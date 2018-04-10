Allstate - Are Investors In 'Good Hands'?

Source: Allstate Store Image-Google Images

Allstate (ALL) is the largest publicly-held personal lines property and casualty insurer in the United States. The company boasts a market capitalization of $34 billion, a moderate dividend yield of 1.92%, and very recognizable brand. ALL has experienced substantial stock appreciation; over the past six years, the stock has nearly quadrupled. However, ALL underperformed the S&P 500 through most of 2017 as the company was afflicted with consistently negative weather externalities ranging from hurricanes, tornadoes, hail events as well as headwinds arising from autonomous vehicles. This article seeks to assess potential headwinds and relevant financials in order to render a buy or sell recommendation.

Insights Into the Insurance Sector

ALL's positioning in the insurance industry has historically made the stock a relatively stable and lucrative investment opportunity. Although the company's stock price exhibits short-term fluctuations, investors can look forward to grounded future prospects through continued dividend payments and strong capital appreciation. Insurance companies are cash machines, compiling premiums and weathering claims through careful risk assessment. However, there are a number of emerging headwinds in the insurance sector.

Autonomous Driving Vehicles

ALL is facing a number of headwinds in the auto market. Insurance companies are paying significantly more in car repair costs as cars are utilizing more electrical and technologically advanced systems in addition to using difficult to work with build materials such as aluminum. Although insurance companies have significant expertise in mitigating risk exposure through carefully calculated premiums, one unforeseen concern is the effect of autonomous driving vehicles on premiums. Fully autonomous vehicles or even driving assist systems such as front and rear collision warning and braking systems, side blindspot car detection and avoidance, self-parking, etc. have the potential to substantially decrease risk, premiums, and accident incidences. This could have a very disadvantageous effect on insurance companies as it would contribute to declining revenues. Furthermore, if autonomous driving technologies are perfected, we could witness car manufacturers entering the highly lucrative insurance segment. All in all, it is very reasonable to assume continued advances in driver anti-accident/collision safety technologies which could negatively affect automotive insurance premiums and revenues.

Here is a memorable quote from Warren Buffett:

If you could come up with anything involved in driving that cuts accidents by 30 percent, 40 percent, 50 percent, that would be wonderful," Buffett said in March, "but we would not be holding a party at our insurance company.

Furthermore, this does not even take into account the rising popularity of ride-sharing services and communal transportation systems. In metropolitan centers, the popularity and affordability of Uber and other ride-sharing services may prove problematic to car insurance providers as individuals may opt to simply use Uber or Lyft instead of buying a car and paying sizable amounts of money for insurance.

Climate Change

Furthermore, climate change (exacerbated by elevated CO2 emissions) has precipitated an increasing number of severe weather events. In 2017 alone, the U.S experienced a historic year of weather and climate disasters. The United States was affected by 16 separate billion-dollar disasters ranging from three tropical cyclones, eight severe storms, two inland floods, drought & wildfire, as well as a crop freeze.

Source: Climate.gov

As a result of these severe weather events, ALL encountered skyrocketing losses of close to $1.016 billion in 2017. Although the billion dollars in aggregated losses is unlikely to penetrate the company's reinsurance layers, it is notable that continued severe weather events could precipitate investor sentiment headwinds and also have a detrimental impact on the company's respective top and bottom lines. As a property and casualty insurer, ALL may face significant losses resulting from severe weather as generally the severity and frequency of auto property claims increase when severe weather strikes. Coastal flooding incidents (namely hurricane incidents along the eastern and western seaboard of the United States) precipitate significant losses. Additionally, heavier rainstorms precipitate fallen trees due to saturated soils, roof and contents are damaged by falling branches and limbs, wildfires incinerate whole homes, and water damage from elevated sea level flooding and hurricanes precipitate a substantial amount of damage. ALL can mitigate these circumstances to a certain extent by managing or avoiding properties in high-risk areas. However, from an overarching perspective, exacerbated and increasingly volatile climatic changes may impose large capital expenditures on insurance claim payouts.

Financial Assessment

Balance Sheet

ALL exhibits a good balance sheet. Although the company has experienced decreased short-term liquidity (comprised of cash and short-term investments), ALL displays sizable monetary reserves (long-term investments) of $81.5 billion. ALL's long-term investments have consistently remained around $80 billion for the past couple years. In addition to ALL's cash position, the company has displayed a positive net worth position of $22.5 billion. Also, ALL's debt of $6.4 billion comprises just 28% of the company's net worth and corporate long-term debt levels are low in comparison to the broader market.

Income Statement

ALL demonstrates a good income statement. The company has experienced increasing total revenue and margin expansion. Also, ALL has experienced decreasing SGA expenses (SGA expenses declined 25% from 2014-2017 from $990 million to $690 million). However, at the same time, ALL has exhibited fluctuating net income, and operating income.

ALL Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

Valuation/Dividend

ALL is priced at a moderate valuation. The company exhibits a moderate price to tangible book value of 1.84, reasonable PE ratio of 11.61 (under the defensive benchmark of 15), and low PEG ratio of .15 (under 1). ALL also exhibits a sustainable dividend yield of 1.92% as the yield only accounts for 17% of ALL's net profits. Furthermore, ALL is more reasonably valued based on intrinsic cash flows; the company's current share price of $96 is below the future cash flow value of $111.

Conclusion

Although ALL displays favorable financial metrics and the stock is reasonably priced, I anticipate further stock headwinds on the distant horizon as automotive safety initiatives continue to improve and climate changes precipitate more catastrophic weather events. Investors currently holding the stock remain safe for now; margins and revenues have increased, but I am hesitant to recommend investment over the long run as I have reservations over the headwinds posed by automotive safety advancements and climatic volatility. I think ALL will be set at an even more favorable valuation in the future as investors become increasingly concerned with autonomous vehicle developments. I feel the more preeminent threat facing ALL is automotive headwinds, as personal automotive insurance comprises a large revenue segment for the company. Personally, the stock is a pass but potentially a buy in the event the market severely overacts to potential headwinds.

