In Spite Of The Debt Overhang, Kimberly-Clark Is Great Value

Shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) are down about 18% over the past twelve months, and this underperformance has put them on my radar. I am cautiously optimistic about the shares and will be buying in slowly over the next few months. My concern is the debt overhang here, but aside from that this looks like a wonderful investment in my estimation. I’ll go through my reasoning by focusing in on the financial history, and by modeling what I consider to be a reasonable future price based on my estimation for dividend growth. I’ll conclude with a comment about the stock itself and offer a way to enhance yield further by writing a specific call option.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here demonstrates that Kimberly-Clark isn’t a growth investor’s dream. Both revenue and net income have been relatively sclerotic over the past five years. That said, EPS has grown on the back of a relatively generous share buyback program, which has seen the share count decline at a CAGR of about 1.7% over the past five years. That fact, coupled with the relatively low (~59%) payout ratio suggests to me that this company is an income investor’s dream.

I’m particularly impressed by the fact that management seems to treat shareholders relatively well. In particular, they have returned about $11.3 billion to shareholders over the past five years. The majority of this ($6.4 billion) has been returned to shareholders in the form of dividends, and the balance from share buybacks. Although the business doesn’t experience much in the way of growth, it is remarkably stable, and there are worse things from the point of view of an income investor. I should also point out that the dividend has grown “organically” at a CAGR of about 2.3%, so the growth in dividends per share is only partially a function of financial engineering.

Nothing’s perfect, though, and Kimberly-Clark is no exception. As I stated earlier, the biggest problem in my estimation is with the debt load here, and the timing of maturities.

Source: Company filings, 10-K

I think it’d be fair to say that the debt load here has risen rather dramatically over the past few years. In particular, long term debt has grown at a CAGR of about 3.7%, and it’s an overhang on the stock for a few reasons in my estimation. First, the weighted average interest rate is about 4.9% by my calculations, which is relatively expensive. Also, 2019 and 2020 will be big years for maturities, specifically, about 10.5% of debt is due next year, and 11% is due in 2020. After that, the maturity cycle becomes much lighter, as shown by the table below. The bottom line is that I think the weighted average cost of debt is going to rise as rates rise, which is somewhat troublesome in my view.

Source: Company filings, 10-K

Modeling the Dividend

The financial history here is interesting, but I need to spend some time talking about what I consider to be a reasonable price forecast. Whenever I engage in a forecast, I try to make the exercise as simple as possible by focusing in on the most relevant growth variable. One of the ways I use to model price is to engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, holding everything constant but the dividend.

Although the debt overhang may soak up some cash over the coming years, I think it reasonable to assume that the company can maintain the longer term dividend per share growth rate for at least the next four years. I consider this a reasonable assumption in light of the fact that the payout ratio is reasonable (~60%), and the fact that this company has grown dividends per share massively for decades. When I assume that the dividend grows at this rate over the next four years, I forecast a CAGR for the shares of about 7.5%, which I consider acceptable. I should also point out that nearly 50% of this return comes in the form of dividends, which are obviously more predictable than stock price returns.

Source: Author forecast



Call Option to Enhance Yield

In addition to the dividend yield, there is an interesting (to me) opportunity to enhance yield further via covered call writing.

For those who are interested in picking up even more income from this generous dividend payer than common shareholders, I recommend selling October call options with a strike of $120. As of this writing, these are trading between $2.25 and $2.35. If an investor simply “takes the bid” and sells calls for $2.25 each, that enhances the income yield on this stock by another 2% (~4% annualized). If the shares rally between now and October, and they are called away, the capital gain between now and then is ~10.5%, plus the yield. That would not be a terrible return on capital over the next six months. If, as is more likely in my view, the shares remain under $120, an investor can simply write another out of the money call at that point to enhance yield further.

The idea behind this is that we want to generate as much cash return from this capital as possible, and covered calls are a great way to do that.

The Stock

Investing can be either a dream or a nightmare in my view, because price and value inevitably meet. It’s a dream when time is on your side, and a nightmare when the sword of Damocles is dangling over your head, and time is your enemy. Time is on your side when you buy an asset at a price below its value. In that circumstance, you simply need to wait for price and value to inevitably intersect, as price rises to meet value. The difficulty is that it’s challenging to buy assets when they’re priced below their intrinsic value, because, in order for that condition to exist, the shares must have some problems that are causing most investors to shun the name. In the case of Kimberly-Clark, I think those problems are the lack of real growth, and the debt overhang. In my view, though, investors with a time horizon past 2020 will do well owning this dividend payer over the longer term.

I like to prove to myself that the shares are relatively inexpensive by looking at the price to free cash flow relative to the recent past. At the moment, the shares are trading near the low end of their price to free cash flow history, as demonstrated below.

Source: Gurufocus

Conclusion

In my view, the shares of Kimberly-Clark are attractive investments at the moment, in spite of the level of debt here, and the upcoming maturities. The dividend is sustainable, and I think it will drive returns going forward. In addition, investors can enhance yield further with covered call income. Finally, the shares themselves are priced on the low end of their historical range, which creates a very generous (north of 3.5%) yield. In my view, investors shouldn’t be scared off by the seeming slow growth or debt and should buy into this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KMB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.