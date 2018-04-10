Biotech Has Bottomed

We may have a fresh buy signal brewing in the Biotechnology ETF (NYSE:IBB). Due to the Chinese cooling down a tad with respect to import tariffs, we are seeing a nice up-move in US futures this morning. The biotech ETF now has a very good chance of forming a weekly swing this week. Weekly swings usually mean a hard bottom is in place. IBB printing its lows of the year last Friday the 6th of April when the ETF dropped to $100.52 for the year. As I write, the pre-market price is $104.49. We are long plenty of biotech names in our portfolio. This sector is peculiar in that it can bottom both before and after the S&P500 (NYSE:SPX) prints its own respective hard bottoms or intermediate lows. I still maintain the S&P put in its own intermediate low last Monday on the 2nd of April. In all probability, the biotech complex bottomed 4 days after. Therefore let's go through some other reasons why biotech remains a solid investment especially now near its lows for the year.

First of all, if we look at a weekly chart of IBB, we can see that the ETF printed its previous intermediate lows in November and May of last year. This stands to reason as intermediate cycles in this market usually last around 20 to 30 weeks which usually equates to 6 calendar months or so. As the chart illustrates, at each of these intermediate lows, the stochastics and momentum indicators dropped to pretty oversold levels. Furthermore at present, the weekly slow stochastics are at their lowest levels since the election in the US in late 2016. Although the recent correction in equity markets in the US may have taken the bubble scenario off the table, there is still handsome gains to be be made in the biotech sector just by waiting for the stochastics to become overbought once more.

Long term sentiment of all the majors in this sector reached their lowest levels over the past 12 months. When sentiment gets really pessimistic in an industry that has sound fundamentals, buyers usually enter the fray. The likes of Gliead (GILD), Amgen (AMGN) and particularly Biogen (BIIB) all have had depressed sentiment numbers of later. In Biogen's case, it has been for the best part of two months now as we can see from the chart below.

Remember the biotech sector still hasn't taken out its 2015 highs. However ( as stated on the chart earlier), the sector continues to make higher highs and is now trading at a keen valuation especially when compared to the S&P500. Earnings expectations in the likes of Amgen & Biogen are up significantly over the past few months for their next fiscal year. This trend seems to be pretty much across the board in biotech. Therefore when one combines the present valuation of this sector (just under 1.3 price to earnings to growth ratio), with really promising forward looking earnings expectations, we should see shares rallying from present values. The likes of Gilead & Biogen's valuations are nowhere near what they have been over the last five years on average. Therefore expect to see the biotech sector outperform the S&P over the next few years or so as this sector should now take up the baton int is cyclical bull market in equities.

We are already long some established names in this sector. New investors though should be looking at biotech if they have fresh capital they want to put to work. Intermediate bottoms usually mean at least 2 to 3 months of rising prices and it looks more and more like biotech bottomed last Friday.

