SembCorp Industries - Turnaround Story, Catalyzed By Business Overhaul And Macro Factors

In this article, I make a bull case for SembCorp's change in prospects, which is likely to happen between FY18 and FY19.

At first glance, the outlook for SembCorp Industries (OTCPK:SCRPF) seems frail. A declining turnover and net profit over the years might ward off some investors. However, what I see is a good company now priced at a discount thanks to unavoidable market conditions. With oil prices recovering, a change in leadership, and a focus in the right key market, I see a strong case for SembCorp's recovery and growth.

Company Background

SembCorp Industries has three main business segments; Utilities (60% of net profit), Urban Development (36%), and Marine (3%). Group profitability has fallen at an average rate of 40% in the past five years due to environmental concerns, technological disruption, and deregulation of the energy sector. SembCorp Marine's drastic decline in 2015 was triggered by the oil price slump which made customers cancel existing deliveries. On March 31st 2017, Neil McGregor was named the President and CEO of SembCorp, replacing Tang Kin Fei who has been with the group for 30 years.

Source: SembCorp Industries FY17 Annual Report

Utilities

SembCorp's Utilities business is the largest contributor to the group. Most of its PFO comes from Asia, with India as the key market (42% of PFO). Under its energy segment, approximately 9,500MW of power is generated from thermal energy (coal and gas) and only 2000MW comes from renewable sources (wind, solar, energy-from-waste). SembCorp aims to double its renewable portfolio to 4000MW by 2022, in line with a global movement toward a low-carbon economy.

Utilities; Source: SembCorp Industries FY17 Annual Report

Marine

SembCorp Marine (OTCPK:SMBMF) has been facing challenging headwinds over the past few years, with 3 years of declining turnover and negative average profitability. A majority of its turnover in FY17 came from rigs and floaters, due to SembCorp finally selling some of its rig inventory that had been stuck on its books due to customer deferments. Unfortunately, in the process of reducing their inventory overhang, they sell their rigs at a discount and at times incur a loss. On the bright side, new orders secured in FY17 amounting to S$2.7bn (a significant increase from FY16) indicate a possible shift toward market recovery.

Marine; Source: SembCorp Industries FY17 Annual Report

Investment Thesis

Recovery in oil prices likely to boost turnover for FY18.

There is a strong correlation between revenues for SembCorp Marine, and the price of oil in the prior year. I regressed SembCorp Marine's turnover between 2009 to 2017 against the average Brent crude oil prices between 2008 to 2016, and obtained the following best-fit logarithmic curve with an R2 0.616. Given that oil prices have increased roughly 20% from 2016 to 2017, Marine revenues is expected to hit S$3,750mn in FY18 from S$2,388mn in FY17. Similarly, I did the same regression for SembCorp's Utilities business and obtained a fairly weak R2 of 0.184, with a gentle slope on the logarithmic curve. Nonetheless, there is still a modestly positive correlation between oil prices and revenues for the Utilities segment.

Given that correlation is not necessarily causation, I cannot say for certain that revenues in these two business segments will rise. However, we know that oil prices fundamentally affect the revenues of these businesses and hence can say with a degree of certainty that should oil prices rise, revenues will rise accordingly.

Source: Created by author using data from SembCorp Annual Reports and tradingview.com

Source: Created by author using data from SembCorp Annual Reports and tradingview.com

Oil prices have been recovering recently and I foresee this recovery continuing over the next year. U.S. crude inventories have been steady declining in the past year, one of the factors for the recovery of oil prices. Two key indicators tell me that this recovery is set to continue over the next year, boosting Utilities and Marine revenues throughout FY18 and FY19. First, crude inventories have sunk below their five-year average for the first time since August 2014. Crude imports from seven OPEC members also fell to the lowest weekly level since 2010. With crude stockpiles running low and imports declining, I foresee oil prices gaining strong tailwinds over the next year.

Second, the demand for Brent crude call options relative to put options is at the strongest level since 2014 (close to 0%). This bullish sentiment is likely a result of cooling geopolitical tensions and a hedge against rising levels of inflation -- although recent threats of trade war could deem the former irrelevant. Nonetheless, in my view macro factors point oil prices upwards, a key catalyst for the turnaround in SembCorp's Marine and Utilities businesses.

Source: Bloomberg Oil Brief 03/22/2018

Repositioning of Utilities business under-appreciated

SembCorp's strategic repositioning of its Utilities business will provide growth opportunities in the medium-term while its Indian operations will likely exceed expectations in FY18. These two factors are generally underappreciated by the market. Only 2 out of 15 analyst reports written this year had the Utilities repositioning as part of its thesis, and only 5 out of 15 had SembCorp's India Utilities operations in it.

The main part of SembCorp's strategic repositioning is its growth strategy called the "integrated energy platforms." It is essentially a cross-selling and upselling strategy, targeting its existing markets across 14 nations. They will do this by focusing on three segments of its Utilities business -- Gas & Power, Renewables & Environment, Merchant & Retail. By cross-selling to existing customers across these segments, this strategy provides growth while reducing development risks.

