InvestED Ep.145 - Phil's Favorite Gurus: Guy Spier And Prem Watsa

We are continuing to take a closer look at some of the best Rule #1 Investors out in the market today and where their money is currently. Join us as we talk about the new book, Invested, and how to model your investing methodology off some of the best in the world.

Why did Danielle want to write Invested? Nobody has really talked about the emotional journey or roadblocks of investing, which plays a huge role. The book starts from the "I don't know what to do (financially) anymore, but something must change" perspective that Danielle was in with student loans and a high cost of living. Even though money isn't everything, financial freedom allows you to create a foundational baseline for you to focus on what truly makes you happy. Guy Spier: His portfolio is about 30-40 stocks large, but he still has more than 50% (about two-thirds) within his top 5, which qualifies him as a Rule #1 Style Investor. American Express (NYSE:AXP) - 21%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Class B - 17%

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) - 13%

General Motors (NYSE:GM) Warrant - 8.6%

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) - 8% What is a warrant? It gives the holder the right but not the obligation to buy an underlying security at a certain price, quantity and future time. A warrant is issued by a company, whereas an option is an instrument of the stock exchange. Prem Watsa BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) 38%

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) 21%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) 18%

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) 5%

USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) 4%

"Starting out with money doesn't do you any good, you need the knowledge first to become an investor and then once you do have money, you'll know what to do with it."- Phil Town

