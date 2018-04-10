Pivotal Software Aims To Go Public Amidst Tech Furor

Much of the profits from its IPO could go towards Dell, Pivotal’s parent company, which is also the majority-shareholder.

Pivotal Software (PVTL:NASDAQ), a business software development firm, has filed to go public in a move that could generate up to $100 million for the company. Here are the specifics behind Pivotal Software’s recent filing for an IPO, and how it might play out as the tech sector bounces back from a relatively quiet 2017.

Up until recently, 2018 has been quite the year for tech companies; firms like Dropbox (DBX:NASDAQ) have enjoyed massive amounts of attention surrounding their market debuts, meaning it stands to reason that Pivotal Software can enjoy a glut of media coverage before it goes public, too.

Investors will likely be concerned with the Pivotal's market fundamentals, like how well it’s been expanding its operations in recent years, and for good reasons; market fundamentals remain vastly more important in the long-term when measuring a company’s worth. So, how does Pivotal Software hold up to financial scrutiny?

According to filings made with the SEC for its IPO, Pivotal Software is doing relatively well; the company continues to post net losses, but those losses have seriously narrowed in recent years and its revenue stream has been consistently growing for some time. For instance, Pivotal Software saw revenue figures leap from a relatively meager $280 million in fiscal year 2016 to a more sizable $509 million through February of 2018, meaning the company is clearly having some success when it comes to scooping up more paying customers.

If Pivotal Software can keep those revenue figures soaring, it will be on the right track for success, but it needs to continue to cut down its losses, too. After all, the company posted some $164 million in net losses for the latest fiscal year, a sizable sum, though significantly down from the nearly $233 million in losses it had posted the year in the year before. If investors are looking for a tech company to throw their financial weight behind, but are refusing to be sold until they see meaningful financial results, they may be lured in by Pivotal Software’s evidently staunch aim to get out of the red and start turning a profit.

Pivotal hasn’t wanted for funding

Despite the fact that its IPO could bring in some $100 million, Pivotal Software hasn’t wanted for funding in the past. The company has privately garnered more than $1.7 billion in the past, meaning it will likely have the resources it needs to keep expanding in the immediate future. Its IPO could provide it with some additional capital, too, though a large portion of its proceeds are likely to go to Dell, Pivotal’s parent company that’s currently shackled by debt.

With Dell being the parent company of Pivotal, tech investors can likely rest assured that it is in relatively experienced hands, meaning they don’t have to fear about reckless executives igniting PR fiascos that cause stock figures to dip. Furthermore, the company has been forging some seriously lucrative contracts for itself, and will likely continue to expand its footprint in the business sector after its IPO.

For instance, Pivotal’s CEO has talked up the company’s impressive partnerships with some Fortune 500 companies; Pivotal’s services are relied upon by 6 of the biggest auto manufacturers in the US, and the company retains the business of half of the 10 largest insurance companies in the country. With friends like that, Pivotal Software has serious room to gain street cred among other behemoth companies in need of a cloud service platform, and could make serious inroads in the future that help it start churning out profits.

Investors looking for a tech stock to back will want to keep a close eye on Pivotal Software; while the tech world is currently being engulfed in a media-furor surrounding data privacy, companies like Pivotal are showing that their market debuts are still impressive gambits worthy of attention, and the company is rapidly heading towards profitable waters. As long as Pivotal Software successfully cuts down on its existing losses, expect the company to make a big splash during its IPO.

