Brace Yourself For Chinese Tech IPOs

Several mega-funded Chinese tech startups are poised to go public this year or next. Among them are: ride-sharing service Didi Chuxing, smart gadget maker Xiaomi, merged e-commerce sites Meituan-Dianping, and news aggregator ByteDance. The combined market capitalization of these new listers could well surpass a quarter-trillion dollars, according to an article in Silicon Dragon News. Who are these companies?

Didi Chuxing

Didi Chuxing (Didi) is a major Chinese ride-sharing, AI, and autonomous technology conglomerate providing transportation services for more than 450 million users across over 400 cities in China, according to the company’s website. It provides services including taxi hailing, private car hailing, Hitch (social ride-sharing), DiDi Chauffeur, DiDi Bus, DiDi Test Drive, DiDi Car Rental, DiDi Enterprise Solutions, DiDi Minibus, DiDi Luxe and bike-sharing to users in China via a smartphone application. According to an article in Fortune, Didi has all of China's three internet giants - Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF), and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) - as investors. In May 2017, Didi Chuxing started to develop an English version of its app and services, with plans to expand its platform globally. Didi’s website stated that it completed 7.43 billion rides during 2017.

In August of 2016, Uber and Didi announced that Uber would sell its China operations to Didi in exchange for a minority stake in Didi. The Wall Street Journal reported that Uber and investors in its UberChina unit will take a 20% stake in Didi. After the merger, according to the article, Uber will become the largest shareholder in Didi. The Chinese ride-hailing company will also invest $1 billion in Uber as part of the deal. The deal marks an end to Uber’s efforts to establish an independent foothold in China, which began in 2013. Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick will join Didi’s board, while Didi founder Cheng Wei will join Uber’s board as part of the deal.

Didi has raised a considerable amount of money in private deals as it finances its growth and global ambitions. In December 2017, Didi raised $4 billion from undisclosed investors. Earlier in April 2017, Didi raised $5.5 billion from a group, which included SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF), Silver Lake Kraftwerk, China Merchants Bank (OTCPK:CIHHF), and an arm of Bank of Communications. An article in TechCrunch said that this newest round will go towards developing its artificial intelligence technology, as well as international expansion and green vehicle initiative.

Didi’s global aspirations can be seen by its expanded its investments in companies that rival Uber across the world, including the U.S. (Lyft), Latin America, Europe (Taxify), the Middle East (Careem), India (Ola) and Southeast Asia (Grab), according to TechCrunch.

In January 2018, Didi announced it is acquiring 99, which operates Brazil's leading ride-hailing business. The investment builds upon the deep existing partnership between DiDi and 99 to further accelerate market growth in Latin America and bring more transportation choices to the region's citizens. Didi had initially taken a $100 million stake in 99 in January 2017. Additionally, according to an article in Fortune, Didi has advertised online for a range of jobs in Mexico as it prepares to break into the country, one of rival Uber‘s regional strongholds. According to the article, Didi has advertised on LinkedIn for eight jobs based in the Mexico City area. The company is hiring for roles in government affairs, public relations, marketing and driver operations, among other fields.

Didi has invested heavily in AI for its ride-hailing service. The company opened an AI research lab in the U.S. during 2017 having made a pair of significant hires in the AI and security space in 2016. On the electric vehicle front, the firm said in November that it will build its own charging network in China in partnership with the United Nations and the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO).

The article in TechCrunch cites a $56 billion value for Didi after its latest December 2017 financing round, although it also noted that with the UberChina merger, the value could be near $70 billion.

EMQQ has exposure to Didi through its holdings in Alibaba and Tencent which participated in several rounds of funding as described on crunchbase.com.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is a Chinese electronics and software company headquartered in Beijing. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, televisions, mobile apps, laptops and related consumer electronics. The company’s mission, according to its website, is “making quality technology accessible to everyone.”

