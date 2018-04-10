Pivotal Software: IPO Valuation Update

This would value Pivotal Software at between 5.1x to 5.9x forward revenues, a fairly standard revenue multiple for a software company with its growth profile.

Pivotal Software has updated its S-1 filing to specify an IPO of 33.1 million shares at $14-$16.

Pivotal Software (PVTL), a PaaS company and a subsidiary of Dell Technologies (DVMT), has updated its S-1 filing with its latest pricing range and share offering. The company initially filed its IPO registration a few weeks back, a bit more stealthily than most software companies of its size - with the market zooming in closely on the IPOs of Dropbox (DBX) and Spotify (SPOT), there wasn't much room for anything else in the IPO headlines.

Nevertheless, with Pivotal's ~$510 million in revenues in FY18 (the calendar year ending February 2018), Pivotal Software is one of the larger software companies to go public. A typical high-growth software startup is typically only touting between $150-$200 million in revenues prior to its public debut - the approximate hurdle at which bankers typically counsel companies to have crossed before making a public offering.

With Pivotal Software offering 33.1 million shares at an initial pricing range of $14-$16, it's indicating an IPO of $497 million at the midpoint of that price - a fairly sizable deal.

Dell adds unpredictability to the offering

The issue with Pivotal Software isn't necessarily its valuation - which we'll cover in the next section, as an update to my original article covering Pivotal Software's business and growth trajectory. The initial IPO pricing actually sets a fair valuation for the company, one that opportunistic investors can still gain from. The issue is with Dell.

As a reminder, Dell is doing everything it can to try to cull down its $50 billion debt load, which with the Trump tax bill's new limitation on interest deductibility to just 30% of EBITDA, is no longer optimal in its capital structure. The IPO of Pivotal Software was initially assumed to be a fundraising tactic for Dell's debt - though we note that a ~$500 million raise would barely scratch the surface of Dell's debt mountain.

In Pivotal Software's S-1 filing, its "use of proceeds" section nullifies that hypothesis, saying that all proceeds raised will be used internally within Pivotal Software. That's a huge plus for those contemplating an investment in Pivotal.

Yet even though Pivotal's assets aren't being gutted just yet, the association with Dell currently leaves a black mark across all its public subsidiaries. VMware (VMW) investors, in particular, are extremely flippant about Dell's proposed "reverse merger" that would absorb VMware and use its cash flows to pay down Dell's debt. Secureworks (SCWX), a cybersecurity company that's also majority Dell-owned, recently tanked due to a severe decline in gross margins and poor guidance.

The poor performance of Dell subsidiaries in the public markets as of late - as well as the uncertainty that Dell could do something adverse in the future, as it's doing to VMware - is sure to cast a question mark over Pivotal's IPO.

After Pivotal Software sells its 33.1 million Class A shares to the public, there will be 74.8 million total Class A shares and 175.5 million Class B shares in the share pool, according to Pivotal's refreshed S-1. This makes for total outstanding common stock of 250.3 million shares.

Class A and Class B shares have equal economic weighting, but Class B shares (which will be 100% owned by Dell) are supervoting shares with 10 votes, whereas Class A shares will have one. This gives Dell ownership of 70% of the company, but 96% of the voting power. Pivotal will essentially be a publicly traded and wholly controlled subsidiary, with other investors just along for the ride.

Valuation update

With 250.3 million common shares outstanding post-offering (the IPO is proposing to sell 13% of the stock into public float), Pivotal Software will have a launching market cap of between $3.5 to $4.0 billion, depending on where (and if) it prices within its given range of $14-$16.

The midpoint of this range gives Pivotal a market cap of $3.76 billion, and is shown in the valuation table below:

Source: author-created chart; data from public filings

Netting out Pivotal Software's $73.0 million of balance sheet cash and giving credit to the $465.8 million in net proceeds Pivotal expects to raise from the IPO (as stated in the S-1, and based on midpoint pricing of $15), and adding the company's $20 million of debt, Pivotal Software is proposing to go public at an enterprise value of $3.24 billion.

If we assume Pivotal Software grows revenues by 15% in FY19 (last quarter revenues grew by 18% y/y, so this seems a reasonable deceleration. Note that total revenues are growing slower than Pivotal's subscription revenues, which grew 58% y/y last quarter and are increasingly becoming the focus of the business), we arrive at an estimated forward revenue of $585.9 million.

This puts Pivotal Software at a 5.53x EV/FY19 revenue multiple, with low and high ends of the $14-$16 pricing range implying a valuation spectrum between 5.1x-5.9x forward revenues.

This is a fair multiple for a software company with Pivotal's growth profile. Other PaaS companies like Twilio (TWLO) also trade at roughly 6x forward revenues, though Twilio has a much faster growth rate.

For an IPO, however, Pivotal's initial pricing seems a bit aggressive and will probably produce less of a "pop" on the first day of trading than usual. Companies like Dropbox and Zscaler (ZS) were initially priced at lower than 5x revenues (though the initial range was ultimately extended, and the stocks have soared since). This further underlines the point that Pivotal strays from a traditional startup IPO, and Dell/Pivotal are trying to raise the maximum amount of capital possible.

Final thoughts

Though Pivotal Software has an attractive financial profile, its pricing range doesn't leave much of a margin of error for early investors. I predict that Pivotal Software's IPO - already priced so closely to a "fair valuation" - won't produce as big of a pop as other technology IPOs this year, especially with the cloud of Dell over Pivotal's shoulder.

Of course, Pivotal's pricing range is still fluid - it could still lower or raise that range, or price outside of that range altogether. An IPO should be imminent within the next 2-3 weeks, so we'll know for sure shortly. But at the current moment, I don't think I'll be tripping over myself to buy a slice of Pivotal when the Dell-related unknowns are so overwhelming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.