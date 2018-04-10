Where Will The U. S. Dollar Go?  Where Will U. S. Economic Polity Go?

The unknown going forward is whether or not the Federal Reserve will continue to play a supportive role to Trump's polices or will it resist these policies and tighten up.

The decline in the value of the dollar can be traced to the desire of the Trump administration to talk the dollar down and to pursue expansionary and inflationary policies.

After falling for about nine months, the value of the U. S. dollar has been relatively stable over the past three months.

The U. S. dollar has traded roughly around its current level for the past three months of so. This pattern can be found by looking at the Federal Reserve statistics for both Trade Weighted U. S. Dollar Indexes: the Broad Index and the Index against Major Currencies.

This is also the case for the value of the U. S. Dollar against the Euro.

Year-over-year, it has been a difference story.

The Trade Weighted U. S. Dollar Index: Broad has declined by 5.5 percent.

The Trade Weighted U. S. Dollar Index: Major Currencies has declined by 8.7 percent.

And, the value of the U. S. Dollar versus the Euro has declined by 13.7 percent.

In summary, the U. S. Dollar dropped significantly from early April 2017 to early January 2018 and then remained around the early January level up until the present time.

The question is, where does the value of the U. S. Dollar go from here?

The answer to this question depends upon how you see foreign exchange markets responding to the economic policies of the Trump administration.

From early on, Mr. Trump and his administration have tried to talk down the dollar.

In fact, one can attribute a good portion of the decline in the value of the dollar over the past year to the Trump administration’s attitude.

In order to back up this position, the Trump administration has overseen the passage of a tax reform package and has presented ideas about more infrastructure spending and further budget deficits to stimulate the economy.

The Trump administration felt that these efforts would not only raise economic growth and put more people back to work, but would also raise inflation.

The decline in the value of the U. S. dollar appears to be highly correlated at this time with the movements in the stock market.

For example, the S&P 500 stock index was around 2,350 in early April 2017. The index closed at a historic high on January 26, 2018 of 2,873.

Since then the index has declined to around 2,600.

The other interesting correlation during this time period is the connected between the movement of the stock market index and the volatility of the stock market, as captured by the VIX measure.

In early April of 2017, VIX was in the 11.00 to 12.00 range.

In January 2018, VIX was still around 10.00 to 11.00. But, it rose substantially after that. This past week, VIX was above 20.00. Volatility was back.

What seems to be going on here?

Well, for the past eight years or so, I have argued that the Federal Reserve has been the primary prop the rising stock market.

The Trump administration added to this support as it proposed its tax reform package and talked about other policies to stimulate the economy. Investors appeared to buy into an economy that was expanding faster and the possibility that inflation would gain some traction.

As 2017 progressed, investors remained confident that the Fed would continue to err on the side of monetary ease, and combined with the stimulus provided by the government, volatility remained low because investors believed that the future would just provide “more of the same.”

In January 2018, attitudes began to change. I raised the question in early February, “Will Federal Reserve Policy Continue to Support the Stock Market?”.

There was talk of the Fed increasing its policy rate four times in 2018, not just three with further increases to come in 2019.

Bond yields ratcheted up from around 2.45 percent in early January to just above 2.90 percent in late February.

Stock market volatility exploded.

The future had changed.

“The message being carried by the financial markets is that the current administration is going to do what it thinks is necessary to accelerate economic activity in the short run, regardless of what these efforts might do to the economy in the longer run.

Debt is good. More debt is better!”

But, what will the Federal Reserve…and it’s new leader, Jay Powell…do? Mr. Powell, so far, has signaled that he is still comfortable with the path the Fed has been following.

How will this view conflict with the plans of the Trump administration? This is the concern looking forward. Mr. Trump wants to push more stimulus into the economy. He wants to generate more debt. He still has four more appointments to make to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System giving his appointees a substantial majority of the Governors. Incremental solutions are not his forte.

The uncertainty generated since January 2018 is what is keeping the value of the dollar where it is.

I believe that the market really wants the value of the dollar to fall further. It seems to me the urge is to be prepared to move lower.

The only certainty that exists is that I think that this is what Mr. Trump and his administration want and will continue to work for.

Then there is the possibility of trade wars….

