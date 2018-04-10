50 Healthcare Top Yield Equities For April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five February top-yield Healthcare stocks showed 33.38% LESS net gain than that derived from all ten. BIG Healthcare stocks led the sector.

Four of five Healthcare firms by broker target price upsides, represented big pharma: CVS, ABBV, MRK, SNY, & GILD. They averaged 28.05% in estimated 1yr. price-gains.

The Healthcare sector is composed of ten component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented nine of them.

Big pharma drug makers continue to appear as the darlings of broker targets as of 4/6/18. By yield, however, some mid cap and small cap firms show better.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 9.8% To 41.2% Net Gains For Top Ten Healthcare Equities By April 2019

Two of ten top dividend-yielding Healthcare stocks were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for Healthcare dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards proved 20% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate one year analyst mean target prices for those stocks as reported by YCharts made the 2019 data. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to 2019 were:

CVS Health (CVS) was projected to net $412.00 based on annual dividend plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie (ABBV) was projected to net $337.10, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co (MRK) netted $264.11 based on median target price estimates from twenty-three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Sanofi (SNY) was projected to net $253.74 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Gilead (GILD) was projected to net $217.98, based on median target price estimates from thirty analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% over the market as a whole.

Novartis (NVS) was projected to net $205.39 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) was projected to net $194.00, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16%more than the market as a whole.

Amgen (AMGN) was projected to net $175.91 based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) was projected to net $156.00, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline (OTCPK:GLAXF) was projected to net $98.31, based on the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 23.15% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten healthcare stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Stocks By Yield Represented 10 of 10 Healthcare Industries In April

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts April 6 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from 10 sector Industries led to the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 April Healthcare Sector Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Rated 10 Top Dividend Healthcare Stocks

Top ten Healthcare Sector equities selected 4/6/18 by yield represented six of ten constituent industries. Top yielding healthcare stock, Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) [1] was the first of two Medical Care industry representatives, the other placed eighth, Life Healthcare Group (OTCPK:LTGHY) [8].

Two representatives from one drug manufacturer - major placed second and third, (OTCPK:GLAXF) [2], & GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) [3]. then, two representatives from drug manufacturer - specialty & generic placed fourth, and fifth, Hypermarcas (OTCPK:HYPMY) [4], and Orion (OTCPK:ORINY) [5].

Two long-term care facilities placed sixth, and seventh: Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) [6]; Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) [7].

A lone Diagnostics & Research outfit, placed ninth, National Research (NRCIB) [9], and a single Medical Distribution firm, Patterson Companies (PDCO) [10] ,completed the top ten February Healthcare top stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Five Healthcare Dogs Showed 8.7%-40.04% Upsides To April, 2019; (22) No Downsides Were Detected.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargain stocks.

Analysts Forecast A 33.38% Disdvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Healthcare Stocks To April, 2019

Ten top Healthcare equities were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Healthcare dogs selected 4/6/18 with the highest dividend yields represented six of ten industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Healthcare Dogs (23) Delivering 4.03% Vs. (24) 6.05% Net Gains by All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Healthcare sector by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 33.38% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced Healthcare top yield dog, Patterson Companies (PDCO), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 19.4%.

The five lowest-priced Healthcare top yield dogs for April were: Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF); Life Healthcare Group (OTCPK:LTGHY); Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF); Hypera (OTCPK:HYPMY); Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF), with prices ranging from $6.71 to $13.97.

Five higher-priced Healthcare dogs for April were: Orion (OTCPK:ORINY); GlaxoSmithKline (OTCPK:GLAXF); Patterson Companies (PDCO); GlaxoSmithKline (GSK); National Research (NRCIB), whose prices ranged from $15.06 to $50.56.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend equities and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

