California Resources: Last Gasp Or Brilliant Deal? Only The Future Knows

Management needs to demonstrate the cash flow benefits of this purchase quickly. The company has woeful cash flow at the current time.

The preferred stock in the Ares joint venture appears to cost about $68 million with another $28 million paid in kind. Very roughly $10 million interest was saved by paying down the bank line balance.

The cost per barrel appears to be more than $8 which is a little high to pay for reserves.

California Resources (CRC) announced a deal to purchase the ownership interest of Chevron (CVX) in Elk Hills. California Resources operates this asset. Therefore Chevron was a passive investor. For $460 million cash and 2.85 million newly issued shares. Current pricing of the stock would value the deal at roughly $510 million total.

Interestingly, 100% of the assets that California Resources now owns at current prices would earn operating cash flow of about $100 million annually. The transaction would have added about 64 million barrels of oil equivalent to the reserves. The cost per barrel is more than $8. That is a little on the expensive side for oil in the ground. The company expects relatively immediate synergistic savings of $20 million. Chevron's approximate 20% interest added about $20 million to that annual cash flow above. In total the deal appears to be worth about $40 million cash flow using current pricing and anticipated savings. That amounts to an immediate cash flow return of about 8% on the investment.

California Resources made a deal with Ares to joint venture some assets. Ares holds 13.5% preferred stock that will be paid 9% in cash and 4.5% PIK the first three years.

Source: California Resources Corporation February, 2018, Corporate Presentation

The total amount owed Ares preferred dividend will begin at about $96 million. Of that, about $28 million will be paid in kind. This will cause the amount due Ares to grow steadily. About $297 million of the Ares proceeds were used to reduce the bank revolver. This payoff appears to save about $10 million annually.

This deal appears to start out owing the Ares preferred stock in the joint venture. about $68 million cash with another $28 million paid in kind. The money was reinvested to save about $10 million in interest and gain about $40 million in cash flow from the acquisition of the Chevron interests in Elk Hills.

In short, the company begins about $18 million less cash flow. The gas will widen at the end of three years when the $28 million paid in kind preferred distribution changes to cash and the additional preferred issued will grow steadily to markedly increase the original $96 million.

Source: California Resources Corporation April Corporate Presentation

It is important to note that the Ares transaction paid less than $300 million in debt. California Resources is still heavily indebted. Management needs to either market joint venture propositions (preferably large joint venture propositions) with this property or management needs to use the cash flow to rapidly increase cash flow from operations. One way or another cash flow needs to dramatically increase to service the long term debt properly.

Source: California Resources Corporation April Corporate Presentation

Production has revived to relative high points time and time again throughout the long production history of Elk Hills. Now management needs to find a way to cheaply increase production and make the transaction with Chevron look like a bargain or even a steal. Production may need to reach some older high points in order for this current deal to make economic sense.

Currently the deal appears to be on the expensive side. The field is clearly mature and well explored. Production may decline slowly but it is clearly declining. Management no longer has a joint venture partner to consult. Therefore management can be more flexible and agile. These properties are supposedly low cost properties compared to other company projects. Therefore Elk Hills may earn first call on capital.

"Cash provided by operating activities was $23 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $248 million for the full year of 2017."

That quote from the fourth quarter press release demonstrates just how tight the finances remain for California Resources. Oil prices have risen enough that the company probably needs about $500 million cash flow per quarter. A cash flow cushion is needed for the inevitable commodity price downturn. The higher oil prices may enable cash flow to double to $500 million per year. Management needs to fill the remaining gap between "needs" and that $500 million projected annual cash flow with a combination of fantastic rate of return projects and large joint venture projects.

Many deals are judged by what happens after the deal. California Resources management now has a very simple ownership structure at Elk Hills. That structure could be the key that allows this company to attain reasonable cash flow and debt levels. On the other hand, a lack of success could bury the company a little faster in the current debt spiral.

Ares purchased 2.34 million shares for about $50 million total or $21.33 per share. California Resources issued another 2.85 million shares. The latest stock price was in the $17 per share area. The previous article covering the Ares deal noted that management thought it received a good price for shares at $21.33 per share. Those looking for capital appreciation may want to look elsewhere. The additional shares issued at a lower price enhances the previous warning. Capital appreciation for investors may be increasingly harder to achieve. Depreciation is far more likely as the management digs this company out of an onerous debt load. The only way out of this debt spiral is to issue shares of common stock.

The Ares transaction replaced tax deductible interest expense with preferred dividends. Plus less than half of the Ares proceeds paid off debt. Really, the joint venture increased costs because Ares needs to be paid and then the joint venture splits the remaining profits (or cash flow). Before the deal, California Resources claimed all the cash flow on the contributed assets. The only favorable way to view the Ares deal is that debt was replaced with preferred stock. But that preferred stock will be viewed by many analysts as debt. Therefore the Ares deal may not have resulted in the financial improvement that Mr. Market may initially believe occurred.

This Chevron deal is not quite so easy to analyze. The cost of the interest appears high. But there could be some high rate of return projects that bring the eventual costs down considerably. Possibly the simplified ownership structure may make it easier to attract joint venture partners that quickly increase cash flow from operations. Management could make this purchase look absolutely brilliant. But the spotlight is now on management to perform.

Summary

The finances of California Resources remain leveraged. The balance sheet is definitely weak. Management is lucky to have survived as long as it has with the debt load it inherited just before the spin-off from Occidental Petroluem (OXY). Management will have to move quickly and adroitly to improve the current situation. Until the cash flow situation improves markedly, potential investors may want to watch from the sidelines.

There are certainly factors that may drive oil prices higher. But right now the market does not appear to believe that oil prices will remain high for long. This management would be wise to prepare for the worst case scenario and hope for better. If oil prices do remain high, then take that situation as a gift and further improve the company financial situation.

In the meantime, investors should expect more shareholder dilution until the financial problems are resolved. Historically the current share price is rather high. Therefore shareholders should expect management to use that historically high shareholder price to help improve the balance sheet. Otherwise debt spirals are nearly impossible to survive.

The only other hope management has is sustained higher oil prices of about WTI $85 to enable the company to reduce its debt. Of all the probably futures, this one is the least likely.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.