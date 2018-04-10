Enphase Energy - A Diamond In The Rough

Enphase Energy's (ENPH) latest 10K puts the bankruptcy albatross to rest - "in connection with the issuance of our consolidated financial statements for the year ended 12/31/2016, we concluded that there was substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern. We have taken and continue to take steps to improve our financial position, including raising additional capital, and we have concluded as of 12/31/2017, that substantial doubt in our ability to continue as a going concern, no longer exists". As a shareholder of Enphase over the past few years, this is great news.

The 10K also reported on Enphase's latest technology front - "the IQ8 ASIC, as of the end of 2017, is fully functional, demonstrating the feasibility of Ensemble™ technology. This ASIC has 5 million gates, and is made in 55nm technology at TSMC, enabling very high-speed DSP. We are continuing to productize IQ8 and expect to introduce it in 2019." These excerpts demonstrate just how well-managed and laser-focused Enphase is right now.

Enphase's newest microinverter is 19% lighter, 17% smaller and 4% more powerful than its predecessor; but, one of the most amazing attributes with this new release is not with the microinverter at all, but the rumored "adapter" which will simplify Enphase's RMA service inventory practically down to a single fulfillment model. Unlike the complexities of having to stock a multitude of inverters on inventory shelves, the strategy of having a simple "universal" replacement model for all previous models is revolutionary. Consider that the IQ7 is much lower in production cost (see p.23) than all previous microinverter models, so this will definitely reduce OpEx. The "adapter" will allow IQ7 to be used in M- or S-series environments without modifications needed to the existing system.

Another advantage of this optimized service strategy is that legacy microinverters will be replaced with Enphase's latest IQ microinverter technology. This will not only solve service issues, but will introduce installers to Enphase's latest technology, having a sort of "halo effect" for future IQ business.

Some of Enphase's competitors continue to allege that microinverters have "questionable reliability", but nevertheless, the 2018 Dutch Solar Innovation Award for technological brilliance still was given to Enphase; their smart microinverter technology has matured greatly over the past decade, where Enphase is now king in such areas as fastest and simplest installation, reliability, safety, longevity, performance and now, backward compatibility with its legacy systems. Instead of competitors questioning the reliability of the microinverter, maybe they should be questioning why they lost, for the next wave of ubiquitous solar is all about managing production and consumption and grid interaction. Enphase is the field-proven leader here in this nascent distributed energy resource (DER) space, and really has been ever since the Hawaiian grid profile, mass update was performed supporting grid stability.

In the Netherlands where the award was given, the Dutch are further advanced in their renewable energy fight against fossil fuels than many other regions around the world; this is partially due to major gas-field, exploration-induced earthquakes which have caused substantial damage to homes in the province of Groningen; the decision has been made that renewables are the remedy. As this kind of news spreads virally, the stale $1T fossil fuel industry will wither, and renewable energy companies like Enphase will flourish.

Aside from the rumors of using the IQ7 as the single source for all RMA service, Enphase's IQ products are gaining traction and availability (USA, Netherlands, India and recently the UK); two recent noteworthy quips from installer outfits around the globe demonstrate that traction:

SolarCam, a Tier-1 Enphase solution provider, builds rack-mounted solar PV systems in the USA; in their latest video, they state that most installer companies overlook the inverter, but for them "it is a major focus"; in a 5-year study, they noted that microinverters produced ~9% more energy over string inverters, and this is why Enphase is their inverter of choice.

In Australia, a well-known blogger and solar veteran of 30 years who has sold "megawatts of solar panels to people that have saved millions of dollars in electricity" gave Enphase a major vote of confidence stating that "sales of Enphase have gone from 0 to 60% of the business in 18 months."

On the tariff front, a hidden attribute of Enphase's technology surfaced in the appeal requesting exemption from the 201 tariff (decision due sometime between 4/16 and 5/16). In their appeal, Enphase strongly emphasized the issue of "data security risk" which is very real, especially as smart-grids evolve and inverter data is managed by global vendors and utilities. Choosing an inverter based upon data security risks has never really been a major concern, but Enphase might have an advantage here, for companies like SolarEdge (Israel) or Huawei (China) may have a much higher data security risk due to where their data is stored. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud is the highly-secure storage location for all of Enphase's data.

In the last earnings call, Enphase's "rest of world" revenue grew from 20 to 30%. RoW installation costs are about 50% less due to lower soft-costs and the 30% Federal ITC, so a fast installation time in these markets is critical; this opens a huge opportunity for Enphase's ACM partners LG (OTC:LGEAF), Jinko Solar (JKS), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) and Waaree, something SunPower (SPWR) is already capitalizing on. With its strategic choice of partners worldwide, Enphase will continue to increase RoW revenue and reduce sales OpEx, allowing them to achieve their 30-20-10 (see p.13) objective later this year.

Recently, Roth issued a "Buy" rating for ENPH at $5.50 after news of Enphase's exemption from the 301 tariff broke, while B. Riley/FBR initiated coverage at $6. Enphase can be valued in a number of ways which is why analyst targets vary. One way is to use Enphase's expected 2019 earnings and multiply that times a reasonable growth number. Analysts expect Enphase to grow revenues this year by ~10%, which on the surface appears reasonable. If you use Enphase's 30-20-10 model with 10% as the net income number, expected revenue of ~$360M nets out $36M in profits, or a share price of about $3.70 based upon a P/E of 10 (similar to expected growth rate).

That 10% growth rate seems acceptable, but it could be way off. A possible reason for that is the same reason behind SolarEdge's growth spurt for 2018. Entering 2018, SolarEdge was expected to grow ~10% for the year, which was similar to their previous year's growth rate. However, after blowing out all expectations quarter after quarter, growth is now expected to come in closer to 40%. The reason for this was not a new product launch, but the fact that SolarEdge expanded their TAM by entering new markets (Germany, India, Japan). SolarEdge developed string inverters specifically for those markets (different regions/countries have different requirements), and opened offices there to market them. This year, Enphase is also entering new markets, but Enphase has a "universal" product that optimizes service and support, something the competition does not have.

Furthermore, Enphase has also been able to expand their TAM by reaching out to new partners for their AC Modules. The recent deal signed with Panasonic is a perfect example of that; here's an excerpt from the last earnings call regarding that impact on Enphase's TAM - "And now, to talk about IQ7X, that will address about 500 megawatts of market in North America, which was not previously available to us, now it's available." Therefore, it's very unlikely Enphase, with a TAM increase of around 150%, will only show a revenue increase of around 10% for 2019. But, even with a 20% growth rate from 2018 numbers, revenue comes in at ~$400M, and Enphase would still net $40M; this would give them a P/E of 20 and a share price of ~$8.

Enphase's future looks very bright; they should start to make large sums of money by the end of this year, and into the foreseeable future as IQ8, the Holy Grail of microinverters, arrives in 2019, increasing their TAM even more. With the May 9th earnings call fast approaching, shareholders should truly view Enphase Energy as a diamond in the rough.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.