Occidental Petroleum: Buying At The Bottom

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is breaking out higher following stronger fundamental support. The company's share price is moving higher following a roughly 20% decline during the most recent bout of equity market volatility. Rising and more stable energy prices are benefiting OXY's operations, allowing it to generate greater cash flow, while also returning capital to shareholders. I am buying stock in the name with a tight stop-loss level due to the volatility of the energy industry.

Price Action

OXY's share price has come under pressure in recent years as the collapse in the price of oil weighed on its operations. As energy prices rebound, however, investors are beginning to allocate more capital back into the name, as well as the broader Exploration and Production sector. OXY's recent break higher above $68 was significant, signaling the stock may be reversing higher after the most recent bout of equity market volatility.

I am buying stock in the name as stable oil prices are benefiting OXY's top- and bottom-line growth. Due to the volatility of the energy sector, I am setting a tight stop-loss level at $66.75 should the fundamental narrative not play out as expected.

Fundamental Narrative

OXY's stock looks attractive as management focuses on generating cash flow, while also returning capital to shareholders. Over the last year, the company has focused on improving its cash flow through value-based growth in Permian resources, while increasing the value of its portfolio assets. OXY continues to increase the value of its assets through increased productivity and significant reserves replacement, according to management.

Increased productivity over the last year has come mostly from its Permian Resources business, where OXY achieved record initial production rates across eight benches, according to its earnings call. These results have helped drive its capital intensity down while adding to its long-term reserve potential.

Since 2016, management has been able to achieve all-in reserve replacement ratios of nearly 190%, with F&D costs of less than $10 per BOE. Among its Permian Resources, its reserve replacement ratio in 2017 was a record-setting 365% with an F&D of $9.77 per BOE. This is a result of OXY's focus on optimizing recoveries and F&D costs through its value-based development approach.

Similarly, improvements in its international businesses have led to additional cash flow growth. Its international operations generated over $1 billion of free cash flow as of the most recent quarter, in large part to its operations in Oman. OXY has operated in Oman for almost 35 years and recently achieved a significant milestone with the production of its 1 billionth barrel of oil.

Low oil prices have forced the company to remain lean and efficient in recent years. As oil prices now rise, however, OXY's efficiency is starting to boost margins and earnings potential. In the most recent quarter, improvements in its Oil & Gas business segment were mainly attributed to higher oil and NGL prices. Management also had this to say about its Oil & Gas business:

"Realized oil prices increased 16% and NGL prices increased by 21% from the prior quarter. Operating cash flow before working capital improved sequentially to nearly $1.5 billion due to higher oil and NGL prices, along with higher Permian Resources production. We spent $950 million in our Oil & Gas capital program during the fourth quarter. Total year Oil & Gas capital was $2.9 billion and we met our total capital budget of $3.6 billion."

At $50 WTI Crude oil prices, the cash required to attain management's break-even plan is more than covered by its current cash balance, without forcing a cash flow deficit. In addition, management expects to evaluate and find opportunities to monetize non-core assets to maximize the net present value of its portfolio in coming quarters, according to its recent earnings call.

Below is a chart of OXY's revenue and earnings per share. Over the last few years, a collapse in the price of oil has weighed on operations. The company has weathered the storm, and now, as oil prices rise, OXY's operations are running efficiently enough to return to profitability on a per share basis. Further improvements in WTI and NGL prices should boost OXY's operational performance.

Improving operational results are followed by management's commitment to keeping dividend payouts growing. During the oil price collapse, when other firms chose to cut or eliminate their dividends, OXY developed a plan to continue and strengthen its, according to its most recent call. Part of its value proposition is founded on dividend growth. Management has been able to pursue this strategy consistently for many years as a result of the quality of its assets and the discipline of its management team.

At a projected $50 WTI, OXY will grow the dividend at a nominal rate similar to 2017, while investing in both short and long-cycle projects to deliver 5% to 8% growth. Any additional cash flow will be retained to improve its net debt metrics and be prepared for value-adding growth opportunities. This conservative approach should further strengthen the sustainability of its dividend. Similarly, at greater than $60 WTI, OXY will be able to accelerate its payout ratio improvement and net debt reduction.

Below is a chart of OXY's dividend yield and dividend payout. Since the financial crisis, OXY has been steadily increasing its dividend, with the payout per share more than doubling over the last decade. Similarly, its dividend yield is well above market rates, at roughly 4.46%, when the S&P 500 yield is below 2%. Management's commitment to returning capital to shareholders is evident and should continue to boost investor optimism, leading to a share price boost over coming quarters.

Conclusion

OXY is breaking out higher following stronger fundamental support. The company's share price is moving higher following a roughly 20% decline during the most recent bout of equity market volatility. Rising and more stable energy prices are benefiting OXY's operations, allowing it to generate greater cash flow, while also returning capital to shareholders. I am buying stock in the name with a tight stop-loss level due to the volatility of the energy industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.