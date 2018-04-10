Danaher: Good Total Return, Above Average Growth

Danaher growth can continue with the increasing population and the increases in the need for more industrial products and services.

Danaher has increased its dividend for eight of the last ten years with a present yield of 0.70% well below average yield.

This article is about Danaher (DHR), which designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial products and services and why it's a buy for the total return growth investor. Danaher has grown from a starter position of 0.5% of The Good Business Portfolio to the present 0.9%, in a relatively short time.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Danaher had a good chart going up and to the right adjusting for the blip down in 2016 for the Fortive spin-off.

DHR data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Danaher will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Danaher passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Danaher does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a dividend yield of at least 1%. It has a steadily increasing dividend for eight of the last ten years, with a yield of 0.70%. The average three-year earnings payout ratio is low at 14%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying another bolt-on company. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. DHR easily passes that. Danaher is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $67.5 Billion. The size of Danaher plus its estimated 2018 cash flow of $3.07 Billion gives it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 10% easily meets my requirement of 5.1%. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. DHR passes this guideline with the great total return of 67.36%, more than the Dow's total return of 45.59% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $21,500 today. This great total return makes Danaher a good investment for the total return investor looking back, but its yield is below average for the income investor. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DHR 's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $110.0, passing the guideline. DHR 's price is presently 12% below the target. DHR is under the target price at present and has a bit above average PE of 22, making DHR a good buy at this entry point if you want a company that has a good steady growth in a growing segment of the economy. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The good total return makes it a great company to own for the investor that wants growth going forward. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes DHR interesting is the steady total return and continued growth prospects as the world economy increases.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Danaher over-performs against the Dow baseline in my 51.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 67.36% makes Danaher a better than average investment for the total return investor looking back, but it does have a below average dividend yield for the income investor. Danaher presently has a yield of 0.70%, which is well below average for the income investor but does have a fair growth of the dividend. The dividend was increased to $0.16/quarter, or a 14% gain in February 2018.

DOW's 51 month total return baseline is 45.59%

Company Name 51 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Danaher +67.36% +21.77% 0.70%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on January 30, 2017, Danaher reported earnings of $1.19 that beat estimated earnings by $0.04 and is up compared to last year of $1.05. Total revenue was higher at $5.09 Billion more than a year ago by 11.1% year over year and beat expected by $110 Million. This was a good report hitting a triple with bottom line increasing, top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in April 2018 and is expected to be $0.94 compared to last year at $0.85 a nice increase.

The graphic below shows the year over year comparison in earnings, which are doing great.

Source: DHR earnings call slides

Business Overview

Danaher designs manufacture and market professional, medical, industrial products in the United States and around the world.

As per Reuters:

Danaher, incorporated on October 3, 1986, designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative facilities were located in over 60 countries. Danaher operates through four segments: Life Sciences; Diagnostics; Dental, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Company's Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites, and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines. The Life Sciences segment, through its Pall Corporation (Pall) business, is also a provider of filtration, separation and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics and general industrial sectors. The Life Sciences segment consists of the businesses, including microscopy, mass spectrometry, and filtration. The life sciences business markets its products under the BECKMAN COULTER, LEICA MICROSYSTEMS, MOLECULAR DEVICES, PALL, PHENOMENEX and SCIEX brands. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Europe, Australia, Asia and North America."

Overall Danaher is a business with a good forward CAGR projected growth that performs better than the market long term. If you want an above average total return but with low dividend yield in the industrial products business, then DHR may fill your needs.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on March 21 they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates three more times this year, but will go slow at 1-2 for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the Fed.

From January 30, 2018, earnings call, Thomas Joyce (Chief Executive Officer and President) said:

Before we get into the details of the quarter, I'd like to touch briefly on the announcement we made this morning regarding our CFO transition plan. As I'm sure many of you saw, we announced that Matt McGrew, our current Group CFO of our diagnostics and dental platforms will succeed Dan Comas as Chief Financial Officer of Danaher on January 1 of 2019. Dan will continue on as an Executive Vice President and a member of the office of the Chief Executive post-January 1, 2019, as he begins a gradual transition to retirement. Dan, it goes without saying that it has been and will continue to be a privilege working with you. We are very pleased with our strong fourth quarter performance, as the team delivered 5.5% core revenue growth, solid margin expansion and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth. These results capped a solid year for Danaher, and we're very encouraged by the momentum we built throughout 2017. 2017 was a great example of how we run the Danaher playbook. We improved gross margins to nearly 56%, lowered G&A, increased our investments in sales and marketing and R&D to drive accelerating core growth, all while delivering 70 basis points of core operating margin expansion. This operating model continues to demonstrate how we build a better, stronger Danaher. For the full year, our differentiated portfolio, organic growth investments and good commercial execution helped drive 3.5% core revenue growth, including mid-single digit growth in three out of our four reporting segments. Our total annual revenues are now nearly $18.5 billion. We generated $2.9 billion of free cash flow in 2017, resulting in mid-teens growth year-on-year that helps position us for more significant capital deployment in 2018. Our free cash-to-net income conversion ratio was 117%, and 2017 represents the 26th consecutive year in which our free cash flow has exceeded net income. From an M&A perspective, we deployed nearly $400 million of capital in 2017 on ten strategic bolt-on acquisitions, each of which will help enhance their respective platforms. We also remain encouraged by the great performance at our most recently acquired larger businesses, Cepheid, Phenomenex, PALL and Nobel Biocare."

This shows the feelings of the top management to the continued growth of Danaher and to deliver good value to its customers and shareholders across the world.

The graphic below shows the strong cash flow that can be used to buy bolt-on companies.

Source: DHR earnings call slides

Takeaways

Danaher is an investment choice for the total return growth investor with its great total return and increasing market in the worldwide growing economy. Danaher is 0.9% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be added to as cash is available because of its great total return. Right now the portfolio does have one open slot at present. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On March 29 increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio, I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29 sold entire position of L Brands (LB), it does not look good for the company going forward.

On March 26 reduced position of L Brands to 1.5% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next month.

On March 23 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan to 2.2% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20 reduced position of L Brands to 1.8% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 16 increased position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

On March 1 increased position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

On January 31 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth quarter earnings report was fantastic beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 Million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 6.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.5% of portfolio and Boeing is 13.0% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 13% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure and buy the dip.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, DHR, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG. TXN, DLR, EOS, LB, GE, DHR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.