A growth catalyst in the near-term is its operations in India, with its India subsidiaries SembCorp Energy India Limited (SEIL), and SembCorp Green Infra Limited (SGI). SGI has seen strong growth by securing 500MW in FY17 and another 250MW in FY18. These projects will be fully commissioned in FY18 and FY19, respectively. SEIL's proposed IPO on the BSE likely to happen within the next two years. This IPO is timely as India plans to add 15.6GW of renewable energy by FY19. SEIL is well positioned to leverage on this trend with its 3 solar and 34 wind power assets. Looking at the big picture, growth will be catalyzed by the macroeconomic trends in India's energy sector. India's GDP is projected to double by 2040, causing its energy consumption to grow at 4.2% p.a., the fastest of all major economies. This will be driven by both its economic growth as well as governmental support in new policies.

Source: International Energy Agency - India Energy Outlook

Change in leadership a key catalyst for turnaround story.

McGregor was previously the Head of Temasek's Energy and Resources Group, and Senior MD of its Enterprise Development Group. Temasek Holdings is Singapore's sovereign wealth fund with S$275bn of AUM. He had previously spent over 20 years in managerial roles in the Asian energy sector and is well-equipped to reposition the Utilities business.

A key catalyst of the turnaround story is McGregor as a CEO - he is willing to take action to streamline the businesses. With his experience at Temasek, his actions will likely result in greater shareholder value. This is something that the market is undervaluing. Proof of this is the action McGregor has taken since he took over as CEO. SembCorp has been conducting strategic reviews since last year and will be divesting unprofitable parts of the business. Over the next two years, SembCorp will be divesting its peripheral utilities assets to receive cash proceeds of S$500mn. Further divestment and streamlining of unprofitable business segments over the next few years are likely. Additionally, he is willing to entertain radical idea to reshape the business. In his words, "All options are on the table in terms of what happens to the business shape." There was speculation that SembCorp might consider a merger of its Marine business with Keppel Corp. (OTCPK:KPELF), though I think it's unlikely given the high indirect costs and operational risks.

Additionally, divesting can reduce structural inefficiencies within the group. A quick look on Glassdoor shows that a lot of the criticism SembCorp receives stems from an allegedly bureaucratic company culture and the inefficiencies of the management structure. To be fair, most large organizations in Singapore have similar problems -- the hesitance of employees to question superiors coupled with managers feeling uncomfortable pointing out mistakes in a group can be a silent killer. Nonetheless, such diseconomies of scale will be reduced by streamlining the business, generating more upside to the business divestment plan.

Risks

Further slump in oil prices by trade war

The turnaround story for SembCorp Marine is catalyzed by a recovery in global oil prices and the marine industry. However, recent announcements of tariffs threats between the U.S. and China could spark an all-out trade war. A trade war would impact production demand in FY18, and lower demand in production would impact demand for oil, putting downward pressure on prices.

McGregor's performance as president and CEO untested

A big assumption on our part is that McGregor knows what he's doing and can do a better job than Tang. It is assumed that his years of experience in the energy sector and in Temasek has given him the necessary expertise to turnaround SembCorp. However, this is one of his biggest roles to date. Should his methods fail, SembCorp's prospects will be significantly less rosy.

Costs of restructuring Utilities business

Restructuring of the Utilities business and its three segments could incur significant costs in the near term. Additional resources that have to be procured to provide an integrated energy solution could see costs rising before profitability increases. This unexpected increase in costs might reduce FY18 profitability figures.

Management

A key indicator of leadership that caught my eye in the FY17 annual report was the following sentence, "To underscore their support of the company through these challenging times, the directors are taking a voluntary 15% reduction in their directors' fees for FY2017. In addition, the Group President & CEO and senior management will also be voluntarily undertaking a pay reduction of 15% and 10% respectively." This has not been done in the past 5 years under the previous President & CEO Tang Kin Fei despite declining group profitability. To me this makes a statement about McGregor's stance on management - making the unpopular but right decisions. I am optimistic for SembCorp's future under McGregor's leadership, barring the possibility of this being an expensive PR stunt. Additionally, a significant portion (about half) of senior management compensation is tied closely with firm performance.

Source: SembCorp Industries FY17 Annual Report

Valuation

I obtain a fair value of $4.02 by using an average of the DCF and RV valuation methods, giving STE an upside of 30%.

DCF Valuation

By forecasting SembCorp's integrated financial statements, and using the DCF model, I obtain an average fair price of $4.10, with the assumption of a 1.0% growth into perpetuity estimate.

Source: Created by author using data from SembCorp's FY 2017 Annual Report

RV Valuation

Using a simple relative valuation with six competitors, I derived an average fair price of $3.95.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

Despite challenging market conditions, the tide seems to be in SembCorp's favor given the likelihood of recovering oil prices and India's economic growth. In the near-term, strategic divestment by new CEO McGregor will likely boost profitability for Q1 2018. Results for the first quarter will be released on May 3, 2018, where we can update our expectations of SembCorp's performance under its business repositioning plan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.