Home Depot Between Tailwinds And Macroeconomic Uncertainty

Solid Business In A Troubled Retail Environment

Home Depot (HD) has been an extremely solid business to own in the past decade, while many areas of the retail industry faced strong challenges brought by the increasing competitive pressures from eCommerce pure-players, declining foot traffic, and a highly promotional environment. Thanks to apparent Amazon-proof characteristics of its business, Home Depot has been basically immune to the weakness in the industry and kept growing the top line at mid-single-digit rates since 2012, right when some signs of weakness in the retail space started to arise. The growth rate has actually expanded further in the past few years, surpassing 6% in 2015, 2016 and 2017:

Source: sentieo.com

In a very troubled retail environment where the majority of players reported periods of mid-to-high single-digit declines in revenue and comps, Home Depot kept growing at a good pace and even reported a solid margin expansion as a result of a positive operating leverage:

Source: sentieo.com

The reasons why Home Depot’s business has been basically immune to the general weakness in retail are related to the business’s intrinsic characteristics. Unlike other areas of retail, in the home improvement market, the customer still values the in-store experience and the additional benefit of being assisted by competent personnel, while many customers are not so happy to wait for the delivery.

The overall business has been in a good uptrend for sure. In the meantime, the stock's multiples have expanded as well, and are still close to the 16-year highs reached in January. In order to assess the attractiveness of Home Depot stock at the current levels, we need to give a look at the fundamental drivers of the business and understand the business’ prospects in the next 5-10 years.

Management’s Expectations

Let’s start by analyzing the management’s expectations. After another solid performance in 2017, with a 6.7% revenue growth and a 6.8% increase in comps, the management shared its vision for the next years, forecasting ongoing top-line strength.

For 2018, the management expects to grow sales by 6.5% and comps by 5% based on a 52-week comparison, which indicates a small deceleration in comps offset by 3 new store openings, of which 1 in the U.S. and 2 in Mexico. Anyway, what's even more interesting is the fact that sales CAGR from 2017 to 2020 is forecast to be in a range of 4.5% to 6%, so only moderately below the excellent levels of growth reported in the past three years.

Sales guidance is definitely promising. What is a slightly more disappointing is the margin guidance, with an operating margin forecast of 14.5% for 2018 and a guidance of between 14.4% and 15% for the year 2020, which basically highlights little to no operating leverage due to the significant investments in store improvements, supply chain and IT platforms, totaling roughly $9 billion. Assuming $4 billion of share repurchases in 2018 and a $0.19 benefit of the 53rd week, the management expects diluted EPS up 28%, or 25% in adjusted terms, which would translate into a PEG rate of roughly 1.

Macroeconomic Environment And Industry Trends

The first thing we should look at in order to assess Home Depot’s growth prospects is the overall state of the economy. It’s clear that the economic environment in the United States is robust. GDP growth expectations have been raised several times in the past months, together with a further improvement in employment levels and a recovery of consumer spending. While the concerns about a trade war between the United States and China are mitigating the enthusiasm, the underlying conditions in the economy still look favorable, with the consensus pointing to a 2.7% real GDP growth in 2018 and an average of 2.3% growth over the next 3 years.

There are also a few industry-specific trends that must be taken into account and that highlight a favorable environment for Home Depot.

The first is household formation, which seems to be starting to release some demand into the market after years of stagnation. Between 2007 and 2014, demographic trends didn’t change too much but household formation pulled back strongly, probably as a result of the significant scars from the great recession of 2008-2009 and the sense of uncertainty it brought into a large portion of the population. According to the management, household formation has actually started to recover in the past three years, and thanks the improvements in the job market, consumer spending and GDP growth, household formation is expected to accelerate further, expanding Home Depot’s total addressable market.

The second factor is home price appreciation, which is one of the most important tailwinds for home improvement demand according to the management, and which continues to show acceleration and signs of health. And that’s true, housing prices have kept growing at a good pace since 2013:

Source: Home Depot Presentation at Raymond James Annual Institutional Investor Conference

The third is the age of housing stock. This is extremely important for Home Depot because as houses age, they require more repair, more maintenance and more remodeling, supporting demand for home improvement products and services that are the core of Home Depot’s business. The management showed an interesting chart at the most recent Raymond James Annual Institutional Investor Conference, which explains the situation of house aging quite clearly:

Source: Home Depot Presentation at Raymond James Annual Institutional Investor Conference

As we can see, the proportion of housing stock that is greater than 40 years old (those that require more repair, maintenance and remodeling) has grown substantially since 1995.

It is reasonable to expect ongoing strength in the repair and remodel market due to faster home price appreciation and the re-emergence of first-time homebuyers. There are several signs of a protracted recovery in the housing market. It's also worth mentioning that housing starts have recovered significantly from the depressed levels of 2008-2009 but haven’t returned to their norm yet.

Source: Macrotrends.net

On one side, it may be reasonable to expect housing starts to improve further given the below-average level despite the better-than-average macroeconomic conditions. On the other side, we have to consider that:

The demographic trends are not as favorable as the GDP growth trends, with new households recovering but still well below the norm.

Pure GDP growth and lower unemployment rates don’t tell us much about the quality of employment, which is even more important than GDP growth for household growth. Given the increasing employment uncertainty, we can’t assume that a stronger GDP growth or lower levels of unemployment will automatically translate into a favorable trend for the housing market.

Good Protection From Digital Competition

I mentioned the Amazon-proof characteristics of the business and I think it’s worth discussing whether these characteristics are durable or temporary. Let’s remember that eCommerce pure players, and Amazon in particular, haven’t been afraid of invading markets that were supposed to be less attractive for a digital business model.

Home Depot has a healthy eCommerce business too, which reports growth rates in the twenties and currently accounts for 6.7% of total sales. The positive thing is that the digital experience for Home Depot’s customer is not a pure eCommerce experience. The online shopping experience translates more into an interconnected retail approach and its customers are blending the physical and the digital experiences together. The management said:

It’s important to remember that over 43% of our online transactions are picked up inside of a store. This is One Home Depot. Not an online or in-store business, but it’s One Home Depot. […] The customer starts digitally looking at the product, doing research and then in many cases particularly in the large ticket they come in and they actually want to talk to one of our associates before they make a purchase, but we clearly in big-ticket categories we sell both in the physical and the digital world.

Source: Q2 earnings call

This “blended” model is almost impossible for pure-digital players to replicate, which should protect Home Depot’s market share, at least from those types of competitors.

Final Thoughts

Home Depot remains a very solid business with Amazon-proof characteristics and moderate tailwinds supporting its future growth. The current valuation at 23-24 times LTM EPS doesn’t look exaggerated for sure, considering the prospects of EPS growth in the mid-twenties for next year and solid growth prospects for the following years as well, supported by 4-6% comps growth, new store openings, a moderate operating leverage and constant share buybacks.

The main risk I see here is the potential negative effect of an unexpected economic downturn, as the current valuation does imply that everything will go well in the economy for at least the next 5 years, if not 10. The recent introduction of import tariffs between the United States and China may expand to other sectors as well, damaging trade, GDP growth and carrying uncertain effects on the housing market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.