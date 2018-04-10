Google Is Great, But At What Price? (Podcast)

This week's Behind the Idea takes David Trainer's recent piece on the company as a jumping point to see if there's compelling value here.

It's somewhat less obvious, though, to decide whether the recent dip is buyable. At what price quality?

It's not a bold statement to say Alphabet (a.k.a. Google) is one of the top companies in the world when it comes to business performance.

"Quality and value are two statistically validated factors driving stock returns." So says Mike Taylor on this week's Behind the Idea. But he's not the only one who realizes that, and there's the rub. The market knows quality is good, and knows value is good, but that forces the price of high-quality stocks up and out of the value range.

Take Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), henceforth referred to as Google. The stock is down 13-15% from 52-week highs depending on whether you use Monday's close or Tuesday's pre-market prices. The dip is caused by market volatility and trade worries, issues that don't seem like they would greatly affect Google. Time to buy the dip? Seems like a no-brainer.

David Trainer makes the argument in this article. Nothing is more instinctive for investors than taking advantage of a 'sale' on a stock. But Google is still not cheap - 56x trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E, 32x TTM non-GAAP P/E, and 26x Enterprise value/free cash flow on a trailing basis. That's a free cash flow yield of under 4%. Not super high. Maybe this isn't a no-brainer?

That's the crux of this week's Behind The Idea. When a stock is an obvious buy, everyone buys it, making it more expensive and less obvious. So how should investors balance those issues, and the inputs of quality and value? Have a listen to see where we land.

Topics covered include:

The ups and downs of the buy the dips strategy (1:20)

The quality of Google as a company (8:15)

Potential threats to Google's moat (13:00)

Risks David Trainer brings up and whether anything can really breach that moat (21:00)

What is Google worth? What is the upside vs. an index? (30:30)

The potential of Google's other bets and the risks of podcast listening habits (38:00)

The socially responsible angle vis a vis Google, hedging out Gmail risk, and the potential of... blockchain (45:00)

What value do you put on Google's shares? How do you factor quality into your investing? Do you think anybody can threaten Google in coming years? And which company do you think has the deepest moat in today's business environment? Let us know below, or feel free to make fun of us for being stodgy value types.

