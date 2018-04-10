Big Biotech Swings: 2016 IPO AveXis Pops 82%, 2018 IPO Menlo Drops 77%

Recent acquisitions and clinical trial stumbles show the high-risk, high-return nature of biotech IPOs.

Betting on a biotech buyout...

The billion-dollar biotech buyouts continue. News broke on Monday that Novartis (NYSE:NVS) agreed to buy gene therapy bitoech AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) for $218 per share, or $8.7 billion. AveXis went public in February 2016 by offering shares at $20 with a market cap of $458 million.

A number of other gene therapy biotechs rallied on the news, including 2015-2018 IPOs Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE).

... and hoping to avoid clinical trial failure

Also on Monday, January 2018, IPO Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) plummeted 77% after announcing that its treatment for severe skin itch failed to meet its primary or key secondary efficacy endpoints. It is now the worst-performing IPO of 2018 with a -52% return; it closed Friday as the year's second-best performer.

Another high-flying 2018 IPO, Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB), had a similar drop in mid-March when the FDA placed a full clinical hold on its trials (the prior partial clinical hold was cited as a key risk in our pre-IPO analysis).

IPO Pro's streamlined dashboard features the daily, weekly and monthly movers in the IPO market. See Monday's snapshot:

AveXis's acquisition is only the latest in a series of large M&A deals in the biotech space, particularly in gene and cancer therapy: