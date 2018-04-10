Is Tesla Achieving Promised Economy Of Scale?

Economy of scale (sometimes referred as "economies of scale") refers to the idea that as a company increases its scale of production, it will be able to produce things for cheaper on average and become more profitable. This is because of several factors. First of all, when a company is able to produce more of its products, it can get a better deal from its suppliers and improve its margins. Second, a company can spread its R&D and SG&A spending on more products, bringing the average lower. For example, if a company spends $1 billion and sells 1 million cars, their average R&D spend per car would be $1,000 and if this company were to sell 2 million cars, the average R&D spend per car would drop to $500.

Between 2012 and last year, Tesla (TSLA) was able to increase its production and delivery numbers at an impressive rate. Below is a graph I created showing the number of cars Tesla delivered each quarter between the last quarter of 2012 and the last quarter of 2017 (the dotted line is the moving average of car deliveries).

Source: Me, using delivery figures from Tesla's investor relations website.

The growth rate is pretty impressive, so it would be fair to expect Tesla to have achieved at least some level of economies of scale. In other words, as the company improved from delivering a few hundred cars per quarter to 30,000 cars per quarter, its average cost of building and selling each car must have come down significantly if the company has been doing everything correctly. After all, the ongoing bullish story regarding Tesla is that "the company is losing money because its production rate is small but that it should achieve profitability as its production ramps up significantly."

I created the below chart by dividing Tesla's cost of automotive revenues by the number of cars it delivered each quarter (again using the data from Tesla's investor relations website). This basically shows how much it cost Tesla to produce each car from quarter to quarter (in thousands of dollars). The graph clearly shows that when Tesla was in the very early stages of ramping up its production of Model S, it was able to achieve some economies of scale since its average car production cost dropped from nearly $120k to $60k but the line has been pretty flat since then. So in other words, Tesla was able to bring its average car building cost down when it went from delivering 2,400 cars to 5,000 cars but it wasn't able to bring its production costs per car down as it ramped up its delivery from 5,000 to 30,000. This doesn't look good at all for the company.

Let's look further though. The graph below (again created by me using Tesla's earnings reports) shows how much Tesla spent on R&D per each car it delivered between 2012 and 2017 on quarterly basis. The results are very similar to the above graph where Tesla was able to achieve some economies of scale in 2012 and early 2013 but nearly no improvement between 2013 and 2017 even though the company's quarterly production and delivery rate increased from 5,000 to 30,000 during this period. Currently Tesla spends $12,000 per car on R&D whereas the company was spending only $10,000 per car on R&D when it was selling only 5,000 cars per quarter. Where is the economy of scale Elon Musk has been talking about for years?

Currently Tesla spends $23,000 per car on SG&A (sales, general and administration costs). When Tesla was selling 5,000 vehicles per quarter, its SG&A costs were a fraction of this, only $10,000 per car. So, not only did Tesla not achieve cost of economies in SG&A costs, but it went worse and worse for the company as it ramped up its production and deliveries. Considering that Tesla spends $23,000 on SG&A and another $12,000 on R&D per each car it sells (totaling $35,000), how will it be able to produce a car that it can sell for $35,000 profitably?

I'd like to show one more metric to show Tesla's "progress" in achieving cost of economies. This time we will look at the company's liabilities per car. It's important to look at a company's liabilities because it gives us a different perspective on real costs of doing business by showing items like a company's debt or accounts payable to its suppliers. Since Tesla's liabilities include the debts it got from acquiring SolarCity, this might not be an apples-to-apples comparison but since Tesla's board and investors approved the acquisition, they are on the hook for the liabilities that come with it. Back in 2012, Tesla's liability per car it sold was just a little north of $400,000. It was very high but at least Tesla's investors were hopeful that it would come down once the company ramped up and achieved economies of scale. Fast forward to 2017 and the company's liability per car sits at $770,000.

Since 2012, we've been told that Tesla was going to achieve better margins as it increases its production rate and reach economies of scale, but we are not seeing this happening. The company increased its production rate from 5,000 cars per quarter to 30,000 cars per quarter but it still spends as much on producing each car as it did back then.

Before I end this article, I'd like to share one more thing, something that everyone ignores but would worry me more than anything if I owned shares of Tesla. In the last 5 years, the company's average diluted share count jumped from 50 million to 168 million. As the company issues more shares, each existing share becomes less valuable. At this rate, Tesla's share count will double every 7 years and this doesn't look good for longs. Tesla's market cap is already at $45 billion (on par with Ford's) and at this rate it will be $90 billion in 7 years even if the share price stays exactly the same because of the massive dilution going on. Right now it might not sound like a big deal but if Tesla eventually becomes profitable, this will affect "per share" earnings really badly.

I tried reaching Tesla regarding this but haven't been able to get a response as of yet.

