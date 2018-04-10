Centamin's Cash Cost Efficiencies Story Intact

The Shariah standard on gold is on track to streamline Islamic gold-investing rules which will be beneficial for Centamin.

Image source: Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The success of Centamin Plc (OTCPK:CELTF) is underpinned by its strong cash flow generation, which is a fundamental driver of CELTF's business as it allows the company to prioritize stakeholder returns. To date, the Egyptian State earned cash returns of $272 million through royalties and profit share, excluding taxes on salaries, fuel and other sources of revenue.

As a result, Centamin, with the support of its shareholders, has directly invested, and fully recovered, more than $1.1 billion into the Egyptian economy. This simply could not have happened without the backing of Egyptian stakeholders. The company benefited from the growth of Sukari Gold Mine. From the exploration license stage into one of the biggest gold producing companies in the world, CELTF nurtured its shareholders.

In this equity research, we will examine if the company's cost control strategy and cash efficiencies would provide more room for expansion and shareholder returns. We will also try to find out how Centamin can take advantage of the benefits offered by the Shariah Gold Standard.

Earnings Quality

Stringent cost reduction strategies and working capital efficiencies allowed the company to generate stronger all-in sustaining margins. A 24% increase in fuel costs along with a scheduled 30% increase in sustaining capital expenditure happened in 2017 largely due to equipment reconstructions. These were offset by cuts in non-sustaining exploration expenditure and cost reduction strategies.

The company delivered all-in sustaining costs of $790 per ounce, in line with its 2017 guidance. The increase in production costs and the slight decrease in production led to an 8% surge in unit cash costs. All-in sustaining margin decreased from $562 per ounce in 2016 to $471 per ounce in 2017.

Source: Company data.

Sukari Gold Mine

Centamin operates the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM). The company aims to pay approximately $137 million to the Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority (EMRA) in 2018. EMRA is expecting earnings from SGM to reach $115 million in 2018. Fixed royalty amounted to $22 million paid twice a year.

Source: Company data

Sukari Gold Mine produced 544,658 ounces of gold in 2017 at an average realized gold price of $1,261 per ounce. Sukari generated $676 million in revenue, $326 million in Earnings Before Income Tax Depreciation & Amortization ((EBITDA)) and $224 million in pre-tax profits.

The Sukari mine sustained its year-on-year cash costs at lowest levels in the industry. Cash costs averaged $614 per ounce since commercial production commenced in 2010. The gold mine expects the company produce between 550,000 to 560,000 ounces of gold in 2018, up from 540,000 in 2017. Exports from SGM represent 2% of Egyptian total exports.

SGM currently contributes around 0.5% of the Egyptian Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The government is working to identify challenges facing the sector as part of ongoing efforts to boost investments by amending the sector's administrative and legislative system.

EGYPTIAN INFLATION

Source: Central Bank of Egypt, Deutsche Bank

Liquidity & Leverage

CELTF paid out 15.5 cents per share dividend in 2016. It is equivalent to approximately $150 million in total dividend payout based on net cash balance estimated at $400 million. The company had a net cash balance of $372 million in 2017. It has no capital expenditure commitments on the horizon.

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Hence, it is capable of declaring another $150 million total dividend payout with a 7% dividend yield. Cash and liquid assets totaled US$418 million at the end of 2017. CELTF did not rule out the idea of making acquisitions with cash on hand between $250 million to $350 million. But management guided that it is "not looking" at present.

CELTF has no solvency issues given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet. The company was able to meet debt obligations given the level of current assets of $509 million and current liabilities of $66.4 million. Current ratio comfortably sits on 9:1 since 2017. The company may be leaving too much capital in low-earning investments. Current ratio higher than 3:1 is considered excessive in this sector.

Source: Company data.

Islamic Gold

The Shariah standard on gold is on track to streamline Islamic gold-investing rules. Just imagine, approximately 100 million existing Muslim investors will soon have access to gold as an investment option.

According to the World Gold Council, a measly 2% of current Islamic financial assets are allocated to gold. This means that a huge 98% of Islamic financial assets remain untapped, which will soon enter the gold market. The immediate effect is that it will push gold prices up significantly.

Astonishingly, Islamic banks have no enough funds allocated in precious metals and they have in custody over $2 trillion worth of financial assets. CELTF can take advantage of this vast pool of Islamic wealth.

Standard & Poor's forecasts total Islamic financial assets could reach US$5 trillion by 2020. Shariah-compliant assets under management are forecast by Islamic Financial Services Board to shoot up $6.5 trillion by 2020. It will be equally huge at $65 billion or greater than half of the annual global gold production, if Islamic investors agree to put 1% allocation to gold investment product.

Stock Valuation

CELTF is currently trading at 15X versus an estimated consensus 2018 EPS of 0.14. Enterprise Value to EBITDA ((EV/EBITDA)) is presently sitting at 6.16X. Centamin has one of the highest FCF yields averaging at 6.1% from 2017 to 2019 according to Goldman Sachs estimates.

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

My Takeaway

In my opinion, CELTF remains cash rich and debt-free providing strong foundations for expansion and shareholder returns. Centamin remains to be the highest-quality fundamentals with a Tier 1 asset and strong balance sheet. I believe majority of its cash will be returned to shareholders with no growth projects in the pipeline. Hence, analysts forecast a consensus estimate of dividend yield at 3.9% for 2017 and 2018 as compared to its industry peers of 2.3% to 2.6%.

I noted Egypt has greatly been spared from the rapid expansion of gold mining projects seen throughout the rest of the world over the past two or three decades. Egypt has imposed a revenue sharing policy on its gold miners that make it nearly impossible for CELTF. The Egyptian government demands royalties in addition to its 50% production sharing since the 1960s. Other governments simply collect royalty fees.

Egypt has great potential to tolerate calculated risks in its gold mining sector. Gold sector contributes less than 1% of the country's GDP. The Egyptian government is planning to increase the contribution to over 5% within ten years. This is good for CELTF given the full support of the government mining regulators. As a result, CELTF enhanced its dividend policy. According to BMI Research, a growing demand is seen in Egypt as a mining nation as the gold mining sector is expected to climb by 6% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

The Egyptian central bank has been working hard to try and boost the Egyptian pound by raising interest rates. Weakness in the Egyptian pound has pushed up the local price of gold. However, the net effect of this has been a decline in demand for luxury items such as gold in the markets.

Structural reforms to boost the Egyptian economy's long run potential, have painful consequences for inflation in the short run. The VAT hike, energy subsidy reforms, along with the lingering effects of the FX pass-through will continue to pose upside risk to a sustained sharp deceleration in inflation in the coming months.

I also believe that the complexity of Islamic attitudes toward gold products has led to a scattered and fragmented set of rulings. This dearth of regularity is a major obstacle to the development of gold financial products in Islamic finance.

Islamic religious laws are so conservative that they already misled the Muslim investors with the guiding principles they give to them. Sharia law classifies gold as a Ribawi item. It only means that Islamic people are not allowed to trade gold for purpose of market speculation or for future investment value. However, they can use gold as jewelry and as currency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Gold News business journalist, Hans Centena. Gold News is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions. If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about my investment research, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.