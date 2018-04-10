Bassett Furniture: A Tough Q1 Pauses The Bull Case

But performance has been relatively weak on the top line of late, and margins likely will be impacted for at least a couple of quarters more.

At the moment, Bassett Furniture (BSET) looks like the other players in the residential furniture space. And that's the problem.

Bassett had an incredible run in the first half of the decade. Comps in the retail business soared, capped off by a 13% increase in FY15 (ending November). As a result, the retail business turned from being a loss leader for Bassett's wholesale operations into a (still-modest) profit contributor. Wholesale margins expanded as well; as a result, adjusted EPS went from -$0.55 in FY11 to $1.36 in FY15. And BSET soared:

But BSET has stalled out. Results have turned choppy, with 1.4% comps in FY16 and 1.9% in FY17. Adjusted EPS rose just a penny last year. Quarter-to-quarter, Bassett has been more inconsistent, making the stock more of a trading vehicle much like others in the space (with RH (RH) the most notable, and amplified, example):

I've owned BSET twice in the past couple of years, and earlier this year was considering again entering the stock. BSET isn't necessarily cheap, particularly on a peer basis, but pre-opening costs and losses are masking earnings power, and the company is set to be a rather large beneficiary of tax reform.

But after a concerning fiscal Q1 report in late March, my enthusiasm toward BSET has been muted, even with the stock down about 10% from pre-earnings levels and near a 10-month low. The long-term case here still seems to hold, but short-term worries are building. And with BSET looking similar to other residential furniture plays - whose performance hasn't been that good considering a nearly decade-long economic expansion in the US - recent history suggests patience is advised.

A Tough Q1

If the long-term case is based on BSET's earnings power being hidden, the problem with the Q1 report is that the bad news mostly directly relates to that earnings power.

On the top line, the news was mixed, but leans negative. Overall revenue grew 4.1%; not bad, but about 2.5 points lower than a two-analyst consensus. Retail performance actually looks reasonably strong, with revenue up 5% and comps up 3.3%. But traffic continues to decline, per the Q1 release, and written same-sales fell 2.5% year-over-year. In the Wholesale segment, sales grew less than 2%, as an 8%+ increase to "open market" customers offset a 2.9% decline within the BHF network (which includes both owned and licensed stores).

It's not a bad quarter, necessarily, from a sales standpoint. But combined with the sub-2% growth the last two years, increasingly Bassett looks more like La-Z-Boy (LZB) than the outlier it was in the first half of the decade. And the performance of late adds to the concern that I've long had toward the space, a concern that given overall choppy trading obviously is shared elsewhere. If this is what comps look like in a strong economy, ahead of tax reform help, and possibly with some help in the Houston area (comps took a 130 bps hit in Q4 from hurricane-related flooding), what really is the long-term growth profile here?

The news on the margin front looks a bit more concerning. Overall, operating income dropped 56%, to $1.9 million from $4.4 million the year before. To be fair, there are some one-time effects. Pre-opening costs and losses, netted, were about $600K higher this year than last. Overall, non-comparable stores lost an incremental ~$1 million, per figures from the 10-Q. And the December acquisition of outdoor furniture maker Lane Venture resulted in $228K in costs.

But those effects at most only explain about half of the decline. And comparable retail EBIT actually rose nicely year-over-year, moving to a $0.8 million profit from a modest loss the year before. Unfortunately, the wholesale business appears to have a margin problem.

In that segment, operating income dropped 48% year-over-year, with margins moving to just 4.9% from 9.5% the year before. 280 bps of the compression came from gross margin. Suppliers in the upholstery category are raising costs, which CEO Rob Spilman said in the release was the "biggest factor" in the pressure. Bassett put through a price increase in January - but the cost inflation is continuing. SG&A deleveraged as well, though ~140 bps came from Lane Venture (whose revenue contribution was immaterial in the quarter). Still, the segment saw about 50 bps of pressure on SG&A, mostly from higher marketing expense.

Here, too, BSET looks like its peers, notably LZB and Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH). Those companies, particularly LZB, have raised marketing to combat declining traffic. (To what extent Amazon (AMZN) and Wayfair (W) are a factor there isn't clear, but with rising market share those online retailers no doubt are having some effect.) Cost inflation is an issue in both the residential and office furniture spaces, and steel tariffs may not help. Bassett wrote in the Q1 release that it was considering another price increase, but that raises a risk from a competitive standpoint.

And so the obvious risk in the next few quarters is that the market is going to re-rate BSET, which still trades at almost 18x trailing twelve-month adjusted EPS, and 17x FY18 consensus (both backing out net cash), toward the mid-teen EPS multiples assigned to LZB and ETH. That in turn suggests BSET could drop to $25 or so just from multiple contraction, and assuming recent trends hold. And if inflation and/or comps get worse, there's a realistic path toward the low 20s some point this year.

The Bull Case and Valuation

And so it's tough, with an ugly chart and a more uncertain broad market, to see a compelling reason to jump into BSET just yet. It is the case, as I've written several times over the past few years, that investors have been best-served being contrarian with residential furniture plays on both the long and short side (though that streak has broken with ETH, which is threatening to hit a five-year low). Still, there's not much reason for optimism toward Q2 or even Q3 at this point, given margin concerns, and enough of a comp trend established over the last two-plus years to suggest that Bassett's market share gains are moderating. And I'd prefer, at this point, Hooker Furniture (HOFT), which I own, particularly as it retreats from a nice post-earnings jump last week.

All that said, I do think there is going to be a long-term opportunity in BSET, and I'm not ready to toss that bull case out after Q1. On an EV/EBITDA basis, BSET still trades at a discount to LZB and even ETH, at about 7.1x. Those retailers don't have the inorganic growth opportunities seen at Bassett, whose store count is going to grow 25%+ over the next two years. Bassett's Bench Made domestically produced wood line is growing nicely, offsetting weakness from internationally sourced products, and as those lines mature there's room for process and margin improvement. Bassett is also seeing strength in motion upholstery (as is Hooker, interestingly - perhaps a risk for LZB), another category with the potential for margin expansion.

I calculated after Q4 that Bassett's earnings power, adjusted for pre-opening spend and a new, lower, tax rate, looked to be about $2.12. Q1 knocks that estimate down closer to $2, and margin worries might bring it down further. Still, even at $1.75, this still is a stock trading for ~14x earnings backing out cash, and that doesn't include contribution from Lane Venture (whose acquisition price was about 5% of the current market cap) or from new stores.

Simply backing out current pre-opening losses and applying a peer-level EBITDA multiple to BSET suggests current fair value in the mid-30s. Assuming some value for the inorganic opportunities suggests it could get back to the $40+ range at which it traded as recently as December. But the problem at the moment is that I don't see much of a catalyst for that move any time soon. Cost inflation is likely to hit Q2, and maybe Q3. Pre-opening costs and losses are going to accelerate starting in Q4 and into FY19. Maybe the market sees through those losses, but this is a lightly-followed $300 million market cap stock.

Add to that a choppy market and it seems more likely than not that a better price than $29 will be on offer at some point over the next 12-18 months. And there's also the possibility that the bull case will change materially over that period, whether it's macro/trade concerns (under 30% of product is sourced internationally, with the two largest international suppliers located in Vietnam and China, per the 10-K), increasing online competition, and/or simply weakness in the industry as a whole. So while I still think there's going to be an opportunity here at some point, I'm much less confident than I was even three months ago that the opportunity will be arriving any time soon.

