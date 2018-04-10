Glu Mobile: Home Run Potential

The company still offers the home run potential of new games though recent history has been disappointing.

Despite the volatile market for the tech sector in 2018, Glu Mobile (GLUU) has generally held up well. The stock started the year around $3.60 and currently trades near $3.70 due to the extreme value in the stock and the stability provided by franchise games like Tap Sports Baseball.

Consistent Success

While the market wants to focus on the disaster games like The Swift Life, the ongoing success of existing franchises whether in the growth or evergreen category is what drives the stock returns in Glu Mobile. The initial success of MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018 and ongoing success of Design Home should produce long-term gains.

As of April 9, both games rank in the top 25 for the iPhone in the U.S. The key to the turnaround of the Glu Mobile story is the ability to produce these franchises that generate consistent revenues.

In 2017, the TSB franchise generated quarterly bookings of $15.4 million in Q2 and $14.0 million in Q3. Due to the baseball season, the game was typically a summer month focus, but the last quarter of the year even produced $12.1 million. The total bookings for 2017 was a solid $42.1 million, up from only $27.0 million in 2016.

The number is key because Glu Mobile is proving the ability to repeat the success each and every year. The concept is even expanding beyond a seasonal game.

TSB 2017 reached #1 on the top free charts on April 6, 2017. The 2018 version released April 1 only reached #4 on the top free games chart and is now #24 on the top grossing chart.

The TSB franchise tends to max out in revenues in May as the sports world shifts from the focus on the NBA and NHL playoffs towards baseball. Assuming the game follows the path of the 2017 version, the MLB Tap Sports Baseball '18 should help Glu Mobile on a slight growth path in 2018.

Next Step

The next step for the stock is the creation of another franchise or growth game that provides significant upside to the bookings estimates. The market expects some upside potential next year due to a new WWE game and some 2H games in the pipeline.

GLUU Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

WWE: Universe probably provides the easiest roadmap to booking gains even in 2018. The question though is whether this WWE game can compete in a crowded space and prove out the game prototyping concept created by the current CEO. WWE is more global and non-seasonal that provides more upside than the North America focused TSB franchise.

The baseball game successfully beats out a host of related games now to top the sports charts. A previous Tap Sports football game failed to compete successfully in that sport and WWE SuperCard is already the #5 grossing game in the Sport category for the iPhone.

The WWE game has an eerie sign of a me-too game as opposed to TSB that was unique at the time or Kim Kardashian: Hollywood that was a revolutionary celebrity game. Though the successful WWE SuperCard is a card battle game so Glu Mobile has the potential to create something unique to what's available in the mobile wrestling market now.

My investment thesis though continues to support why Glu Mobile didn't succumb to the recent tech wreck and the stock has tons of upside on a hit WWE game or the Disney (DIS) game later this year.

The stock continues to maintain an incredibly low valuation multiple. On an EV to forward revenues multiple, Glu Mobile is extremely cheap in comparison to Electronic Arts (EA) and Zynga (ZNGA). As the chart shows, EA has taken a hit along with the tech wreck, but the stock is still at an incredible multiple in comparison to Glu Mobile struggling at only a 1.35x multiple.

GLUU EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Glu Mobile still has the home run potential from a host of new games including WWE: Universe. The market isn't even accurately valuing the stock based on franchise games, much less any actual new hit.

At a $500 million market cap, Glu Mobile is a must own for a portfolio willing to accept additional risk.

