3 High-Yield Plays For 2018: Q1 2018 Updates

These names markedly outperformed high-yield comps, and I expect the remainder of 2018 to be quite successful.

Three months later, we’ve returned to chart the progress of these names. Total returns have slightly lagged the S&P 500 even as prospects have clearly improved.

At the start of 2018, we shared a trio of attractive high-yield names, all of which also offered significant capital return upside.

Income Overview

2017 was a brutal year for many higher-yield opportunities, especially those tied to energy and shipping, and Q1-18 continued this trend, to the extreme! When we first introduced this trio, they ranged from 9.2 to 10.0% yields. Although prospects have improved for two of these firms, the yields have expanded, now sitting at a 9.9% to 10.5% range.

These risk profiles and forward growth prospects are far stronger than headline yield would suggest. All three firms have strong payout coverage, long-term charter backlog, reasonable leverage, and payouts have room to grow. In addition, all of these firms are registered as corporations and offer 1099 forms as opposed to the more complex K-1 for pass-through income. This means these firms can be held in 401K and IRA accounts without hassle, or US investors can hold in taxable accounts and take advantage of the lower ‘qualified dividend’ tax rates.

These three firms, sorted by yield:

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP): 10.5% Yield

Capital Product Partners (CPLP): 10.4% Yield

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP): 9.9% Yield

The following report includes an overview of each firm, updated for Q1-18. I’ve kept the overviews brief to maximize exposure to newer information. I recommend reviewing our original report for more background.

Slow Start to 2018...

The below chart shows the YTD returns of this trio versus the S&P 500 total return. Thus far, these names have underperformed by around 3% when dividends are factored in.

Chart Credit: Yahoo Finance

We’ve been playing in a very tough sector, with more meltdowns than we can possibly chart in one graph. Here are some of the bigger ones, and we’ve also charted the Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA:AMLP) index for a broad indication of how the sector has performed. The AMLP is off by 15%. Even blue chip Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD) has dropped by over 8%, so although we’re certainly not happy with the return from our ‘trio,’ we’ve handily outperformed yield comps while taking substantially less risk.

Chart Credit: Yahoo Finance

The rest of this report will focus on current prospects. I am long each of these three firms and I expect we’ll eventually see very strong performance over the remainder of 2018.

KNOT Offshore: 10.5% Yield, Growing Coverage

KNOT Offshore Partners is an MLP-style firm with general partner 'KNOT,' which is a 50/50 joint-venture between Japan's NYK line and Knutsen OAS. KNOP is wholly focused on the shuttle tanker sector, with a current fleet of 16 vessels.

Contrary to what the unit pricing suggests, the company has been executing on all cylinders. Although their equity offering last fall was controversial, they utilized a raise at $21.90 to fund three dropdowns. This was a highly accretive move and yet equity now sits at $19.75. Silly.

KNOP reported a distribution coverage of 1.19x for Q4-17, but this was inclusive of an extended drydock and didn’t include meaningful contribution from the “Brasil Knutsen.” Q1-18 coverage will be higher, and the “Anna Knutsen” dropdown, concluded in March 2018, will ensure even stronger results in Q2-18. I expect forward coverage of 1.5-1.6x. KNOP is trading at a DCF yield of around 16%. I’m a very happy buyer.

Production is set to soar in KNOP’s two primary operating areas, as illustrated in their latest presentation.

Source: KNOP Q4-17 Presentation, Slide 10

The shuttle tanker industry is an effective duopoly between Knutsen and Teekay Offshore (NYSE:TOO). This is a highly selective field and assets are held to strict 20-year lifespans (15 years on the top fields). KNOP’s fleet is very young, with an average age of 4 years, whereas competitors have many older vessels. KNOP only has a single vessel, which is more than 7 years old, and they won’t need to focus on fleet renewal for a long stretch.

KNOP has close to 33.5M units outstanding, for a market capitalization of around $660M. They also have nearly $100M of privately-held convertible preferred units ($24/unit conversion).

Capital Product Partners: 10.4% Yield, Rising Payouts?

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping holding company specializing in vessels with medium and long-term charter contracts, primarily in the product tanker and container sectors, but also with some limited exposure to Suezmax crude tankers. Unlike the majority of its peers, which trade nearly all of their vessels on volatile spot markets, CPLP has the majority of its vessels on medium to long-term time charters, which gives it much greater revenue visibility. This allows them to appeal to more income-focused investors versus direct rate speculators.

