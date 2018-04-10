Higher Earnings (And Dividends) Are Coming Soon

By Gary Alexander

There's been a great deal of electronic ink spilled (some of it ours) over the growth rate of quarterly earnings coming in the next month, with reports starting later this week. According to FactSet's Earnings Insights for April 6, "The estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 17.1%," which would mark the highest growth rate in seven years, since Q1'11. But let's not forget that this is also one of the key seasons of the year for dividend payments.

A March 29 article in Bloomberg ("Stocks are About to Get a $400 Billion Dividend Boost") quoted a note from Morgan Stanley strategists who said that as much as $400 billion could be paid to investors between March and May, giving us a new reason to consider that this April should be a strong month for global equity returns, despite April's sluggish start last week.

This $400 billion figure came as a shock to me since total annual S&P 500 dividends were $424 billion last year, using Thomson Reuters data based on the composition of the current index. Thomson Reuters analysts expect a modest rise to $450 billion in S&P 500 dividends this year and $486 billion in 2019, so where did these $400 billion dividend income estimates for "March through May" 2018 come from?

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

A little research from the Yardeni Research team (in their "Record Corporate Cash Flow" report, April 3, 2018) showed that the Morgan Stanley team included all global stock market dividends. Many global companies only pay dividends semiannually, often in April, bumping up global total returns in the spring.

The new corporate tax reform bill has helped many large corporations repatriate their cash with minimal tax friction, so they are awash with cash to use as dividends, or for cash bonuses or raises to employees, or for share buy-backs, or for strategic mergers or expansions. Before this new tax bill passed in late 2017, corporate stock buy-backs slowed to $548 billion in 2017, down from a cyclical peak of $646 billion. This year, we are likely to see corporate buy-backs and dividends total over $1 trillion for calendar year 2018.

Today's China Threats Recall Similar Japanese Fears 30 Years Ago

I have just finished Ed Yardeni's new book, "Predicting the Markets: A Professional Autobiography." I reviewed and riffed off his first two chapters three weeks ago (March 20, 2018, "More Warnings of 'Manufactures Decaying and Trade Undone'"). Yardeni's book is a phenomenal resource for investors, not only a 40-year memoir of his work in the trenches of the market, but a guide to all the important indicators he follows, like an annotated encyclopedia of what they mean to us as investors. I hesitate to call it "the only book you need," but it certainly ranks up there as one of the top guides you should use.

There are so many segments I'd like to excerpt, but the current kerfuffle over China and the looming "trade war" cry out for some historical perspective. I wrote about this before, but in 1988, America feared the economic power of Japan as we now fear China. Several best-selling books lauded Japan's management style as being superior to ours. Japan was so rich that a single square mile of Tokyo real estate was valued higher than all of the state of California.

They were so rich they were paying way too much for Hawaiian hotels (in 1986, a Japanese company paid $245 million for a Hyatt hotel near Waikiki Beach; the same hotel sold for $108 million two years earlier), or art work (in 1987, a Japanese insurance company paid $50 million for Van Gogh's 'Vase with 15 Sunflowers' - triple the price paid for any previous painting), or for Hollywood studios (in 1989, Sony paid $3.4 billion for Columbia Pictures, and in 1990 Matsushita paid $6.1 billion for MCA). The Nikkei 225 stock index was a classic stock bubble.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

America had a massive inferiority complex toward Japan, which was supposedly taking over the world economically - or so we thought in 1988. Yardeni referred to two magazine covers from 30 years ago, one about the end of the Pacific Century from Newsweek (February 22, 1988, pictured below) and another, "Taking Stock: Is America in Decline?" from The New York Times Magazine, April 7, 1988 (picture not available). It featured "a caricature of an old overweight, stooping bald eagle, dressed in red, white, and blue. The old bird held a cane for support and stared anxiously into a small mirror. Ironically," Yardeni reminds his readers on page 510 of his new book, "the United States was less than two years away from winning the cold war and embarking on one of the most prosperous periods in history."

The two books (above) include one of many best-sellers about superior Japanese management ("Theory Z") and a scary best-selling novel about how Japanese business was taking over the world ("Rising Sun"), later made into a movie starring Michael Douglas, which grossed $107 million after its 1993 release.

But the Japanese economy was skating on thin ice. Their stock market bubble burst in 1990. Their gross overpayment for global assets came back to haunt them. Their demographics proved to be a ticking time bomb. As Yardeni noted, on page 526, "Japan is the poster child for aging demographics. Japan's overall population is declining at the fastest pace on the globe." The ratio of workers to retirees is now just 2:1. The working age population (age 15 to 64) will fall from 87.8 million in 1995 to 55.6 million by 2050.

Japan doesn't allow much immigration. They are a homogenous nation with very few non-Japanese people or products. While that may sound "patriotic," it can be a long-term death knell to any economy.

There's a lesson here. It now applies to us and China. China is going deep into debt in domestic spending as well as into their trade deals in Asia, Africa, and other regions as they spend vast amounts overseas. We fear their economic power now, as we did Japan in the 1980s, but China could become overextended, as Japan was 30 years ago. China is much bigger and stronger, of course, but China also needs our trade and trade of other nations. They will not likely throw that all away over a President finally calling their bluff.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.