Innoviva Inc.: Buy This Small-Cap Biopharma Royalty Holding Company With 50% Upside

Business Overview

Innoviva Inc. (INVA) is a small-cap biopharmaceutical royalty holding company that currently collects royalties on two marketed GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) respiratory products. The firm operates by providing up-front cash financing to firms with recently approved products in exchange for a royalty on future sales. Typically, small-cap biopharmaceutical firms will need to issue equity to raise capital to fund the commercialization of a new product, which can be destructive to shareholder value. Innoviva satiates this dilutive capital bridge that other methods of "fundraising" do not. And in return, it receives favorable returns on their investment in a royalty stream on a risk-adjusted basis.

In addition, Innoviva's credit and liquidity "positions" are healthy, adduced by strong revenue growth rate and ample interest coverage. Based on our comparable company analysis within the private sector, gross debt to equity is low, with firms typically leveraged at a 1:1 ratio. This suggests Innoviva can comfortably finance another royalty stream without an unhealthy burden of debt. And with the recent re-financing of 2029 notes in the private or "internal" debt markets, commercial paper coverage was reduced and has since resulted in an improvement in interest coverage.

The two Eliptda inhaler products which Innoviva collects royalties on are still capturing market share as sales ramp, powering the firm's 10.5% projected 5-year CAGR.

Products

Innoviva currently collects royalties on two marketed GSK asthma and COPD products, Anoro Eliptda, and Anoro Revlar/Breo. Though these are the only two products from which Innoviva generates revenue, we believe there is a high likelihood that additional synthetic/accelerated royalties will be licensed and contracted by Innoviva.

(Source: Innoviva November 2017 corporate presentation)

Revlar/Breo Eliptda is a dual action ICS/LABA inhaler indicated for use in COPD and Asthma patients. The product constitutes the large majority of Innoviva's revenue, as the firm collects 15% of global net sales, up to $3.0b, as a royalty payment. The product is maturing, having recorded $1.3b in sales in 2017 (+55% y/y). Using 17.4% weekly tRX (as of Q4), and the total addressable market of $10b, we derive peak sales estimates of $1.74b. Taking into consideration the steady growth in tRX market share the product has seen throughout 2017, these projections are conservative.

Anoro Eliptda is a maintenance bronchodilator used in the treatment of COPD-GSK's most recent mechanism to enter the market. The product constitutes a smaller portion of Innoviva's revenue. Its respective royalty accounts for 6.5-10% in a tiered agreement on global sales. GSK recorded $421 million in global sales, growing 54% on a year over year basis. Therefore, based on peak sales estimates calculated from Innoviva's presentations, and a weekly tRX market share of 25.8%, we've estimated peak sales to be approximately $900 million.

Valuation

Consolidated projections of revenues based on the above figures can be viewed below:

We're expecting royalty revenue from these products to mature in 2022 at $351 million, growing in line with inflation from that point forward to adjust for normalized product price increases.

Innoviva operates with a scant amount of operating expenses and consequently high net margins. The firm's only responsibilities include managing existing royalties, and researching new synthetic royalties to invest in. Net margins in 2017 were 56%, which we expect to expand to 66% by the time revenue reaches maturity. Activist firm Sarissa Capital pushed for reduced SG&A spending, and we expect Innoviva will be held to a high standard of pecuniary responsibility.

A consolidated income statement can be viewed below:

We opted to use a bottom-up beta of 1.61, which again veers on the conservative side considering the beta of the company providing underlying revenue streams (GSK) is regressed at .70. However, given the volatility of the biopharma sector, a bottom-up beta has proven more appropriate for Innoviva's valuation. From this, we have calculated a weighted average cost of capital to be 9.21%.

Based on these projections, we have calculated a per-share value of $24.84, representing ~50% upside from current levels.

Conclusion

Why is the market discounting shares so heavily? This is likely to do, at least in part, with the continuation of post hoc pricing of a tendentious proxy battle and overcompensated management. We believe actions pursued by activist firm Sarissa Capital, of which is a discernible catalyst, will set out to remedy these issues as they restructure SG&A costs in addition to placing an emphasis on royalty discovery and further revenue growth. Sarissa Capital's involvement with the firm, and the implications on the present value of existing future cash flows will be thoroughly discussed in a separate article, but we believe 2018 will be an inflection point for shares of Innoviva.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.