The "MI" in the company’s logo stands for “Mobile Internet”. It also has other meanings, including "Mission Impossible", because Xiaomi faced many challenges that had seemed impossible to defy in their early days. Xiaomi literally means Millet and Rice, which is a reference to a Buddhist concept. It signifies that Xiaomi wants to start from little things before aiming for the top. The founder also stated that he thinks the name is cute. Xiaomi’s mascot is a bunny called Mitu who wears a Ushanka (Lei Feng hat). The Mi Bunny’s cap has a red star, and it also wears a red scarf around its neck.

One of Xiaomi’s selling points is the cost of its products. It aims to keep the price of its products affordable for the masses. Initially, the company focused exclusively on online sales. However, more recently, the company has opened traditional bricks and mortar stores.

According to an article on Mashable, in less than five years, the company has gone from startup to global player in the smartphone market. Analysts compare it to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Its products cover both the low-end and the high-end of the market. The Mi Note (smartphone) is Xiamoi's flagship product. Xiaomi's primary markets are China, India, and Indonesia, but has global aspirations. It also makes a phablet that seems to be aimed at the iPhone 6 Plus. It makes headphones. It just released a streaming box similar to Roku and Apple TV. It is also reportedly looking to make investments in other areas, including smart-home technology.

Xiaomi’s goal of shipping 70 million smartphones in 2017 was reached in October of that year. At that time, an article on Seeking Alpha put the new estimate for 2017 at 90 million. The firm’s founder also stated the original 100 billion yuan revenue target for 2017 a “small target,” hinting that the actual figure should be much higher.

According to Mashable, the company's valuation sits between $40 billion and $50 billion, based on its most recent funding round. Sources that spoke to Reuters said it’s possible the Xiaomi IPO could be the “largest technology IPO” in history, with a possible valuation of $100 billion. To put that in perspective, back in 2014, Xiaomi was valued at around $46 billion. An article on Seeking Alpha estimates a value of near $70 billion. The company has recently overtaken Apple to become China’s fourth-largest smartphone maker by sales, according to Gizbot.

EMQQ is not invested in companies which participated in the company's debt funding. However, we will be monitoring the company when it goes public as a possible addition to the portfolio.

Meituan-Dianping

Meituan-Dianping is a world-leading online-to-offline (O2O) local life service platform, connecting more than 240 million consumers and five million local merchants through a comprehensive array of e-commerce services and products, according to PR Newswire. It was formed through the 2015 merger of Meituan.com and Dianping.com, creating the leading player for internet-based services ordered via smartphone apps. It delivers food to people’s homes, sells groceries and movie tickets, provides reviews of restaurants, and markets discounts to consumers who buy in groups. It’s a sort of mashup of Groupon, Yelp, Foodpanda and Uber Eats.

Meituan.com was founded in 2010 as a group-buying site similar to Groupon Inc., where people can get discounts by buying electronics or restaurant meals together. Dianping was founded in 2003 in Shanghai with reviews of restaurants and other local businesses and then diversified into group discounts. Meituan Dianping has expanded well beyond its original businesses. With a few taps to navigate its smartphone apps, Chinese customers can order up hot meals, groceries, massages, haircuts, and manicures at home or in the office. Meituan says it now has 280 million annual active users and works with 5 million merchants.

The company raised $4 billion in the latest round from Tencent Holdings Ltd., Sequoia Capital, and U.S. travel giant Priceline Group Inc.

Travel is becoming the latest competitive ground. With the recent fundraising, Meituan plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars over the next three to five years to become a leading travel booking site. It’s also exploring opportunities to collaborate with Priceline as part of the investment, according to an article on Bloomberg.

The company also plans to use the proceeds of its recent funding to invest in AI and other technologies that help tailor its wide selection of deals to suit individual user tastes. It is also eyeing new verticals “with high potential” where it can expand its existing focus on deals.

