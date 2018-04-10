Big Biotech Swings: 2016 IPO AveXis Pops 82%, 2018 IPO Menlo Drops 77%

Recent acquisitions and clinical trial stumbles show the high-risk, high-return nature of biotech IPOs.
Betting on a biotech buyout...
The billion-dollar biotech buyouts continue. News broke on Monday that Novartis (NYSE:NVS) agreed to buy gene therapy bitoech AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) for $218 per share, or $8.7 billion. AveXis went public in February 2016 by offering shares at $20 with a market cap of $458 million.
A number of other gene therapy biotechs rallied on the news, including 2015-2018 IPOs Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE).
... and hoping to avoid clinical trial failure
Also on Monday, January 2018, IPO Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) plummeted 77% after announcing that its treatment for severe skin itch failed to meet its primary or key secondary efficacy endpoints. It is now the worst-performing IPO of 2018 with a -52% return; it closed Friday as the year's second-best performer.
Another high-flying 2018 IPO, Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB), had a similar drop in mid-March when the FDA placed a full clinical hold on its trials (the prior partial clinical hold was cited as a key risk in our pre-IPO analysis).
AveXis's acquisition is only the latest in a series of large M&A deals in the biotech space, particularly in gene and cancer therapy:
|Recent Billion-Dollar Buyouts of Biotech IPOs
|Biotech
Business
|Acquirer
Amount Paid
|IPO Date
IPO Price
|Acquisition Date
Acquisition Price
|AveXis (AVXS)
|Novartis
$8.7 billion
|02/10/16
$20.00
|04/08/18
$218.00 (+990%)
|Early-stage biotech developing a gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy.
|Ablynx (NASDAQ:ABLX)
|Sanofi (SNY)
$4.8 billion
|10/24/17
$17.50
|01/28/18
$55.00 (+214%)
|Developing single-domain antibodies derived from llamas for various diseases.
|Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO)
|Celgene (CELG)
$9.0 billion
|12/18/14
$24.00
|01/22/18
$87.00 (+263%)
|Developing T-cell therapies for lymphomas, leukemias and other cancers.
|Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX)
|Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)
$1.7 billion
|03/13/14
$9.15
|12/22/17
$27.00 (+195%)
|Clinical-stage biotech developing targeted cancer therapeutics.
|Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE)
|Gilead (GILD)
$11.9 billion
|06/19/14
$17.00
|08/28/17
$180.00 (+959%)
|Biotech developing cancer immunotherapies with the National Cancer Institute.