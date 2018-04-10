Big Biotech Swings: 2016 IPO AveXis Pops 82%, 2018 IPO Menlo Drops 77%

Recent acquisitions and clinical trial stumbles show the high-risk, high-return nature of biotech IPOs.

Betting on a biotech buyout...

The billion-dollar biotech buyouts continue. News broke on Monday that Novartis (NYSE:NVS) agreed to buy gene therapy bitoech AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) for $218 per share, or $8.7 billion. AveXis went public in February 2016 by offering shares at $20 with a market cap of $458 million.

A number of other gene therapy biotechs rallied on the news, including 2015-2018 IPOs Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE).

... and hoping to avoid clinical trial failure

Also on Monday, January 2018, IPO Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) plummeted 77% after announcing that its treatment for severe skin itch failed to meet its primary or key secondary efficacy endpoints. It is now the worst-performing IPO of 2018 with a -52% return; it closed Friday as the year's second-best performer.

Another high-flying 2018 IPO, Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB), had a similar drop in mid-March when the FDA placed a full clinical hold on its trials (the prior partial clinical hold was cited as a key risk in our pre-IPO analysis).

AveXis's acquisition is only the latest in a series of large M&A deals in the biotech space, particularly in gene and cancer therapy:

Recent Billion-Dollar Buyouts of Biotech IPOs
Biotech
Business		 Acquirer
Amount Paid		 IPO Date
IPO Price		 Acquisition Date
Acquisition Price
AveXis (AVXS) Novartis
$8.7 billion		 02/10/16
$20.00		 04/08/18
$218.00 (+990%)
Early-stage biotech developing a gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy.
Ablynx (NASDAQ:ABLX) Sanofi (SNY)
$4.8 billion		 10/24/17
$17.50		 01/28/18
$55.00 (+214%)
Developing single-domain antibodies derived from llamas for various diseases.
Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) Celgene (CELG)
$9.0 billion		 12/18/14
$24.00		 01/22/18
$87.00 (+263%)
Developing T-cell therapies for lymphomas, leukemias and other cancers.
Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)
$1.7 billion		 03/13/14
$9.15		 12/22/17
$27.00 (+195%)
Clinical-stage biotech developing targeted cancer therapeutics.
Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) Gilead (GILD)
$11.9 billion		 06/19/14
$17.00		 08/28/17
$180.00 (+959%)
Biotech developing cancer immunotherapies with the National Cancer Institute.