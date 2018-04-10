Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares: A Safe Dividend Payor With Attractive Returns

The bank is very liquid and is starting to grow after opening a new branch and loan production office.

The stock has been punished for not growing while rates chipped away from margins.

TYCB is a little known name that has been around for a very long time (1890s).

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB) is a small community bank with a long history of profits and dividends. The dividends get more attention than the fundamentals do, but the stock has started to move higher, and I think this could easily continue throughout 2018.

TYCB data by YCharts

Growth

As you can see below (red dot), TYCB recently opened its 11th branch, which is its first on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. This branch, along with a new loan production office, signals growth that has been missing from the story for a very long time.

Between the end of 2012 and the first quarter of 2016, total assets increased by $27 million, which compares to growth of $32 million in 2017 (up 6.67% to $521.9 million). This is far from a blistering pace, but it helped deliver 14.71% growth in earnings and an 8 basis point uptick in Return on Assets (ROA from 1.01% to 1.09%). Adding employees and opening new offices came with upfront costs that held the efficiency ratio at 54.5% (a small improvement from 54.88% in 2016), but margins will start to head higher as the balance sheet continues to expand and net interest income builds.

Falling yields have punished TYCB shares more than most. Peers have gotten around this by adding to their portfolios, but not growing loans in between 2011 and 2013 took earnings from $1.54 to $1.39 (2013 10-K).

During this time, the yields for 1-4 family loans were hit especially hard. Since the end of 2009, 1-4 family loans have fallen from 40% of the portfolio to 33% at the end of 2017. As rates bottomed, interest income stabilized and has started to benefit from higher volumes added to other loan types.

The biggest contributor to last year's growth came from Commercial Real Estate loans that are the bank's largest loan type. Adding to CRE is favorable at this point in the cycle because the rates on these assets reset at faster intervals than mortgages. Two major takeaways from the table below (from 10-K) are that the loan portfolio only makes up 56% of total assets and that 59% of all loans reprice in one year or less.

There's no telling how fast or how large the bank will allow for the portfolio to grow, but there is a lot of potential. At year-end, cash and cash equivalents stood at $75 million (14% of total assets; 75% of market cap). In addition, a large percentage of the security portfolio is liquid and set to mature within one year (50.9%), suggesting little to no interest rate risk and upside from reinvestment at higher rates.

Deposits increased by 8.8% last year, and it's not a stretch to say that this was managed lower. At this point in the cycle, it's hard to add noninterest-bearing deposits, but inflowing noninterest-bearing deposits at TYBC actually outnumbered interest-bearing accounts in 2017 ($22 million vs. $13 million). At year-end, 33.9% of total deposits were noninterest-bearing; the bank had less than $1 million in other liabilities.

Capital

TYCB has a large capital account that discounts its above-average return on assets (ROE was 6.72% in 2017). This sounds like a bad thing, but remember earnings increased 14.71% last year with modest asset growth (6.67%) and what looks like one of the most liquid balance sheets I've found in a very long time. The dividend history stretches back for years, and if the bank maintains the annual $0.01 increase, I'm confident that this trend will continue - the payout ratio fell to 50.1% from 56.76% last year. In addition, the bank has been buying back an increasing amount of shares (repurchases increased 337% YOY to 69,318; the average price paid was $26.85, compares to the current share price of $35.55).

Projections

I rarely make earnings projections, but let's walk through one. In 2017, pre-tax income came in at $8.396 million. I think that this will increase to $9 million in 2018, by way of a larger balance sheet and margins improvements. I think $9 million is a conservative bet because 7.1% growth compares to the trailing 3-year average of 9.5%. The 2018 tax rate of 21% compares to 34% in 2017, but again to be conservative, let's assume the effective rate is higher at 25%, which on $9 million pre-tax yields net income after taxes of $6.75 million - an 18.5% YOY improvement.

The question, though, is whether or not 18.5% YOY growth in earnings is already priced-in.

Net income of $6.75 million in 2018, assuming no buybacks, is worth approximately $2.52 per share. As you can see below, the news of higher earnings in 2017 and a lower 2018 tax rate helped improve the P/E to 18.74 from what looks like a floor of 15. If the valuation re-rates back to 15 in 2018, shares would increase to ~$37.80, to produce total returns of 9.10% (6.3% + dividend yield of 2.74%). I think the bank will trade higher.

Also, note the low Price to Book Value. An above average P/TBV isn't standing in the way of share price appreciation.

There are a lot of factors at play, but the risk/reward here is compelling, and I think shares are set to outperform regional banks in general - just like they did throughout the financial crisis.

Bottom Line

There are several ways to win with Calvin B. Taylor. Shares might not get a lot of love from the market because it is a smaller name that trades on low volumes, but that's why the stock offers an above average return.

Because of volume concerns, this is a better play for long-term money that can be locked away for several years (2-3, in my opinion).

We've found many other financials that have added risk to keep up with market expectations, but Calvin B. Taylor has been punished for not growing, and I expect this to end as the bank develops its new branch and loan production office.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TYCB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.