Cummins: Recent Selloff Overdone

Cummins (CMI) is one of those deeply cyclical industrials that I believe does not get the appreciation it should by the market. While steep downturns in its engine end markets can often have an outsized impact on growth and profitability, that is out of its control. Given the company owns massive market share in medium and heavy duty trucks, management teams at Cummins have been adept at riding the waves in market shifts, retaining cash in good times and keeping leverage manageable. That is still the case today: CEO Tom Linebarger and team are no strangers to prudent balance sheet management and navigating structural shifts.

That points to some opportunity in shares today. Since the end of January, Cummins shares have declined 15% based in part on fears of a global trade war escalation with China. In reality, impact is likely to be limited given the vast majority of Chinese revenue is generated by joint ventures in-country with local counterparties. Unapplicable bearish news is not new; there always seems to be a negative slant that market observers cling to. In just the past two years, three core issues below come to mind:

(Current) Chinese exposure is not immaterial and there are concerns with demand, with Cummins itself projecting a 14% decline in Chinese truck sales. What happens when China growth slows?

push customers to use their own internally developed engine products and accessories versus choosing Cummins offerings. The excellent margin profile at Cummins for a supplier makes it a frequent target for these efforts. OEM manufacturers like PACCAR ( PCAR ), Navistar ( NAV ), Daimler ( OTCPK:DMLRY ), and Volvo ( OTCPK:VOLVY ) continue toversus choosing Cummins offerings. The excellent margin profile at Cummins for a supplier makes it a frequent target for these efforts.

Vehicle electrification. The heavy duty truck market is ripe for technological disruption, with announcements like that made by Tesla ( . The heavy duty truck market is ripe for technological disruption, with announcements like that made by Tesla ( TSLA ) on its foray into the semi business often sends the stock reeling.

Going through these issues one by one, I don’t view China and a potential trade war as a major hurdle. On a consolidated basis, only slightly more than 10% of sales are Chinese based. Out of all the company’s operations, only the Engine segment (international manufacturing facilities in Brazil, India, and the United Kingdom) has no wholly-owned operations inside the country. Instead, Cummins operates a variety of non-consolidated joint venture (“JV”) entities (Beijing Foton Cummins Engine, Dongfeng Cummins Engine, Chongqing Cummins Engine) to produce engines in concert with Chinese firms. For many American companies this is the method of choice for getting exposure to the tightly-controlled Chinese economy: local partnerships. Given tariffs are about the flow of goods and not what is produced inside borders, It is highly unlikely that these JVs see any impact from a trade war escalation - at least directly. In a similar light, both the Components and Power Systems segments have substantial operations in Wuxi, Wuhan, Shanghai, and Beijing; those operations will see no impact. In a nutshell, while China is a very important driver of Cummins profitability there simply isn’t a lot of Cummins products being made in America and shipped across the Pacific. Building on this, expectations in China were already low in 2018, with management guiding JV income to decline 15% due to weaker market demand. Similar weakness was expected within consolidated China results, with top line sales set to fall 14%. The strong EBITDA guide for 2018 that investors saw during the last earnings release isn’t built upon strength in China at all.

For point number two, Cummins holds long-term engine supply agreements with most truck manufacturers including PACCAR, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, and Navistar. These four firms generate nearly one third of revenue, and ever so often rumblings begin on how these firms are trying to diversify away from using Cummins engines to using in-house built engines and accessories instead. While certain efforts for boosting in-house production have seen market share gains (Daimler’s joint venture with Mercedes Benz), several firms including Volvo and Navistar lost share in 2017 on their internally-developed assets. The market wants what it wants: Cummins-powered trucks. Building on that market leading position, the recent joint venture between Cummins and Eaton (ETN) into automated transmissions will likely only reinforce this. Cummins paid $600mm to get into a 50% stake in this deal to build out integrated drivetrains to improve fuel efficiency. These two parties aren’t new to working together – in 2013 these two jointly produced the SmartAdvantage powertrain platform – with the last venture driving market share gains. For context, Eaton is to transmissions as what Cummins is to diesel engines, so any codeveloped products that work well in unison (more uptime, higher fuel efficiency) are likely to lead to market share growth. While OEs continue to try to take share (no large firm likes to see a supplier earn better margins than they do) most have been unwilling to dedicate the substantial capital necessary to compete. While initial losses are projected, this is likely to be a strong addition to the platform for both entities with time.

Within electrification of vehicles, efforts here are early going. Given the rapid rise of the internet and associated factors (e.g., the cloud, Internet of Things), it seems like investors are often worried about missing out on the “next big thing”. Change here is a long way off in my opinion; many Cummins engines are operating in off-road environments (mining, oil and gas) where there is simply no means to tap into electricity for power. For Class 8 trucks, battery size and weight is a major issue. There is little reason to have concern that Cummins is being “late” to investing in the space. Dollars are starting to flow; Cummins will be investing $500mm over the next three years into research and development and capital expenditures to build out a platform. Electric vehicle efforts will be broken out as a separate operating segment, a sure sign management is taking this area of the business and its potential impact on the future seriously. With the balance sheet the way it is (basically a net cash balance at the end of 2017), high current free cash flow, and the firm’s proven access to capital, there are few players in the heavy duty vehicle market better positioned to pursue research.

2018 Guidance Signals Value

These three factors are all largely priced in at this point. Broadly, my view is that we’re around mid-cycle earnings levels for Cummins. While we are in the second-largest economic expansion on record within the domestic market, the growth making up that expansion is best characterized as anemic. European economic data is worse. The fact that Cummins continues to post EBITDA growth in this environment shows the stranglehold the company has on this market. Within the Asian markets, while Chinese GDP growth has likely peaked recently, my own view is for a slow fall in economic expansion there – not an outright collapse. President Xi Jinping, after coordinating one of the best revitalizations I can recall in heavy industry via central planning, is unlikely to let the industry fall off of a precipice right after his election as leader for life.

During the Q4 conference call, Cummins initial 2018 guidance of $3,465mm, a figure which came in well ahead of sell-side analyst expectations. On that basis, the company is valued at a smidge more than 8x 2018 EBITDA expectations. Driving a lot of that beat was better-than-expected guidance out of the power generation business (standalone non-vehicular motors) which has languished for some time but also broad-based strength across most of the company’s business operations. While likely not an outright buying opportunity – I would look for 6.5x EBITDA to establish a position- current share prices are not an outlandish level for investors to potentially add or accumulate to existing positions if they have dry powder. While sentiment will likely take some time to turn, shareholders will continue to be paid handsomely to wait for a blue sky scenario to sell as management is sticking to prior guidance of 50% of operating cash flow being dedicated to shareholder returns. That operating cash flow figure is generally between 10-15% of sales, more towards the middle of that range next year to dilutive impact from the electric vehicle impact and losses from the CMI/ETN joint venture ($35mm EBITDA loss projected).

On the net, there is a lot to like here. While there is certainly going to be some disruption in this space over the next decade, I don’t believe the market is giving Cummins enough credit for continuing quality execution. Within sharply cyclical industries, it pays dividends to invest alongside quality management teams. The risk is just greater for improper capital allocation and corporate strategy that could take a decade to unwind. That isn’t the case here, and for risk-averse investors Cummins can fill the role of a decent buy and hold stock – not something often found in cyclical industrials.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.