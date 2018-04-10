Silver: Speculators Are Lost, Demand Is Great

Speculative selling likely to prove unsustainable in the course of 2018.

In this brief article, I argue that the weakness in silver prices so far this year and last year is primarily the result of negative speculative flows. As such, I expect the present selling pressure in silver to prove unsustainable in the course of this year. For investors willing to play the coming bull market in silver, the ETFS Physical Silver Shares (NYSEARCA:SIVR) may be one of the best plays in town.

Weakness driven by negative speculative flows, not the fundamentals

I attribute the weakness in silver prices so far this year to negative speculative flows rather than a deteriorating fundamental picture.

In fact, global economic growth momentum remains robust at the start of the year, which is thereby positive for industrial demand for silver - accounting for ~60% of global silver demand.

According to CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, global industrial production for January 2018 grew by 4% y/y, including a rise of 4.5% in emerging economies, accounting for the largest part of silver demand, and a growth of 3.4% y/y in advanced economies.

In contrast, the speculative demand for silver has tumbled sharply since the start of the year.

According to the CFTC, speculative demand for silver has dropped by a massive 4,699 tons so far this year. Money managers (a proxy for speculators) are now materially net short silver in the tune of 5,718 tons as of April 4.

With silver prices down just ~3% in the year to date, it is fair to argue that silver has proven resilient in spite of intense of speculative selling. And I contend that this is thanks to solid industrial demand for silver on the back of robust global growth, especially in emerging economies.

Interestingly, the story was similar in 2017. Despite a massive wave of speculative selling in silver, silver prices managed to close the year up ~6%. This was thanks to a strong rebound in industrial demand for silver stemming from an accelerating in industrial production growth.

The CPB estimates that global industrial production (IP) growth rose 3.6% in 2017, up from 1.9% in 2016. This acceleration in IP growth led to a rebound in industrial demand for the first time in four years.

Indeed, the GFMS estimates that industrial demand for silver grew by 3.3% in 2017, compared with a decline of 1.3% in 2016.

How long the wave of speculative selling can continue?

Since silver's spec positioning is materially stretched on the short side, a speculative normalization appears inevitable in the second quarter.

In my view, the speculative community is too aggressively bearish on silver, overlooking the healthy prospects of its industrial demand.

It seems to me that the speculative community is pricing in a material slowdown in global growth, which is at odd with the latest leading economic indicators. Perhaps, the speculative community is taking its cues from the recent weakness in base metals. But even if this were the case, such an aggressively bearish spec positioning in silver would not be justified.

Against this backdrop, I expect the present wave of speculative selling in silver to be unsustainable in the course of the year. A solid bout of short-covering in the second quarter seems very likely.

This would incidentally allow the gold/silver (G/S) ratio to reach a more normal level. At ~82, the G/S ratio is at a non-sustainable high, close to its historical high of 102 established in 1991 and far above its historical average (since 2001) of ~63.

How to play a possible rebound in silver prices in the course of 2018?

In my latest Silver Weekly (SLV Weekly: Bears, Time To Capitulate, published on April 5), I focused on SLV.

But I think the best ETF available in the market place for retail investors to play my bullish view on silver is this: the ETFS Physical Silver ETF SIVR.

Since my investment horizon is rather long-term, what matters to me the expense ratio, which corresponds to the annual fee I have to pay to the ETF issuer.

While SLV proposes an expense ratio of 0.50%, SIVR offers a much smaller expense ratio of 0.30%.

Although liquidity conditions in SIVR are poorer than that in SLV judging by average daily trading volumes (SIVR: ~$329m vs SLV: ~$5.7b), I am not concerned considering the relative small size of my position. I contend that SLV may be a better investment for institutional investors trading big size. But as far as I am concerned, liquidity in SIVR is largely sufficient.

Let's take a look at the technical picture of SIVR.

As can be seen in the monthly chart above, SIVR has performed poorly since mid-2016.

But selling pressure has gradually decelerated in recent months. In fact, SIVR did not weaken in 2017; rather it formed a base around the $16 level.

The chart suggests that the consolidation phase is likely to come to an end this year. And I am of the view that SIVR will breakout to the upside rather than to the downside.

But for now, the technical picture remains cloudy - SIVR remains confined between its uptrend line from the 2016 low (in blue) and its downtrend line from the 2016 high (in red).

At this juncture, I would be tempted to stay patient and await a clear development in the technical chart. A firm break above the downtrend line from the 2016 high and the 20 monthly moving average would give me a strong conviction to jump on the long side.

I expect this scenario to materialize in the coming months, considering (1) the overstretched spec positioning on the short side and (2) the healthy fundamentals of the silver market.

Concluding remarks

To sum up, I assert that the poor price performance of silver this year has been the result of negative speculative flows rather than negative fundamentals. In the same vein, the relative poor price performance of silver in 2017 was essentially the result of speculative selling, although more than counterbalanced by a healthy rebound in industrial demand.

Looking ahead, I expect speculative selling in silver to prove unsustainable and as such, a spec normalization is likely in the course of Q2. Such a bout of short-covering could propel SIVR much higher.

Final note

