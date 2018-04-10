Consider Wayside When The Share Price Dips

Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) is a bundler of software and hardware providing custom solutions to its customers. Lately it has seen significant margin pressure which has caused earnings growth to slow significantly. At the current market price of about $13, I would wait for a dip in price or improvement in margins and earnings before buying.

Is WSTG a good investment partner?

Starting in 1986, I have worked for a series of companies offering computer software-based solutions to customers. These companies have ranged from those that primarily bundled third party products together to provide a solution to those that developed software entirely in house. One company even moved from providing a turn-key system that included third party hardware and software and its own in-house developed software to an entirely in-house developed software package. I have been looking to apply my knowledge of such companies to finding a good investment partner in this field.

Wayside is just such a company. When I first started looking at Wayside, I thought it was a software developer. It has two branded products it offers, but as I dug in deeper, I discovered that it is an integrator that offers custom solutions assembled from third party hardware and software. The exact nature of the products it offers is important in understanding costs.

As an example if Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) wants to sell one more copy of Excel®, the incremental costs for that are primarily the cost of copying the software onto a CD and shipping it out. However, Wayside's incremental cost includes the cost to buy all the third party products that it has in its products. So for a software publisher, each additional sale goes almost entirely to the bottom line, that is not the case for an integrator like Wayside.

As the YChart® above shows, Wayside is growing revenues, generally growing earnings, and slowly growing dividends. I would like to see faster growing dividends, but at the right price, Wayside could prove to be a good investment. Basically with revenues growing nicely, Wayside's potential as a dividend grower depends on turning those growing revenues into more consistently growing earnings.

I found this article on WSTG by Joseph Harry to be interesting. Joseph liked the increasing sales and earnings but was worried about margins. From my perspective, this is where the difference between being primarily an integrator or bundler and a software developer or publisher comes in. Unlike a company that develops software in-house, a bundler has significant incremental costs.

So while a software developer might see decreased margins when it is adding new capabilities to its products, it can expect that margins will improve once those improvements are done. For a software integrator, for margins to improve, it either has to be able to increase the price of its products or find new suppliers for its components. Having fewer options, the integrator has a harder time increasing its margins.

What does the 10-K tell us?

In order to determine whether or not Wayside is a good investment partner for my dividend growth portfolio, I need to understand why its earnings growth has been so anemic compared to its revenue growth. Is this a temporary problem or a structural one? And if it isn’t a temporary problem, is management doing something to improve things? The data to answer (or at least to begin to answer) those questions can be found in the company’s 10-K.

Starting with the top line of the above table, I see sales are growing. 2016 sales were 9.4% higher than 2015 and 2017 sales were 7.4% higher. It’s a little too early to be sure sales growth is slowing, but I would have liked to see a bigger increase in 2017. Cost of sales however rose 9.9% from 2015 to 2016 and 8.1% in 2017. I think that the costs of the goods sold rising faster than the price Wayside was able to obtain for them isn’t a good sign.

Wayside does in part compete with its own vendors. The fact that Wayside was unable to raise the price of its integrated solutions to keep pace with the cost of the individual elements shows me that it is having problems competing, either with the vendors or with other integrators.

The cost of sales number is mostly not under the control of Wayside. The customers determine what they want to buy and the vendors determine at what price they will sell it to Wayside. Wayside uses various inventory control methods to get good prices while keeping warehouse costs under control, and ship software by electronic download whenever possible (this both limits required warehouse space and cuts shipping costs), but that does seem to have had a big impact on slowing the rise in costs. While the rise in costs did slow in 2017, the gap between the rise in net sales and the cost of sales increased.

Wayside touts its customer service as a major contributor to the value it adds for customers. Part if not all of that service is accounted for on the selling, general and administrative expenses line in the above table. In 2016 that line increased only 3.6% from the amount spent the prior year. I don’t think that is unreasonable given the 9%+ increase in sales, but since gross profit only rose 2.85% that could eventually become a problem. In 2017, this expense increased 2.9%, which is slower that the prior year and much better than the increase in sales.

The table above separates out the results from the Lifeboat Distributions product and the TechXtend. From these numbers it's clear to me that it’s the TechXtend product that is causing the lion's share of the margin issues, even though it’s a far smaller portion of revenue and profit. In fact, I would say that the declines in that segment hide the fact that the rest of the company is growing nicely. This shouldn’t be unexpected because while it is a small part of the overall business, it is by far the most profitable part of the business. So a decline in sales would tend to have an out-sized impact.

Wayside said this about the results from the TechXtend segment.

TechXtend segment net sales decreased $16.7 million or 34% to $32.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared to $48.6 million for the prior year. The decrease in TechXtend was due primarily to lower large enterprise sales, including those sold under extended payment terms. Large enterprise sales tend to fluctuate from period to period based on the timing of customer purchasing decisions for IT projects. The Company’s focus on extended payment sales is impacted by such timing, and internal capital allocation decisions. During 2017, as significant amount of our working capital was invested in vendor prepayments and extended payment sales from the fourth quarter of 2016, reducing our emphasis on this business during 2017.

My reading of that is that Wayside sees fluctuations in large customer sales so this drop in 2017 was just that variability. More importantly, the company seems to be saying that they paid for product they didn’t sell, so going forward they should have lower costs for this segment. So the company is saying that this issue is temporary and measures are already in place to address it. I will want to see some evidence of that in actual performance. Management seems to be saying that the issue with margins is mostly temporary. Going forward I will want to see a slowing of the growth of cost of sales to support what management is saying.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel®-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Normally I would look at David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) to get the data I need to do my calculations, but WSTG, while it's paid a dividend for a while, hasn’t increased its dividend in more than a year. So instead, I will use finviz.com to get the data (the CCC List uses that as a source).

WSTG pays $0.17 a quarter in dividends and hasn’t increased it in several years so I will assume 4 payments of that amount over the next 12 months, or $0.68 total for the dividends. WSTG has multi-year periods between dividend increases, so I will assume that it won’t increase the dividend in the near to middle term. With finviz estimating the EPS will grow 22% a year over the next 5 years, and given the current yield, I think it's reasonable to use a 2% terminal dividend growth rate.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the dividends is $13.39. Because of the latest earnings decline and margin pressure, I want a 10% discount to that value to provide an additional margin of safety. That sets my buy price at anything under $12, which is below the current market price.

At this time, I would not put new money into WSTG unless the price dropped or a new earnings report comes out showing improvement in either earnings, margins, or both. If one already owns shares and is DRIPing, I think that as long as the share price is below $13.40 or so that DRIPing will be productive. If an investor is accumulating dividends and making targeted buys, I wouldn’t recommend considering WSTG unless the same conditions for buying with new money are met.

Conclusion

Wayside is a profitable company although I don’t agree with management that the shares are undervalued, as Simon Nynens said in the recent conference call. It is currently struggling with margins, but I do see some signs of a turnaround. At $12 price, I think the risks and the dividends make it worthwhile to consider a purchase. I also wouldn’t buy a large number of shares at this time, there is no rush. I look forward to seeing more signs of improvement in the next earnings report.

