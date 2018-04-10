Market Lows Push Dividend Yields Higher

The market careened up and down last week - with the S&P 500 falling 2.23% on Monday, then rising 3.13% from Tuesday through Thursday, only to fall 2.19% on Friday. I recorded podcasts three times - on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday - due to three more attempted "retests" of the February 8th lows. On my Wednesday podcast, I was a bit testy, since the stock market sold off on the retaliatory China tariff news, but the $50 billion from 25% tariffs were just threats; they had not actually been implemented.

The bottom line is that the S&P 500 has now retested the February 8th lows multiple times, bouncing back each time. With stock prices falling and dividends rising, the S&P 500's annual dividend yield rose above 2% during these retests. Since a 2% annual dividend yield is taxed at a top rate of only 23.8% - far more favorable than the 10-year Treasury bond yield, taxed at a maximum 40.8% rate - the stock market will naturally rally on most pullbacks, since those dividends provide a higher after-tax income than Treasury bonds. Furthermore, dividends keep being increased due to the latest corporate tax reform, so dividend growth strategies are unquestionably a sound investment, as these dividend increases are widespread.

The good news is that after Mark Zuckerberg testifies in front of Congress this week, the financial media will likely refocus on corporate earnings, since they should be especially strong and simply cannot be ignored. In other words, the financial media's sideshows about the Fed's proposed future interest rate increases or the President's proposed tariffs can finally be put on the back burner.

It is very frustrating for investors to see the political media providing the financial media with all these bogus talking points, thereby aiding and abetting the short sellers that try to needlessly scare investors.

First-Quarter Rise (and Fall) Could Lead to a Strong Recovery

Bespoke Investment Group came out with an encouraging study last Friday. Apparently, there have been very few recent years in which the S&P 500 rose more than 5% during the first part of the first quarter and then fell by more than 5% from that peak until the end of the quarter. That, of course, happened this year with a 7.5% rise through January 26 and an 8.1% decline by the end of the quarter. Most years with these wide swings took place in the 1930s. There have only been three such occurrences in the last 70 years - in 1980, 1997, and 2003 - and the results following those wide swings are very encouraging:

Including all 10 years of rising and falling first-quarter market years going back to 1931, Bespoke calculated that the median market returns following a rapidly rising and falling first quarter were +5% in April, +10.6% in the second quarter, and +27.9% for the rest of the year. There is no guarantee that we will see anything like those returns this year, but I'll certainly settle for numbers half that size.

The "Tariff Tantrum" is Overwrought - Global Trade is Growing

The financial media's hysteria over threatened tariffs is not helping the national mood or the market mood, but the improving weather in the Northern Hemisphere should help to bolster ISM numbers in the spring. For example, robust global chip sales have grown for 19 straight months and February's chip sales rose 21% to $36.8 billion, just shy of the monthly record of $37.6 billion, set in January. This essentially means that the first-quarter results for many technology companies should be truly stunning!

The news media tell us that the U.S. trade deficit continues to rise, but that's due largely to a strong global economy. Specifically, on Thursday, the Commerce Department announced that the U.S. trade deficit rose 1.6% to $57.6 billion in February, the highest level in 9½ years (since October 2008). Exports rose by 2.3% in February to $137.2 billion, while imports rose by 1.6% to $214.2 billion. Putting those numbers together, total trade grew 1.9% from $344.9 billion in January to $351.4 billion in February.

Interestingly, imports from China declined 14.7% in February, so President Trump cannot blame China for the jump in the February trade deficit. Typically, the stronger the U.S. economy, the faster the trade deficit tends to rise, so robust GDP growth seems to be the primary reason for a larger trade deficit.

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) reported last week that its manufacturing index slipped to 59.3 in March, down from a 14-year high of 60.8 in February. Since any reading over 50 signals an expansion, the ISM manufacturing index is still very robust. Furthermore, on Wednesday, the ISM service index decelerated to 58.8 in March, down from 59.5 in February, which is still very strong.

On Friday, the Labor Department announced that March payrolls rose by a surprisingly small 103,000, substantially below economists' consensus estimate of 178,000. The unemployment rate remains at a 17-year low of 4.1%. January and February payrolls were revised down by a cumulative 50,000 to 176,000 in January (down from 239,000) and 326,000 in February (up from 313,000). Average hourly wages rose modestly by 8 cents (+0.3%) to $26.82 per hour in March and have risen 2.7% in the past 12 months.

I should add that on Wednesday, ADP reported that the private sector created 241,000 new payroll jobs in March, the fifth straight month that the private sector created in excess of 200,000 payroll jobs. Since the Fed tends to follow the Labor Department's payroll figures more than ADP, the Fed will likely postpone another interest rate increase until there is more evidence of wage inflation and more robust job growth.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.