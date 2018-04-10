There Is Upside In The Shares Of Ellie Mae

Valuations, albeit still steep, have come down, and we see some upside in the shares again.

Headwinds from the refi market are set to continue, but growth is nevertheless returning to the company on the back of innovation and increasing uptake by corporate customers.

Ellie Mae has a near unassailable position in the mortgage market, offering a one-stop-shop solution for its varied customers.

Ellie Mae (ELLI) is a company we wrote about many times. We first advised to buy in 2012 when the shares were trading at just $15.

We got disengaged a bit the past year or so on valuation issues, the stock-based compensation, and the headwinds in the mortgage industry that produced a couple of quarter where growth was below the company's usual 20%+.

But it looks like that growth is returning to the company in 2018, and in the past, they managed to keep growing even under strong headwinds from the mortgage market. Here is management during the Q4CC:

we were able to achieve 17% revenue growth despite industry volumes declining 19% year-over-year

Below, you see the performance. It's notable that while revenue continues to grow (17% y/y in Q4), profitability seems to have topped, at least for now.

ELLI Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Ellie Mae's core business proposition is simplifying and automating the highly complex mortgage origination process. After a couple of quarters in which growth decelerated rather markedly (mostly on the back of a decline in the mortgage refinancing market), management thinks that there is every chance growth will resume in 2018.

Indeed, Q4 (+17.4%) was notably better than the previous couple of quarters already (+15.5% and +6.6%, respectively). The company has several growth areas:

Increasing seats with existing customers

Penetration of the corporate market

New applications and functionalities

As expectations got hold of the market that the refi market will be down for a number of years, Ellie Mae's clients and potential clients are more focused on driving margins, which benefits the company as its solutions enable this.

While Ellie Mae is continuing to gain seats with existing (and of course new) companies (11,000 in Q4), it's going to de-emphasize these figures in future guidance a bit (providing numbers only on an annual basis.

Instead, it will focus on stuff like revenue per loan and the number of close loans originating across the platform instead. With respect to the latter (Q4CC):

For the quarter, average monthly close loans per active user came in at 1.23 compared to 1.32 last quarters and 1.43 in Q4 of last year. The year-over-year decrease was driven by the industry wide declines and refi volumes and was in line with our expectations.

But revenue per active user was $612, still up 4% y/y in Q4.

The company is continuing to gain market share and making further inroads with corporate customers (which management defines as companies with more than 400 employees. Indeed, of the 11,000 new seats in Q4, the majority were from corporate customers.

In the fourth quarter, the fourth biggest correspondent lender (the origination and sale of mortgages on the “mortgage secondary market) AmeriHome moved to Ellie Mae's platform Encompass and TPO Connect as its correspondent acquisition platform.

Management sees additional opportunities in this segment, for instance, because (Q4CC):

The complexity of the origination process has driven the cost to originator loan from approximately $3700 in 2009 to over $8000 today.

It's the platform's main value proposition to take the headache of this complexity out of the hands of customers, automate it, and reduce cost.

The company also continues to introduce new applications. Here is management (Q4CC):

Today we’ve released a number of next-generation solutions such as Encompass developer Connect, Consumer Connect, TPO Connect and loan officer connect... Interest in our Encompass NG lending platform and its open API architecture has been strong. With open APIs lenders can achieve better integration with other business systems in their operations as well as benefit from a broader ecosystem of innovation on top of the platform. The next generation lending platform also lays the foundation to leverage data and analytics to drive greater efficiency. We’ve released our initial Encompass data connect solution on a limited basis for select customers and plan to make it more broadly available later in the first half of 2018.

Companies will be enabled to upload their data, and Ellie Mae will come with a business analytics application later to leverage these data, with machine-learning capabilities to follow.

The company also acquires new capabilities, like those of Velocify, bought for $130M in cash in Q4. Integration will improve Velocify's margins, and there are considerable cross-selling opportunities with the clients of Velocify.

Guidance

The company expects:

An 11% decline in mortgage origination in Q1 and a 5% decline for the year.

Between 32,000 and 40,000 new seats for the year.

Revenue between $107M and $109M in Q1 and non-GAAP earnings between $2.4M and $3.4M.

Between $495M and $505M in revenue for the year.

Non-GAAP EPS between $1.68 and $1.78 for the year.

CapEx will be $100M for the year and free cash flow between $45M and $55M.

Keep in mind that Q1 is seasonally their low quarter.

Margins

The faltering EBITDA and net earnings suggest that margins are worsening:

ELLI Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

That is indeed the case although these are GAAP figures which are more negatively impacted by acquisitions. Gross margins had the usual seasonal decline, but apart from that (Q4CC):

impact from amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related cost of Velocify impacted GAAP gross margin by five points

Split in half (half intangible assets and half Velocify impact on margins), the first will disappear, and the second will improve with the integration of Velocify into the platform, according to management.

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin (64%) was flat sequentially. GAAP profitability was actually down ($9.9M or an EPS of $0.28 compared to $10.9M or an EPS of $0.31 in Q4 2016). However, the figures were boosted by one-off items (Q4CC):

The fourth quarter of 2017 includes an excess tax benefit of $1.5 million from the adoption of new accounting standards for the treatment of stock compensation as well as $9.7 million benefit resulting from The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017.

Non-GAAP EPS declined from $0.46 in Q4 2016 to $0.33 in Q4. The slight decline in adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by the acquisition of Velocify (Q4CC):

We estimated about a four percentage point impact to adjusted EBITA margins in the fourth quarter due to the inclusion of Velocify’s operating results and its integration cost.

The digestion of Velocify will take all of 2018 and only in 2019 will the acquisition become dollar accreditive and will EBITDA margins return to the normal 30%+ range.

CapEx will be $100M or 20% of revenues, pretty hefty for what is largely a SaaS company, but management sees 2018 as a peak year for CapEx, although, in dollar terms, it isn't going to decline.

Part of the expected declining cost percentage is the migration to Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS should reduce costs in the future.

Cash Flow

ELLI Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

There was of course the small matter of the acquisition of Velocify for $130M in cash in Q4, the reason which cash declined on the balance sheet by almost exactly the same ($131M) amount to $348M.

Valuation

ELLI PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The figures in the graph above are GAAP figures and backward-looking.

We were getting valuation concerns which was one reason why we've gotten less enthusiastic about the shares (but not the company) in more recent times, and you can see why.

However, with the slowing growth, some of the extreme valuation has evaporated, although it's hard to argue the shares are cheap.

With the guided non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 (mid-point), that's still 54 times earnings. Analysts expect EPS to rise substantially in 2019 to $2.42, but even that is over 38 times earnings.

Conclusion

With growth returning and Ellie Mae further solidifying its leading market position, we think there is upside in the shares. Yes, they are expensive, but they've always been expensive, and the shares actually have come down in valuation a bit the last 18 months or so.

It's what you pay for a company that is really entrenched in its market, delivering strong value for its customers and manages to grow even in difficult times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.