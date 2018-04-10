Multifactor And Low Volatility ETFs In A Retirement Portfolio

I supplemented my Investment Model with a ranking system of over 250 ETFs using over 20 variables covering fundamentals, volatility, momentum, and value among others.

Introduction

I track almost a thousand funds from over a dozen sponsors. Of these, 50% are passively managed, 40% are enhanced strategies and 10% are actively managed. About 5% of these funds are multi-asset or hybrid funds. I pare these down to about 250 funds that I rank using fundamental, volatility, valuation, momentum, growth metrics along with analyst’s ratings. About 30% of the funds in the ranking system are based on these enhanced strategies. This article looks at how some of these funds are doing in this high volatility environment and where they may be appropriate in a retirement portfolio.

This article covers an ETF ranking system built upon data available at Morningstar and Fidelity. It is integrated with an investment model that I built over the past three years based on over a hundred indicators. Most of the data for the investment model comes from the St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED database. I rate funds by compositing over 20 variables using analyst’s ratings, net asset flows, returns over different time periods, volatility, alpha and earnings, cash flow, book value growth, risk adjusted valuations, bear market rankings, and forward/price to earnings ratios among others. These are combined with risk adjusted monthly return trends for the past 12 months.

I use four hard constraints to preselect funds. I track over a dozen fund sponsors, the fund must have at least a year of trading history, net assets have to be over $20M, no leveraged funds, beta below 1.7, and the fund must be rated by Morningstar, Ned Davis, or XTF. I include current trends in the ranking system such as net flows, Moving Average Converge Divergence (MACD), 200 day moving average, relative strength index, and Williams %R. I also include Morningstar’s bear market ranking for funds. I have penalties for funds with missing data such as three year returns or extreme values such as valuations and volatility.

Multi-Factor Funds

Multi-Factor funds use an enhanced index strategy taking into account more than one factor and may be actively managed. They are relatively new to the market, but collectively have several billion in assets (7 multifactor ETFs that offer low-cost quasi-active management). “What's Inside Your Multifactor ETF?” and “Multi-Factor Investing” are good articles on multifactor funds.

I use most of the same variables as multifactor and/or multi-asset funds. Ben Johnson at Morningstar wrote in “The Case for Multifactor ETFs” that it is better to own a multifactor ETF than to build one yourself.

The iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Exchange Traded Fund (LRGF) is one of the better known funds. It uses value (forward price to earnings, share price to book value), quality (return on equity and earnings variability), momentum, and market capitalization among others. The prospectus points out that the fund may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss due to adverse events that affect it more than the market as a whole. Blackrock describes one of the reasons for owning LRGF is as an alternative to traditional long-term U.S. stock holding when seeking outperformance.

Below are returns for the last twelve months of four international Multifactor ETF’s (ACWF, EMGF, INTF, RODM) and three US funds (LRGF, ROUS, XRLV) compared to the S&P500 (VOO, thick black line). During the past three months, the median return was -1.9% compared to -2.5% for the S&P500. The most of these funds are new and most don’t have 3 year beta values.

Low Volatility Funds

Over the past year, there are several articles written about investors leaving low volatility funds because of low risk adjusted returns. Of the funds that I track, money is flowing back into low volatility funds. The next chart shows five international low volatility funds (ACWV, EEMV, EFAV, IDLB, IDLV) and four US funds (DWLV, SPLV, USMV, XMLV) compared to the S&P500. The volatility and returns tend to be lower than the S&P500. The average beta is 0.8 compared to 1.0 for the S&P500. Notice that some of the funds have outperformed the S&P500 (VOO) over the past 12 months given the recent down turn.

AlphaDEX

First Trust uses enhanced indexes to implement a rules-based fundamental stock selection methodology called AlphaDEX. Below are 10 AlphaDEX funds compared to the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:VOO). Four are international and one is a technology fund. The average beta of the AlphaDEX funds (excluding emerging markets) is 0.96. Most of the AlphaDEX funds have been in existence for more than five years.

Morningstar

These iShares funds track Morningstar indexes. Blackrock’s philosophy is to achieve the Morningstar indexes while keeping costs low and providing better after-tax performance. The funds shown are style specific and the graphs shown are not indicative of long term performance. In other words, growth is doing well now.

Momentum

Momentum and focused funds have done comparatively well. The average beta of the funds shown below is 0.86.

Investment Pyramid and Business Cycle

This is my simple rendition of the investment pyramid and where I place multifactor funds and low volatility funds. I derived the breakout from Morningstar’s bear ranking, beta of the funds that I track, and recent volatility. These classifications are generalities.

The following chart is from Fidelity showing the Business Cycle and what investments typically do well in each stage.

Below is a simplified version of the Investment Model that I built based on about a hundred indicators including risk, GDP, capacity, monetary policy, corporate health, leading indicators, recession indicators, among others. The red line is the percent of indicators that are negative. The main index is consistent with slow growth and modest inflation. I place us in the latter part of the expansion phase. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta' GDPNow is currently estimating first quarter growth of 2.3%. The stages in the graph are included as part of the ETF ranking system.

The economy has been growing at a modest rate, and is nearing capacity as shown by the GDP to Potential GDP chart and my adaptation of Robert F. Dieli’s Mr. Model. In the graph below, I calculated the difference in GDP (U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis) and Potential GDP (U.S. Congressional Budget Office), available at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis FRED database.

The key take away from this section is that investors nearing retirement should take into account short term needs such as emergencies and health care costs and longer term needs such as having sufficient retirement savings through their life which may be more than 30 years. Other factors that impact the shape of the investment pyramid for individual investors is external income such as pensions. One size does not fit all.

Top Rated Funds

I maintain watch lists for capital appreciation, volatility, multifactor, and bonds with up to ten funds in each list. Before making an investment decision, I research the funds further. Below is the current low volatility watch list. There are two low volatility funds, two consumer staples funds, a tactical sector fund, three global funds, and a hedged fund. For the six funds with 3 year betas, the average is 0.56.

The thick black line in the following bond watch list is a total bond market ETF (BND) for comparison purposes. Bonds include a credit quality rating. The list contains international bond funds (BNDX), high yield bonds (PGHY, SHYG), short term funds (SHY, SHYG), and short term inflation protected funds (VTIP) a floating rate bond fund (FLOT) and a senior load portfolio fund (BKLN). The average beta of the following bond funds is 0.26.

Today’s Market

The S&P500 was overbought in the first quarter and has been bouncing along just above the oversold limits of the Relative Strength Index. Fear sells “news”. Trade rhetoric exasperated the volatility. Below is the risk indicator in the Investment Model. It includes the S&P 100 Volatility Index, St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index and Economic Policy Uncertainty Index among others. It shows that risk has increased, but is still at a moderate level (50%) overall. It is one of 30 main indicators that I track and it takes many indicators moving in the same direction to change the outlook in the model.

Closing Thoughts

Institutional investors are taking profits at a modest rate as shown below. The economy is growing at a modest rate with modest inflation. A recession is not in sight although there is a risk of recession in 1 to 3 years because the economy is growing near capacity. The yield curve is flattening but not inverted. I built this ranking system to help select investments on a risk adjusted basis. Once a month, I update the Investment Model and Rankings and evaluate if poor performers should be sold. I built the system to make small changes monthly and maintain a low turnover portfolio.

