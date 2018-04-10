Do FAANG Stocks Have Any Gas Left In The Tank?

Taking a step back from recent news provides a clearer picture of just how far these names have come.

There are rumors that Mark Zuckerberg may have aspirations to spend time in Washington D.C. I don't think this week's testimony to Congress is what he had in mind. The recent news has been endless, and mostly negative, but we all need to take a breather. Taking a step back reveals just how strong the FAANG names have truly been over the past year. On average, they have increased by 42% over the last 12 months. That compares to 19% for the NASDAQ 100 Index. The S&P 500 Price Index, meanwhile, is up just 11% over the same time span. It's not yet time to panic, but there are certainly some FAANG names which are exhibiting stronger trends than others.

Let's look at them each on their own:

Facebook (FB)

Trendrating Rating: A

Smart Momentum Score: 2.4641

Retracement: -18.21%

12 month performance: 11.98%

Despite the recent news surrounding Cambridge Analytica, FB remains in bull market territory. The stock is up 171% since being rated an 'A' by Trendrating in April of 2014. With that being said, the retracement of -18% could be signal that the trend is finally coming to an end. The future of FB should be clearer after Zuckerberg's questioning from Congress.

Trendrating Rating: A

Smart Momentum Score: 2.8167

Retracement: -12.03%

12 month performance: 55.02%

Like Facebook, Amazon watched its stock price sell off in a big way last week. Unlike Facebook, however, Amazon remains an impressive performer over the last 12 months. The Smart Momentum Score is very strong, and all else equal, Amazon's trend is stronger than Facebook's.

Apple (AAPL)

Trendrating Rating: A

Smart Momentum Score: 2.3137

Retracement: -6.42%

12 month performance: 18.77%

Apple is the only FAANG name to have a retracement in single digits. The Smart Momentum score may not be as strong as some of the other names on this list, but being close to the stocks all-time high is a good sign.

Netflix (NFLX)

Trendrating Rating: A

Smart Momentum Score: 2.5663

Retracement: -12.52%

12 month performance: 101.55%

There's no denying Netflix stock is the one you wanted to own over the last year. Subscriber growth constantly beat expectations, and the share price has doubled in the past year. Once again, however, the double digit retracement makes one question if we're entering the 9th inning of this bull phase.

Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trendrating Rating: A

Smart Momentum Score: 2.3213

Retracement: -13.64%

12 month performance: 23.13%

Alphabet has largely been stuck in the crosshairs of Facebook's public mishandling of consumer data. Zuckerberg's comments to Congress could lead to tougher rules around targeting advertisements. Even so, ads aren't going away, and Alphabet has had a good run over the last few years.

Conclusion

Rating Smart Momentum Score Retracement Facebook A 2.4641 -18.21% Amazon.com A 2.8167 -12.03% Apple A 2.3137 -6.42% Netflix A 2.5663 -12.52% Alphabet A 2.3213 -13.64%

The trends are not yet over. The FAANG stocks have been the stock market darlings over the last few years, and there's no reason to think this will change. Yes, the last week or two has not been kind to these companies, but all five remain in bull market territory. Out of the five, Apple is the only stock to currently have a single digit value for retracement. Meanwhile, AMZN has the best Smart Momentum Score. Trends can certainly change, but for now these stocks are stamped with approval.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.