The company launched a ride-hailing service in the second-tier city of Nanjing early in 2017 as a test. Chinese news service Caixin reported that Meituan decided to move into ride-hailing services after noticing that many of its customers sought rides to businesses after making a purchase through its platform. Meituan’s new service provides a seamless transition from O2O purchasing to ride-hailing, eliminating the need for customers to open a new app to get to their desired location.

In January 2018, the company began recruiting users for its new ride-sharing platform, according to the Financial Times. The company said it will launch its ride-hailing service in seven cities in China.

In a January 2016 report, iResearch Consulting Group projected that O2O e-commerce sales in China will surge from RMB 521 billion ($78.4 billion) this year to RMB 626 billion ($94.2 billion) in 2018, as reported in an article on emarketer.com.

EMQQ has an exposure to Meituan through Tencent which participated in a recent $4 billion funding as described in a Technology News article and through Alibaba which participated in funding rounds as described on crunchbase.com.

ByteDance

ByteDance is new media firm. Its main product is news app Toutiao. Toutiao, or “headlines” in Chinese, is a personalized news app that, utilizing artificial intelligence, pulls together customized third-party content for users based on their interests. It does this by analyzing data taken from users’ social-networking accounts and keeps tabs on a user’s interaction with the app so content becomes more tailored. The bulk of Toutiao’s revenue comes from advertising. Toutiao offers targeted advertising. The company is able to use data analytics to break down user segments by age, location, and interest. This allows advertisers to reach very specific consumer segments, according to a company presentation. Toutiao claims 120 million daily users on its site who spend 74 minutes per day in the app.

ByteDance spent most of 2017 expanding its product line as well as its geographic reach.

In September 2017, Toutiao struck a partnership with Chinese e-commerce site JD.com that enables Toutiao users to directly browse and pay for products on the shopping site via the app. JD.com and its online merchants will also benefit from Toutiao’s targeted advertising service. JD Group said that it will launch its first-tier shopping entrance on Toutiao. Relying on Toutiao's personalized data recommendation capabilities, JD and vendors on its platform will be able to realize precision marketing to Toutiao's user base.

The company also invested $50 million into Live.me, a promising mobile streaming app operated by Chinese ad player Cheetah that’s focused on the U.S. market, and agreed to fork out $86.6 million to buy up News Republic, a media aggregation service owned by Cheetah. To sweeten the deal further, ByteDance revealed an arrangement that lets Cheetah serve up ads within its products, bolstering both companies’ businesses in the process.

In February 2017, the company bought Flipagram, a Los Angeles-based video startup, giving it a foothold in the U.S. It also owns English-language news app TopBuzz, a stake in an Indian news aggregator and is considering expanding into Brazil and Japan.

In November 2017, ByteDance acquired U.S.-based social video app Musical.ly. “Musical.ly will continue to operate as an independent platform, integrating ByteDance’s global leading artificial intelligence technology and leveraging its reach in China and key markets across Asia to enhance Musical.ly’s offering to users, creators, and partners,” the companies said. Musical.ly was founded in 2014. It began as a video-sharing service and has become a platform for lip-syncing. In 2016, it added a live-streaming component, Live.ly. It has struck deals with Viacom, NBCUniversal, and Hearst’s Seventeen magazine to produce original content for younger audiences.

The value of ByteDance has been pegged at near $20 billion, according to an article in techcrunch.

EMQQ has an exposure to ByteDance through its holding in JD.com which entered into a partnership with the company as mentioned above.

Summary

There are many exciting Chinese internet companies which may be going public in the near future. Currently, some access is available to these companies through their partnerships with existing public Chinese companies such as Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, and JD.com. These companies are currently held in the EMQQ portfolio. Additionally, our strategy allows us access to new and exciting opportunities when they arise.

Investing in EMQQ provides exposure to these new opportunities through its holdings in companies with stakes in these potential new opportunities and in direct investment once they become available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, TCEHY, BIDU, JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.