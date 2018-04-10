How Dollar General Will Defend Margins During Aggressive Expansion

A major key to its success will be its ability to defend its gross margins while scaling.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) continues to be one of the more compelling plays in the physical store retail sector, as the company continues to aggressively grow by opening new stores while defending its gross margin position.

As of March 2, 2018, it has 14,609 stores in 44 states, according to the company website, with the goal of eventually having about 25,000 stores competing in various markets over the next decade.

As CEO Todd Vasos said in the last earnings call in the middle of March 2018, “The economy is continuing to create more of our core customer,” by which he meant lower-income consumers.

Even with President Trump attempting to "Make America Great Again" on the economic side of that focus, it will take years to build up the middle class if he is successful, as it's a nod toward primarily growing the manufacturing sector in the U.S., which is what all the talk of trade wars in the media is a reference to.

What that suggests is even if the President is successful, it won't have any immediate impact on the shopping habits of Americans, and is unlikely to for at least several years at best.

So with most new American jobs likely to remain lower paying jobs for some time, the economic environment Dollar General is successfully operating in should remain in place for a number of years, probably longer.

Profitable growth

There are several things to consider as Dollar General maintains its aggressive growth strategy. The most important in my view is not the inevitable growth in revenue that accompanies adding more retail outlets, but its ability to do so at a low cost, an increase in same-store sales, and protecting gross margins.

Even though its former average store size was approximately 7,400 square feet, Dollar General has been opening up new locations that are about 3,600 square feet.

According to Ken Perkins, president at Retail Metrics Inc., Dollar General stores cost $250,000 to open, and they generate "a 20 percent new store internal rate of return and pay back in less than two years, compared with other growing retailers like Natural Grocer and Sprouts Farmers Market whose payback periods range from three to four years."

As for same-store sales growth, it's expected to come in at 2.5 percent for full-year 2018.

Tax reform has also added a nice cash benefit to Dollar General, which in 2018 is projected to reach about $300 million. The company plans on allocating $75 million for business purposes for the year, with the remainder being used for share repurchases and boosting its dividend.

Overall revenue growth is guided for 9 percent for fiscal 2018, based upon the opening of new stores and increase in same-store sales.

Defending gross margins

The path to increasing revenue and growth is visible and easy to understand, but what I see as just as important is it being able to defend its gross margins and earnings while it continues to scale. There are several major things the company is implementing to maintain its gross margins as it grows.

Probably the most important part of maintaining its gross margins at or near current levels is the building out of its distribution network. In 2017 it starting shipping from its 15th distribution center in Jackson, Georgia, and has began construction on two more centers in Longview, Texas and Amsterdam, New York. Shipping at the latter two are expected to start in 2019.

The company said that those "investments are key to driving the efficiency and speed of our network to support our growing store base while reducing our stem miles."

Part of that is a reference to managing inventory levels so the stores are always properly stocked.



Stem miles are a reference to how far its delivery trucks have to travel before reaching the route itself. More distribution centers will lower that number of miles required to reach the delivery routes themselves.

I see this as probably being the most important initiative in regard to cost, margin and earnings control, as higher shipping costs have pressured margins on most companies competing in the retail industry.

Along with the reduction of stem miles, the company has been adding to its own fleet of trucks and looking for ways to better optimize its truckloads to improve efficiencies.

With driver shortages, rising fuel costs, and growing demand, shipping costs remains one of the biggest challenges the retail industry faces. So far Dollar General has been able to successfully keep its gross margins at close to level.

In fiscal 2016 gross margins were 30.9 percent, while it was able to generate close to that same level in fiscal 2017, with a gross margin of 30.8 percent.



During its latest earnings call, the company noted other steps it's taking to defend gross margins. Among the were reducing shrinkage (theft), boosting the number of private label products, finding lower-cost suppliers, and implementation of its "treasure hunt" initiative, which targets its best customers.

Shrinkage

One thing I like about the way the company is dealing with shrinkage is it is also using the EAS (electronic article surveillance) technology to also better track inventory, rolling it out to another 5,000 stores, basically doubling the total number of stores utilizing the system.

Vasos said this:

This is a proven high-return project for us to help reduce shrink and drive sales by improving on shelf availability.

This could improve the stem miles mentioned earlier with superior optimization when loading its trucks with inventory for delivery.

Private labels

Concerning private label products, they account for about 25 percent of its revenue. It plans on raising that percentage, which should help boost gross margins because of higher profit margins.

Part of its strategy for private label products appears to be in the health and beauty segment, which it tested extensively in 2017. It'll include branded products of course, but management has given the impression private label products will be a significant part of that initiative.

Global suppliers

In its latest earnings call Mr. Vasos said the company has been reducing some of its exposure to China and is now acquiring products from a variety of countries.

Over the long haul he said he sees the company saving anywhere from $4 billion to $5 billion annually with its new supply partners.

The best way to understand this is to consider when Mexico used to be the preferred supplier for low-cost manufactured goods. As a market starts to mature, wages and other costs start rising, and reduces the benefit of trade against domestic suppliers.

After Mexico, China became the preferred low-cost supplier, and as it starts to mature, some of its smaller Asian competitors like Vietnam have become better sources of low-cost supply. We'll see Dollar General start to increasingly gravitate toward alternative suppliers as China costs climb.

As for any impact from the trade tensions between the U.S. and China, I don't see it having much if any effect on Dollar General as things now stand.

"Treasure Hunt" Project

Outside of cutting costs, another area the company is experimenting with is what it calls its "treasure hunt" project. This is an attempt to boost margins by selling products with higher prices and margins.

The reason for it being dubbed Treasure Hunt is because it will introduce a variety of products in the stores that are designed to surprise its best customers. The idea is to create a sense of discovery for customers that are familiar with the everyday products the company offers.

In 2018 the company will roll it out across 700 stores with many more products. The items will be for the purpose of generating impulse sales of higher margin products.

If successful, it'll not only improve gross margins, but same-store sales as well.

Conclusion

Under the current economic scenario in the U.S., I agree with the management of Dollar General that its targeted customer base will continue to grow.

After the recent pullback of its share price, it is at a price point that is attractive if you believe in the long-term growth prospects of the company.

Over the long term Dollar General has an EPS growth target of a minimum of 10 percent annually. Even if it's not able to reach that goal, and comes in, say, at about 8 percent growth, it should still result in it reaching double-digit returns in the years ahead. That assumes the same-store sales of about 2.5 percent the company guided for in the near term extending into the future.

While the stock has rebounded after dropping to about $86 per share in early March 2018, I think it's still undervalued, partially because of the market seemingly missing the extra week in the same reporting period last year.

For example, revenue missed expectations, coming in at $6.13 billion. When excluding the extra week, sales were up 9 percent, instead of the 2 percent it achieved in the shortened quarter. EPS was at $1.48 for the quarter, lower by a penny against last year, but when excluding the extra week, profits were up for the quarter.

So far it has proven it can defend its gross margin against rising costs in the overall retail sector, and the visible growth and cost-cutting strategies it has laid out, if executed properly, should result in it at minimum retaining its gross margins near current levels, and possibly higher if it's able to outpace rising costs.

With a vastly improved tax structure, aggressive new store growth, ongoing improvement in same-store sales, and solid earnings, Dollar General seems poised to generate strong returns over the next decade or so.

On the competitive side, it has proven it can successfully compete in an Amazon retail world, while boosting sales in weak and strong economic environment.



For these reasons I see Dollar General continuing to provide solid returns to shareholders, and maintaining its sales growth trajectory while enjoying strong gross margins.

