Facebook: Social Data Analysis Offers A Contrarian Take

Despite that, LikeFolio, the social data mining firm, argues that the recent bearishness on Facebook is overblown.

Usage trends on Facebook (FB) have been negative, as has much of the press coverage on it recently.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg looking like he's not enjoying his meeting with Senator Bill Nelson (credit: Sen. Nelson).

A Contrarian Take On Facebook

Usage trends on Facebook (FB) have been negative, as has much of the press coverage on it recently, as its CEO faces a grilling in Washington this week. Despite that, LikeFolio, the social data mining firm, argues that the recent bearishness on Facebook is overblown. I elaborate below, and offer my site's take as well. First, a quick recap of the causes of concern for Facebook.

Causes Of Concern For Facebook

Before the Cambridge Analytica news broke, I wrote that Facebook was, among the FANG stocks, the one most at risk from regulatory action because it was the one most dependent on acquisitions. It's the one most dependent on acquisitions because even before the recent #DeleteFacebook hashtag, usage of Facebook and its core platform was declining, as Jason Kint noted in the tweet below.

On top of that, now there's the FTC investigation of Facebook, state attorneys general targeting it, and its CEO is facing a grilling on Capitol Hill this week. Morgan Stanley (MS) now shares my view that Facebook has become higher risk (though Morgan feels that extends to other Internet stocks as well).

LikeFolio has a different take.

LikeFolio's Take On Facebook

In a report you can request via their website, LikeFolio argues that the #DeleteFacebook trend is likely a flash-in-the-pan (despite high profile users such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak abandoning it).

LikeFolio came to that conclusion by contrasting social data metrics on Facebook now and Snapchat (SNAP) when it changed its user interface, as you can see in the two slides below, which come from its Facebook report.

LikeFolio concludes:

We see no indication that Facebook will lose any meaningful number of users or engagement from this scandal, and believe the near 20% selloff in $FB shares is a long-term opportunity for investors.

Portfolio Armor's Take On Facebook

I should preface this by explaining the strength and weakness of Portfolio Armor's method of analysis based on price history and options sentiment. The strength is that Portfolio Armor's top-ranked names tend to beat the market over the next 6 months. As I noted in my most recent performance update:

The weakness of Portfolio Armor's method is that it's not good at finding tops and bottoms in stocks - it works best in the middles. Facebook currently fails the first of its two screens to avoid bad investments, but that's entirely due to its weak short-term (most recent 6 months) performance , as you can see below, in the screen capture from my site's admin panel.

The first screen is for the mean of the short term performance and long term performance (in Facebook's case, the average 6-month return of its longterm proxy, Microsoft (MSFT), over the last 10 years) to be positive. As you can see above, in the "6m Exp Return" column, it's slightly negative.

Facebook would have passed the second screen on Monday, which was for there to be an optimal, or least expensive, collar available for it when hedging against a >9% decline over the next 6 months. For example, if the mean of Facebook's short and long term returns on Monday had been 20%, in the next step, Portfolio Armor would have attempted to find an optimal collar against a >9% decline using 20% as a cap. And, as you can see in the screen capture below (from the upcoming 3.0 version of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app), it would have found one.

In fact, it would have also found an optimal put to hedge Facebook against the same >9% decline.

And, as I noted in a recent article on Universal Display (OLED), stocks that can be hedged that way tend to outperform those that can't.

Wrapping Up

Facebook appears to be at an inflection point, and rear-looking fundamental analysis might not be of much help in determining where it heads next. Social data might shed some light. Consider adding it to your adding it to your armamentarium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Andy Swan and I are friends, but I have no business relationship with him or LikeFolio.