set of economic circumstances than their parents received since the Great Depression.

While there are other nations that are growing, only China and India have the size, for America to sell into and move the needle here at home. In that respect, we need free and fair trade with China and India, in order to benefit in the most important way, standard of living.

The problem that many economic lay people make is they see the equation as getting a bigger slice of the pie. The reality is that the most important aspect of economic growth is that the pie is growing. That way, every nation can roughly maintain their proportional slice, but be better off because the pie is bigger from decade to decade.

Certainly, China has cheated over the years. Initially, America allowed it because China needed to grow and become more stable economically. It made no sense to have 1.4 billion people be cold, hungry and angry, especially in a nation with nuclear weapons. Now though, we have gotten to a point where there needs to be more reciprocity since America isn't growing very fast anymore and cannot afford to shoulder the burdens of the global economy by itself.

The world has reached the point where instead of subsidizing China to become a bigger more stable economy, China needs to become a real partner, with more equal responsibilities to supporting global economics.

There have been many cries that globalism has failed. Nothing could be further from the truth. Billions, yes billions, have been lifted out of poverty the past four decades as the liberal economic global order has evolved. But, as with any system, the times change, the needs change and the contributions change. We are at one of those points in history where there will be great change.

What's Next?

While nobody can know, last week I said to Expect Positive Surprises On President Trump's Trade Policies. I stand by that for two reasons.

First, there is no benefit to shrinking the global economic pie. If that happens, the entire global financial system, including America's, is at risk of another 2008 financial crisis. We already have a massive debt problem to deal with, another economic collapse would be devastating for years. For that reason alone, the rhetoric is unlikely to escalate to full scale trade war. If it does though, we all go down together and we might not comeback strong this time. I discussed this scenario at length in my weekly webinar two weeks ago:

The second reason I believe that the Chinese ultimately are reasonable, even if they are tough negotiators. There are avenues for opening up the Chinese markets more and importing more goods from America. The goods I think are most likely to be part of negotiations are oil and gas.

China is the largest importer of natural gas and oil on the planet now. America is a new exporter of LNG and oil. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross made it clear this was a point of negotiation that the administration was pursuing:

“China needs to import very, very large amounts of LNG and from their point it would be very logical to import more of it from us, if for no reason other than to diversify their sources of supply,” Ross said. “It would also have the side effect of reducing the deficit.”

China cannot reduce the trade deficit by the $50 billion that President Trump is seeking on energy trading alone. However, that would be a step. Opening up consumer markets to more American goods by reducing tariffs and regulations would also be a major step.

Ultimately, China needs America's energy and technology. They will have to cut a deal or suffer the consequences. Those consequences could be severe, such as pressure on President Xi by an unhappy population if the economy stalls.

An Investment To Make Now

At Margin of Safety Investing, we keep what we call the Very Short List. That is a list of about 100 companies that can lead in the next decade. On that list are several energy companies, including Antero Resources (AR).

Antero is an independent oil and natural gas company, which acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids focused exclusively on the prolific Marcellus and Utica formations. The company is operating out cash flow and would generate over $2.8 billion of free cash flow the next five years at $60 oil. The company is low leverage, has double digit growth rates and the scale to remain a leader.

The company formed a special committee recently to address its low share price relative to what it feels is its value. The stock has traded around $20 per share for several quarters now and I believe it is worth about twice that much with a bullish outlook.

One potential strategy for raising the share price is a strategic transaction. Antero owns 53% of Antero Midstream Partners (AM) and could engage in a sale or conversion of that company to a C-Corp which has been the trend for MLPs. That trend was initially started by Kinder Morgan (KMI) a few years ago and most recently being done by Vipor Energy Parnters (VNOM). The benefit is to unlock value, get better access to capital and now take advantage of lower corporate tax rates.

Antero is also a very attractive buyout target by other players in the Marcellus and Utica. A merger with ETQ (EQT) or Range Resources (RRC) was urged by hedge fund and private equity investors last year. Ultimately, EQT and Rice Energy merged. More M&A could be on the way.

If trade negotiations with China provide any gains on natural gas exports, that will also put upward pressure on natural gas prices and likely ensure my bullish outlook which I've covered multiple times.

There are several catalysts that can drive Antero share higher, creating a margin of safety for investors. No one thing has to happen, as long as at least one thing does happen. Buy Antero Resources shares.

