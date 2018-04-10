Snap Is Going Nowhere - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/9/18)

McDonald's and Darden are good picks in the restaurant group.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, April 9.

Bullish Calls

HP, Inc (NYSE:HPQ): It's doing terrific and Cramer recommended buying at $20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): It doesn't deserve to go down due to bitcoin. Buy under $10.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP): Cramer is not cutting back on the stock due to just one crop protection problem. CEO Ed Breen is creating value.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK): It's a good spec but is not Cramer's cup of tea. He cautioned against putting too much money in the stock.

Bearish Calls

US Steel (NYSE:X): "Nucor (NYSE:NUE), which is really the company that doesn't need any help at all from the government. But you know what? It's right that they do because the Chinese are not fair traders. NUE is the one you want to buy."

Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO): No. There are better picks like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) or Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI).

Snap (NYSE:SNAP): This is going nowhere.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT): It yields too low for a REIT.

