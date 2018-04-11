Acerinox Generates The Highest EBITDA Result In The Past 10 Years

A Spanish company, but almost 50% of its revenue is generated in North America - the new US corporate tax rate will have a huge positive impact.

Two new production plants will be in full production in 2018. Will the capex level decrease towards a double-digit sustaining capex?

Introduction

Acerinox (OTC:ANIOF) (OTCPK:ANIOY) is one of the largest stainless steel producers in Europe, and although this Spanish company was in bad shape during the Global Financial Crisis and the subsequent sovereign debt crisis in Southern Europe, Acerinox seems to have turned the corner. But is its current 11.42 EUR share price attractive enough to warrant a long position?

Acerinox is a Spanish company and has its primary listing on the Madrid Stock Exchange where it’s trading with ACX as its ticker symbol. The current market capitalization is 3.15B EUR based on a total share count of 276 million shares. The average daily volume in Madrid is approximately 1.2M shares and as this represents a daily dollar volume of approximately $16M, I would definitely recommend you to trade in Acerinox’ shares through the facilities of the Madrid Stock Exchange.

Strong free cash flows, but there’s more to come

Acerinox’s 2017 was excellent, absolutely excellent, as it reported the highest EBITDA result (489M EUR) and net income (234M EUR) in the past 10 years, indicating the tough times have now been fully digested. On top of that, the ‘Excellence Plan V’ is already delivering on its promises with anticipated annual savings of almost 25M EUR.

The total revenue in 2017 was approximately 4.63B EUR (+ 16.6%) and this revenue increase was accompanied by a huge margin expansion as the operating income more than doubled to 318M EUR. This excellent performance was mainly due to Acerinox being able to keep the personnel expenses in line with the previous financial year and ‘inventory changes’ although I’m not sure what this really means and why selling products from inventory isn’t just added as ‘normal’ revenue.

The net financial expenses also decreased from 37M EUR in 2016 to less than 30M EUR in 2017 (70% lower than in 2011!) as Acerinox was able to reduce its average interest rates from 1.9% in 2016 to 1.63% in 2017 for its Euro-denominated debt, whilst the USD-denominated cost of debt increased from 2.43% to 3.37%. The tax bill was also relatively low thanks to the change in the US tax laws (see later) which means the company ended up with a net income of 234M EUR, or 85 cents per share. That’s almost 3 times as high as the previous financial year.

Even if you would take the higher tax payment in the cash flow statements into consideration, Acerinox’s cash flows remained very strong at 366M EUR (which includes the tax payments as well as the interest payments). After spending 185M EUR on new plants, the adjusted free cash flow result was approximately 181M EUR in FY 2017. That’s indeed lower than the net income but let’s not forget the income statement was boosted by an exceptionally low tax bill, whilst Acerinox has been investing in expansion, and I expect the 185M EUR capex to gradually decrease over the next few years. In fact, I expect the average capex to decrease below the current 170M EUR depreciation rate and I’m aiming for a free cash flow result of in excess of 200M EUR for 2017.

Spain + a cyclical sector: an advantage or a disadvantage?

It’s a common misconception to throw Spanish companies on the pile of ‘Spain is a risky country to invest in’. Sure, I would agree Southern European countries are riskier than Germany or France, but let’s face it. Acerinox generates just 10% of its revenue inside Spain, whilst almost 50% of the total consolidated revenue is generated in the Americas. So this is a Spanish company, but with limited exposure to the Spanish economic situation.

The stainless steel sector indeed is a very cyclical sector, and this probably won’t change anytime soon. However, the protectionist measures announced by President Trump could have a positive impact on Acerinox’ business as it generates a substantial part of its revenue in the USA. The counter side is the risk on a lower stainless steel price outside of the USA as the supply will ‘have to go somewhere’.

And finally, the new corporate tax rate in the United States will also have a positive impact on Acerinox’ financial results. It already recorded a non-recurring gain of 66M EUR on the value of its deferred tax assets, but a reduced corporate tax rate of 21% should improve the cash flows of the company’s North American subsidiary.

And a final advantage: Acerinox has already been investing in new plants. It completed a new stainless steel line in North America after a 120M EUR investment, whilst a new 140M EUR plant will start operating in Europe in H1 2018. As Acerinox mentioned it spent 111M EUR on this plant in 2017, it only strengthens my thesis the sustaining capex is substantially lower than the total capex of 185M EUR recorded in 2017.

And with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.2, Acerinox’s balance sheet appears to be in a decent shape to survive temporary headwinds.

Investment thesis

The current 4% dividend is now very attractive as it represents a payout ratio of just over 60% (based on my assumption of a total free cash flow result of 200M EUR in FY 2018). The remainder of the free cash flow (approximately 75M EUR) will probably be used to fund some expansion capex as well as reducing the net debt on the balance sheet.

I think Acerinox has cleaned up its act, and with an anticipated free cash flow yield of approximately 6.5% (which very likely is a conservative estimate considering two new production lines will contribute to the free cash flow result, whilst the total sustaining cash flow very likely is substantially lower than the budgeted 185M EUR in FY 2017. Should Acerinox have no huge expansion projects on the table, I think we could see a free cash flow result of 1 EUR per share from 2019 on, as that will be the first year the next plant in Europe will be fully operational.

