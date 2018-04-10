Assured Guaranty: A Dominant Company With A Margin Of Safey Mispriced Due To Puerto Rico Uncertainty

Investment Thesis:

This stock is completely undervalued (0.6x book) due to fears over Puerto Rico which are overblown. BTIG model a sub $4 expected loss from the Puerto Rico situation and management are adamant the law is on their side. This pessimism leads to an opportunity for the discerning investor to buy a monopoly business in the municipal bond insurance space, who are buying back 10% + of stock a year at a significant discount to book value, are underwriting profitably in operations and whose investment income will rise around $100m for every 1% rise in interest rates on its $12bn stable capital base. The company will also see a net benefit from US tax reform.

Company Description:

Assured Guaranty operates in the US, UK, Western Europe and Australia where they provide financial guaranty insurance to the purchasers of debt instruments from default in exchange for a premium from a debt issuer and provides credit protection products in the US and international public finance markets.

Risks:

Puerto Rico:

It is not hard to know that this is obviously the main risk (and ultimately where the reward will come from). This has been discussed endlessly and there are many commentators who can judge the situation better than me, I believe that even in the worst-case scenario AGO could take a 100% ($5bn exposure) write down and still be trading below book.

AGO has a history of being conservative with reserves and usually over reserve to protect the downside, they managed to be one of the few to come through the financial crisis unscathed and conservatively over reserved for their RMBS book. While Puerto Rico is having a tough time with the debt default and Hurricane Maria, we know a couple of things for sure. Puerto Rico’s economy is back up and running: Telecoms service, water, bank branches etc. are all above 85% functionality right now, which allows Puerto Rico to get back on track. The major worry around human outflow out of PR after Maria has died down a c. 62,000+ returned home in December. (statistics available at status.pr)

Assured Guaranty management are adamant that they are right legally and that their case will win out. Their major point is that if Puerto Rico can act illegally here it would set a legal precedent in US law that could possibly allow other municipalities and bond issuers to default on their debt payments which would lead to havoc across the financial guaranty space and deter public investment. There is also a lot of US public and private (pensions etc.) money invested in Puerto Rico which means the US federal interest is in seeing PR emerge unscathed. Value investors like Seth Klarman also hold Puerto Rican bonds so they obviously see value here as well, his point is that if the bonds aren’t responsibly handled by PR then they will have trouble borrowing at reasonable rates in the future.

Opportunities:

Investment Income

AGO has $11.5bn in total investments and cash, which generated $418m in investment income in 2017. At the current market cap of $4.3bn, that means AGO are trading at 10 times investment income, without even taking in to their account their increasingly profitable operating business.

AGO has usually been conservative with this capital but have recently invested in the equity of an asset management business that is a strategic fit as they also specialize in public market finance. They also recently acquired a minority interest in the holding company of Rubicon Infrastructure Advisors. More deals like this could lead to materially higher investment profits and a diversification of investment risk.

Interest Rates for Investment Income

If we divide 2017 investment income by their invested assets and cash, AGO’s assets yield about 3.6%. Another benefit of interest rate rises is the increased investment income. For every 100 basis points increase in interest rates, AGO’s income should increase by at least $100m, this will flow straight to the bottom line to equity holders. This brings AGO’s valuation closer to 8x investment income alone!

(As we can see from this graph, the investment income comfortable covers OPEX+ interest expense which provides a spread which leads to capital growth and a compounding effect)





Interest Rates for Operational Business

As interest rates rise, the spread between lower grade and higher-grade debt widens which leads investors to become wary of investing in these bonds which increases the relative attractiveness of bond insurance. As Assured Guaranty has strong claims paying resources and survived (and thrived) in the wake of the Global Financial Crash it gets access to accretive deals and is the first choice for bond issuers in the market.

Note: Since insurance companies get cash up front, as interest rates rise, the liabilities they have will decrease in value with a higher discount rate, as the opportunity for this upfront cash increases.

Further consolidation of Financial Guaranty space

The nature of the bond insurance business is that it is a long tail business with insurance lasting many years in to the future. I believe AGO could act as Berkshire Hathaway have taken on long tail asbestos risk that is accretive financially due to AGO’s scale and industry best balance sheet. AGO have already shown capacity to do this by acquiring MBIA UK with its $13bn insurance portfolio of European infrastructure which management said they expected to be “accretive to Assured Guaranty's operating earnings per share, operating shareholders' equity and adjusted book value” which it was proven correct in the year end results which increased adjusted book value by $332m. Possible acquisitions could include Ambac ($620mm market cap) and MBIA ($781mm) which could bee accretive to value as well as reducing competition.

AGO can also acquire this business without buying the company like the deal they recently did with Syncora where they re-insured substantially all of Syncora’s insured portfolio at a much better rate then they can write new business (estimated at around twice the margin). The release also stated that “Additionally, on behalf of SGI, AGC will provide certain administrative services on the reinsured portfolio, including surveillance, risk management, and claims processing.” AGO can take on this insured portfolio with its same back office which does not add cost and creates synergies which means that they are the most efficient (or low cost) provider of financial guaranty insurance, this insured par is essentially a financial contract.

Management also talked about further consolidation in the release “By reinsuring and administering substantially all of Syncora’s insured portfolio, the transaction continues our successful strategy of acquiring legacy financial guarantors or their insured portfolios.”- Dominic Frederico, President and CEO of Assured Guaranty.

Capital Allocation:

Capital allocation is what separates good businesses from good investments. I estimate AGO will have just under $600m of capital to return to shareholders in 2018. As well as running a good business, management have shown they are not afraid to allocate capital to the benefit of shareholders, they are doing this in a couple of ways:

Buybacks: around $500m per year

Buybacks are usually a signal that management believes their stock is undervalued in the market. Management has bought back 43% of stock since 2013. They plan to retire another -$500m of stock in 2018, of which $300m they currently have authorization for, this would equate to about 11.6% of total stock outstanding. This repurchasing of stock at less than intrinsic value acts as a double benefit to buyers of AGO stock, as well as buying in to an undervalued company, management are acting as partners by increasing per share value for the long term. When management buy back stock at low levels, it is the dis-investors who are being bailed out at a loss so that the investors can profit. I would prefer a massive tender offer for a buyback ala Henry Singleton, but level of buybacks is still significant enough to materially increase per share value. Management have actually bought back $70m+ of stock since year end 2017.

Dividends: around $74m per year

The company recently announced it has increased its dividend to $0.16 per/quarter or $0.64 per year on a run rate basis. While this $74m in annual dividends is only 1/8th of the buyback amount, I believe the increase in the dividend even in the wake of the much-discussed Puerto Rico fears is a signal from management to the market that the company has capacity to allocate excess capital and is not as worried as the market about this problem. Management have raised dividends for seven consecutive years.

I like to think about it in a simple way, AGO returned $570m to shareholders in 2017. If they had the capacity to do this and they just paid it in dividends, the stock would pay a dividend yield of 14.1%. Just because they are buying back stock which is less visible, the market is not picking up on the capital return potential of this stock especially as interest rates rise.

Conclusion:

Having already spelled out the strong investment case for the business, I believe there several catalysts for Assured Guaranty stock:

Resolution of Puerto Rico uncertainty

Multiple re-rating

Further acquisitions in long-tail financial guaranty business (MBIA etc.)

Continued profitable underwriting

Continued buybacks which add to shareholder value

Rising interest rates- benefiting investment income & operations

Consolidation of financial guaranty space

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.