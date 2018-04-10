I Sold Off Multiple Funds In Favor Of This One

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the iShares Core Dividend Growth (DGRO) fund is an attractive investment at its current market price. I continue to believe equities in general will finish the year higher, but, more importantly, feel dividend strategies continue to have a place in the majority of portfolios. Specifically, dividend growth strategies should perform well, as opposed to simply high yield, as growing dividends will help counteract the effect of rising interest rates. This will allow funds such as DGRO to maintain their spread over bonds, even as bond yields rise. Furthermore, I believe trade war and inflation fears have been overblown, and see current prices as an opportune time to add to long positions. Finally, about half of DGRO's portfolio is in either the financials, healthcare, of information technology (IT) sectors, all areas I expect to perform strongly this year.

Background

First, a little background on DGRO. The fund is managed by BlackRock and its objective is to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities with a history of consistently growing dividends. Currently, DGRO is trading at $33.48/share and yields 2.20% annually, based on its last four distributions. While DGRO has a strong 1-year return (around 13%), it has experienced short-term weakness along with the general market, with a loss of about 6% over the past three months. This performance has actually been in lock-step with the broader S&P 500, which means DGRO did not provide much downside protection during the market correction. Part of this is undoubtedly because of its high allotment to the IT sector, which is a sector that has under-performed over the past month, as seen in the graph below (the dark blue line represents the IT sector, the light blue line represents the S&P 500):

Source: Fidelity

Despite the short-term pressure DGRO has faced, I believe the fund is an attractive buy. I believe current prices give investors a chance to buy a high quality fund at a reasonable price, and I will explain why in detail below.

Besting Other Dividend Strategies

As my title indicates, I have recently chosen to initiate a significant (by my standards) position in DGRO. I did so not just with cash on hand, but by liquidating my positions in other dividend-focused funds, namely iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) and ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). My reasoning was because I felt, as a dividend growth fund, DGRO offers the best future outlook. Simply put, all dividend funds are not created equal - they have differing objectives, yields, holdings, and, most importantly, performances. To illustrate, look at how DRGO stacks up against top dividend ETFs employing various different strategies. For example, DVY, which looks at high and growing yields, Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), which focuses on high yield alone, and NOBL, which focuses exclusively on companies in the S&P 500 that have grown dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

Fund 1 Year Share Price Return Q1 Dividend Growth (YOY) Current SEC Yield DGRO 10.5% 20% 2.23% DVY 3.5% 11% 3.25% VYM 5.4% 9% 3.06% NOBL 9.6% 25% 1.96%

As you can see from the chart, DGRO has beaten these funds short-term in terms of overall performance and either yield or dividend growth. Considering that in 2017 we saw three interest rate hikes from the Fed, it looks like dividend growth funds did slightly better with this backdrop. With a similar outlook expected for 2018, I anticipate similar outperformance for DGRO. The fund is growing its yield aggressively, and focuses on sectors that should do well in a growing economy, even when interest rates go up. By comparison, DVY's top sector is utilities, an area that will likely under-perform as rates head higher. NOBL's top sector is consumer staples, a traditionally defensive sector that will not be a primary beneficiary of a growing economy (in relative terms). With respect to VYM, the fund actually has a similar sector make-up to DGRO, and many of the same top holdings. Yet I still prefer DGRO because it has a larger short-term return, a much better dividend growth rate, and is more diversified (with 455 holdings compared to VYM's 395).

Financials, Health Care, IT - A Great Trifecta

As I mentioned, I am currently optimistic about the top three sectors that make up DGRO. I will take each sector in turn, and explain the reason behind my optimism.

Starting with the Financials sector, this is an area poised to directly benefit from economic growth. Furthermore, while the market as a whole may be worried about rising interest rates, this is a sector that could actually benefit from higher rates. Banks and other lenders will increase the rate at which they charge for loans at a faster pace than what they pay out for deposits, which increases their spread and overall profitability. Finally, we may see another round of reforms out of Washington that could benefit the banking sector. Last month, the Senate passed a bill containing significant changes to the financial rules passed by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law. If this proposal becomes law, expect to see a boost in financial share prices.

Second, health care, is an area that I have a positive outlook for, this year and beyond. As our population continues to age, they will require more numerous, and more extensive, drug treatments and other forms of medical care. Furthermore, as employment figures continue to strengthen, this translates to more working people with health insurance, meaning they should be able to get the care they need without delaying treatment due to cost concerns. Lastly, on a more cynical note, health risks associated with obesity also could boost demand for medical services. The obesity rate, for both youths and adults, continues to increase in the U.S., as shown in the chart below:

Source: CDC

Lastly, the IT sector is another area I expect outperformance. This is a sector flush with cash, and many of the major players, such as Apple, have large amounts of it stored overseas. Due to last year's tax reform, the expense of bringing this money back to the U.S. has been drastically reduced, increasing the value of the money currently stored elsewhere. Furthermore, corporations across the board expect to increase their spending on technology and other IT services. This is being driven by multiple factors: to address cyber security risks, to attract younger consumers who are more comfortable with technology, and to upgrade old equipment. And it just so happens that DGRO holds two of my favorite technology companies, Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) in its top five holdings, representing about 6% of the fund overall.

Bottom-line

DGRO has performed very strongly long-term, but it was not immune to the correction, and has fallen from its highs along with the majority of the market. However, I view this as a great opportunity for investors to gain access to companies that have a history of sustained dividend growth at a much cheaper price than they could have, even just one month ago. DGRO is also reasonably priced when compared to the broader market, with a price to earnings (P/E) ratio of just over 20, while the S&P 500 has a P/E in excess of 24. I continue to like dividends, and believe DGRO is the best way to accumulate them, which is why I have sold off other positions to own it. Thus, I would recommend investors consider initiating positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.