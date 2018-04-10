What Does Michael Cohen's FBI Office Raid Mean For The Stock Market? (Podcast)

Trump lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly saw his office and his home raided by the FBI on Monday of this week.

The news that shook the market and caused it to sell off significantly on Monday heading into the close was that Donald Trump‘s lawyer, Michael Cohen, had both his home and his office raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

As headlines were coming across the wire late in the day on Monday, the market was struggling to make sense of it all, including what the potential short term and long term impact such a raid could have on the stock market.



Tuesday morning, the market seemed to have its fears somewhat alleviated by dovish talk coming out of China regarding trade. Dow futures were up triple digits early in the morning and advanced several hundred points after the market opened during the session.

^DJI data by YCharts

Despite this, there still very little information about the search of Michael Cohen’s home and office. Is this related to Robert Mueller‘s investigation into collusion with Russia? Could it have something to do with the Stormy Daniels case? In this podcast QTR tries to review what all the possible range of outcomes could be from this search and what impact they may have on the market over the course of the longer-term and in the short term.

Quoth the Raven #16 - Michael Cohen's Office Raided by the FBI; What Does it Mean for the Stock Market?