CPLP produced strong Q4-17 results, but they kept their distribution flat, which disappointed a few investors, who apparently didn’t think a 10% yield was strong enough. They added two dropdowns, paid for from cash on hand and the sale of a spot-trading vessel. Most importantly, their interest rate payments are scheduled to keep declining due to their conservative financing structure while their organic DCF will likely remain steady during 2018, bolstered by recent dropdowns.



Skeptics have focused on the challenging Suezmax tanker rolls, and they’re right to be concerned; however, they also have two containerships up for renewal with current rates of just $8,147/day.

Source: CPLP Annual Report (20-F, page 67)

The current rates, should you ask? $22,500/day, a 176% improvement! It’s possible they rolled the charters at lower rates, but even still, we’re looking at significant gains here. A roll to a decent $18k/day would add nearly 6 cents to annual DCF.

Source: Harper Petersen Container Index ("Harpex")

Unlike nearly every other MLP in the business, CPLP actually conservatively overstates their capital reserve, which means their reported unit coverage of 1.4x is actually even higher, I estimate closer to 1.8x.

Folks have bemoaned the ‘poor performance’ of CPLP, but they’re missing the forest for the trees as the underlying product markets have been very tough. Here’s a shot of how comps in this industry have performed since mid-2016, when we invested in CPLP. In the meantime, CPLP has provided nearly 15% in distributions, outperforming the strongest comp, Ardmore (NYSE:ASC), by 35%.

Chart Credit: Yahoo Finance

Despite this substantial outperformance, CPLP is a coiled spring, ready to explode upwards when product rates eventually recover. CPLP currently trades at $3.07 with approximately 130M common units outstanding, for a current market capitalization of just under $400M. CPLP also has nearly 13M convertible preferred shares (privately held), with a conversion at $9/sh and a 9.5% yield ($0.214/qtr). CPLP common units currently offer a quarterly distribution of $0.08, for a current yield of 10.4%. I estimate their normalized DCF yield around 18%.

Hoegh LNG Partners: 9.9% Yield, Parent in Transition

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) is a limited partnership with Oslo-traded general partner Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (OTC:HOLHF). Hoegh is an LNG floating storage and regasification ("FSRU") pure play, which focuses on assets with long-term contract backlog. HMLP has a viable growth pipeline through the purchase of drop-down assets from the parent company or by increasing ownership stakes in its current fleet.

HMLP controls a fleet of five FSRUs, but has total economic interests in 4.0 (2x are held via 50% economic stakes). General partner Hoegh Holdings owns 46% of HMLP and is aligned to eventually increase payouts due to their incentive distribution rights (“IDR”).

HMLP reported fairly routine results in February, but they are planning to raise payouts, potentially within a couple weeks:

Source: HMLP Q4-17 Earnings Release

Although HMLP’s core operations are fine, unlike KNOP and CPLP, which have fallen for seemingly no reason, Hoegh’s weakness is partially explained by the weak performance of their parent company, which has been unable to secure employment on three of its FSRU newbuilds and has seen its stock plummet over the past year. Shares currently sit around $5.47 (below chart is in Euros), compared to nearly $12.00 last year.

Source: Google Finance Quote

Despite this weak performance, the insider family has been heavily buying, and Tradewinds also reports an upgrade from Carnegie, a major Swedish investment bank.

Source: Tradewinds, "Hoegh News"

I believe the jitters on HMLP are partially justified, but I believe the majority of the risks are contained at the parent level, and it seems clear that the insider family is a major believer in the long-term story.

HMLP has 33.1M units outstanding for a current market capitalization of just under $580M. HMLP's current yield is 9.9%, but this could potentially increase within just a couple weeks.

Conclusion

This report provides updates on a trio of opportunities for income-focused investors. These bargains are available due to continuing selloffs in the higher-yield segments combined with a general misunderstanding of most of these firms. There’s risk in any investment, and we covered several key focus areas in our initial report, but the yields vastly outshine the challenges.

Finally, these are tax friendly opportunities due to the 1099 structure, and lack of significant international taxation. I am personally long all three of these names in our alternative income portfolio. I expect great returns over the coming years.

