Is The Market Too Harsh On Newell Brands?

Is the market being too harsh on Newell Brands (NWL)? True, past and recent acquisitions have forced long term debt to sky-rocket, the balance sheet is extremely tight and forecasts have been less-than-optimistic. With the company trading at a mere four times earnings you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s on the verge of going out of business. But let’s take a look at the underlying fundamentals and see why Newell could actually represent an ideal long-term holding for your portfolio.

Newell Brands is a global consumer and commercial products seller with a wide range of inventory items covering home organization, containers, storage, baby gear, outdoor products, appliances and a lot more.

Source: Company Presentation

Market share dynamics have been a mixed bag, but the company has seen gains in many of the key areas, with an overall gain of 71 basis points in 2017. However, that hasn’t provided any sort of support for the stock as it dropped dramatically over the past three quarters.

Though net sales in the last five years have more than tripled from $5.607 billion in 2013 to $14.742 billion by 2017, most of that growth was due to acquisitions. The acquisition of Jarden for over $15 billion in cash and stock in 2015 was the main reason for the jump in net sales. As a result, long term debt exploded from $1.661 billion in 2013 to $9.889 billion by 2017, while weighted average shares outstanding increased from 271.5 million shares in 2015 to 488 million shares by 2017.

The double whammy of increased debt and increased shares outstanding has certainly increased the risk profile of the company despite the increase in net sales. But let us take a closer look at the balance sheet to understand whether or not the market’s fears about Newell brands are unwarranted.

At the end of fiscal 2017 Newell was carrying $9.889 billion long term debt in its balance sheet, while its cash position was just $485.7 million. The company paid $468.9 million as interest for the year and $428.6 million as dividends

Operating income for fiscal 2017 was $1.225 billion, while operating cash flow was $932 million. As you can see the interest and dividend bills are eating up most of their cash flow. When interest rates start increasing, this is certainly going to be a huge headache for the company. It’s a challenge, but not something that is going to push the company over the edge.

Newell Brands is well aware of the need for action, and it possibly explains why the company has decided to divest some of its business lines. That will not only allow the company to readjust its product portfolio and align itself for stronger growth in the future, but also strengthen the balance sheet in the short term.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

Implementation of the Growth Game Plan, as the company calls it, was underway through 2017. In short, the plan is to simplify the portfolio and free up resources to invest in growth and brand support. The end goal is to make the company more profitable and “cash flow generative,” per their 2017 annual report.

The mechanics of the initiative are that the company will halve its 32 BUs (business units) into 16 divisions, including a Global E-commerce division that will hold all e-tailing responsibilities. The core divisions are Live, Learn, Work and Play, and the plan has been in effect from January 1, 2017.

The divestitures should allow the balance sheet to grow healthier, but the market isn’t buying it yet.

The drop in stock price has been quite sharp in the last six months. The increased debt load coupled with core sales decline and dour forecasts took a huge toll on the company’s valuation. Core sales declined by 1.9% during the fourth quarter of 2017, after growing by 0.4% during the third quarter. The company expects its Baby and Writing segments to have negative core sales growth during the first half of the year, which puts further pressure on investor sentiment.

As I mentioned, Newell is now trading at 4 times earnings, as if the company is going to go out of business in the next few months. As we have seen from the balance sheet, things are indeed tight, but not as bad as the market seems to estimate. With operations in more than 100 countries and a broad product portfolio that is being streamlined, Newell Brands is more than likely to get things back on track. Their growing market share is one indication that the portfolio reorganization and divestitures could impact investor sentiment in a positive manner.

Though I do not expect the company to grow at astonishing rates over the long term due to its size and the competitive retail landscape, slow steady growth is certainly possible for the company to achieve, thanks to the number of well-known, well-established brands they own.

Newell is a great buy at the current price point.

