Hartstreet: STACK/SCOOP Production Doubles

Well design continues to improve across the unconventional US. We have analyzed this across the Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken confirming the presupposition as true. Enhanced completions work was implemented by EOG Resources (EOG) in the Eagle Ford. It moved sand heavy fracs to the Bakken's Parshall Field next. Both were unbelievably successful. The implementation meant operators would need to use massive volumes of sand. This was cost effective, and frac sand is cheaper than ceramics. Other operators have started using this design, and implemented to a large degree. This isn't the case for all operators, but all are using more than 50% of the time. This is why production per foot should improve in 2018. This is without further stimulation improvements. We don't know if operators can improve stimulation from here, but recent EOG completions in New Mexico are showing promise. We have also seen some excellent work by Concho (CXO) across the Delaware Basin. There is upside to implementing design this year, with the possibility of further stimulation improvements as a variable difficult to assess.

Well design improvements have improved economics and decreased payback times. This should put a ceiling on oil prices, but not in a bearish fashion. The reasons for this is the decrease in world inventories. The removal of the glut has allowed prices to move higher, but more importantly stabilized downside. We should see a gradual increase in oil prices long term as better geology is completed. Shorter term we see WTI hitting a high between $70/bbl to $75/bbl. We may see this before the 4th of July holiday. This could push the US Oil ETF (USO) to $15/share in that time frame. Demand seems to be the catalyst, and could surprise to the upside.

There is little production data available on the STACK/SCOOP. The play is interesting, as we have seen very good economics. Others believe it is only good in a very small core position. We pulled 12 month production data of all SCOOP/STACK locations in 2016.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average 2016 horizontal produced 24 MBO and 436 MMcf. As a comparison, we pulled the data on 420 2017 locations. There are relatively large differences in production based on BOE. The best locations produced over 600 MBOE in under one year of well life.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The SCOOP/STACK does not produce a lot of oil. It does produce significant volumes of condensate (which is better in some respects), NGLs and natural gas. The best well produce over 120 MBO, but those locations are few and far between.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Most operators are completing one mile laterals. There has been an expansion into longer laterals, but these intervals have not seen as much traffic and E&Ps are still getting comfortable with the geology.

Source: Welldatabase.com

We differentiated the data by county. The best counties on a BOE basis are Custer, Stephens, Grady, and Blaine. There is a big difference in production after the Blaine numbers. Shows the difference in geology.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Wells completed in 2017 produced the most total resource in Blaine County. It doesn't have the best curve, but more locations were drilled in Blaine. Source: Welldatabase.com

Continental (CLR) is the most active operator in 2017. Devon (DVN), Chesapeake (CHK), Marathon (MRO), and Newfield (NFX) are also active in the play.

Source: Welldatabase.com

There is a relatively large difference in productivity by operator. Continental and Marathon are in the top 3. After the top five operators, there is a big drop off in production.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Source: Welldatabase.com

Locations turned to sales in 2017 produced and average of 13 MBO and 970 MMcf. The oil numbers were a little lower but NGLs and natural gas production doubled. These results are very good, and lateral lengths have not increased much year over year. Much of the increase is on a production per foot basis. Enhanced completion techniques should ramp up this year, as many operators are using it in a higher percentage of horizontals. We could start to see a leveling off of production per foot with some operators, but the issue seems to be technology. We have been saying for years that well design will cease to compensate for lessor geology, but it hasn't occurred yet.

