Is China Apple's Biggest Risk?

China is a very important country for technology giant Apple (AAPL). Beyond the massive amount of the company's products that are manufactured there, it is a key sales region. Recently, fears over a potential US-China trade war have rattled markets, and now the latest set of smartphone data shows a negative trend. Right now, I'm wondering if China is Apple's biggest risk.

First of all, the potential tariff situation doesn't appear to directly tied to Apple yet, however Fortune surmises that Beijing could hold back tech products for a later date and more significant salvo if need be. What the potential impact would be is unclear, some might suggest higher prices on smartphones or other products for instance. Unfortunately, a Wells Fargo note out on Monday already suggests that smartphone sales in China are struggling, with the following data points and chart:

March smartphone shipments (registrations) in China totaled ~28.08 million, down 29% yr/yr (vs. -19% and -37% yr/yr in January and February).

Total 1Q18 smartphone shipments at ~81.9 million, or down 27% yr/yr (vs. -12%, -12%, and -23% yr/yr in 2Q17, 3Q17, and 4Q17, respectively).

This implies non- China branded smartphones at ~11.5 million in 1Q18, or -13% yr/yr (vs. -4% yr/yr in 4Q17).

Therefore, 1Q18 data leaves us to estimate China iPhone shipments potentially down in the mid-single digit yr/yr range.

(Source: Wells Fargo note linked above)

While Apple's earnings report a few months ago seemed to knock down the notion of an iPhone supercycle for the 2017/2018 launch period, China was considered a key to keeping sales at a brisk pace. Larger phones are reportedly more in demand in China, which was thought to be good for sales of the iPhone X.

In terms of geographical segments, "Greater China" is where roughly 20% of Apple's overall sales come from, behind the Americas and Europe. For the full fiscal year 2017, Greater China represented almost $45 billion in sales. However, as the chart below shows, the segment is Apple's second most profitable on an operating basis, topping more than 38% over the past five fiscal quarters. That means that a dollar of lost sales in this region has more of an impact on the bottom line than all other non-Japan sales.

(Source: Apple quarterly and annual filings)

We're at an interesting point for Apple no matter what happens with China in the short term. The company has not released an updated version of the iPhone SE, meaning those that bought the small screen device when it originally came out just over two years ago may be looking to upgrade. There is no new small form factor Apple device for them to go to, and if they bought the SE for its low price, I doubt they are buying the 6s right now just to buy another cheap phone.



Also, the recent iPad reveal was not spectacular, and the company faces a strong fiscal Q3 period comparison from 2017 when tablet sales were strong. The company released new Pro iPads during that period, so if there is no release this quarter, it could mean a dropoff in iPad sales. When we put all of this together, it may not be a surprise that analyst revenue expectations are declining, and they may go even lower before Apple reports in a couple of weeks on May 1st.



(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Now I understand that markets are soaring on Tuesday thanks to comments out of China that have eased trade concerns a bit. However, some of the statements appear to be a repeat of prior comments, and there is nothing definite on the table yet. Plus, as we know, President Trump can be very unpredictable, so let's not just dismiss all of our concerns yet. We've seen plenty of these one day market rallies in recent weeks, and many of them have been knocked down rather quickly.

In the end, is China Apple's biggest risk at the moment? It just may be, despite some reduced fears Tuesday of a trade war. Beyond the possible implication for the tech giant's production, Greater China represents a good chunk of Apple revenues and is its second highest operating margin segment. Recently, smartphone sales in mainland China have not done well, further proof that a supercycle this year is likely not happening. Do you think China is Apple's biggest risk? I look forward to your comments below.

