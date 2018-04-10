Skip Dominion Until We Have Clarity On SCANA

I'm in the final stages of working with the SA folks on my newsletter named Turning Points. Stay tuned for more details!

There's an old adage in law that you don't "buy a lawsuit," which means that a purchaser of anything -- be it a good, service, or in this case another company -- does not buy that thing so they can step into a defendant's shoes. And yet, that appears to be exactly what Dominion Energy (D) is doing with its purchase of SCANA (SCG). This deal has been perplexing me ever since it was announced. And considering the recent performance of Dominion's and SCANA's stock, it appears the market is clearly having issues with the merger as well.

Let's start a the beginning. SCANA was in the process of building two nuclear power plants. In July of last year, they announced they would stop building them. From the company's press release:

South Carolina Electric & Gas Company (SCE&G), principal subsidiary of SCANA Corporation (SCANA) (NYSE:SCG), announced today that it will cease construction of the two new nuclear units (Units) at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville, SC and will promptly file a petition with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina seeking approval of its abandonment plan. This decision was reached by SCE&G after considering the additional costs to complete the Units, the uncertainty regarding the availability of production tax credits for the project, the amount of anticipated guaranty settlement payments from Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba), and other matters associated with continuing construction, including the decision of the co-owner of the project, the South Carolina Public Service Authority (Santee Cooper), the state owned electric utility, to suspend construction of the project. Based on these factors, SCE&G concluded that it would not be in the best interest of its customers and other stakeholders to continue construction of the project.



At this point, the standard political round of finger-pointing and blame-gaming began. Here are some of the headlines from a Google news search:

You'll notice the dearth of good headlines. That's because there aren't any.

Enter Dominion Energy, which agreed to buy SCANA right after the first of the year:

On January 2, 2018, Dominion Energy entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the Merger Agreement) by and among Dominion Energy, Sedona Corp. and SCANA. The Merger Agreement provides for a stock-for-stock merger (the Merger) in which Sedona Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dominion Energy, will merge with and into SCANA and SCANA shareholders would receive 0.6690 shares of Dominion Energy common stock for each share of SCANA common stock, the equivalent of $55.35 per share, or about $7.9 billion based on Dominion Energy’s share price at close of trading January 2, 2018. Following completion of the Merger, SCANA would operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dominion Energy. Upon closing of the Merger, SCANA’s shareholders would own an estimated 13% of Dominion Energy’s outstanding common stock. Including assumption of debt, the value of the transaction is approximately $14.6 billion.

If there is a buyer that can pull this off it's Dominion. They're in the same business. They have the financial resources to make the acquisition. They are the textbook definition of sophisticated buyer, meaning they can afford to pay the lawyers all the money needed to limit the Dominion's liability.

However, the market is less than thrilled with this deal. According to the January 3 press release, SCANA is worth $55.35/sh, right? Here's their latest stock chart:

It jumped to $48.67 when the deal was announced, but has since been trending lower. It's currently in the upper-30s. The market doesn't think $55/share makes sense.

And Dominion isn't doing well, either:

They're trending lower. And this is when the utility sector is moving higher:

Why doesn't the market like this deal? While there are a number of reasons, I would list two as the most important. First, there's the uncertainty angle - Dominion is in a very tricky negotiation. They want the customer base (which is their ultimate end-game) without the accompanying liability. It is possible to do that, but even with the best of counsel, it's a process that has a lot of potential problems. Second, SCANA is loaded with potential liability. According to SCANA's latest 10-K (see pages 26-60), there are four distinct lines of cases progressing against the company related to the nuclear power plant issues. More are bound to come.

And this gets me back to my original point -- the idea about not buying a lawsuit. While I'm sure that Dominion is looking at moving into a new market with this deal, there are simply way too many potential problems. And, so far, the market has spoken against this deal. SCANA has yet to trade at the proposed merger price. Dominion stock is moving lower despite a rally in the utility sector. Until you have clarity, look elsewhere.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.