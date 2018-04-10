Alico Trades At Large Discount To NAV

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is one of the largest citrus growers in the United States. The Florida based company owns an abundance of citrus and cattle grazing property. It appears that the stock trades at a pretty big discount to net asset value. This stock might be right for folks who like deep value.

The stock trades for $29.8, there are 8.25 million shares, and the market cap is $248.9 million. Earnings per shares were a loss of $1.14 in the fiscal year which ended in September. The dividend is 24¢ and the dividend yield is 0.8%.

With the hurricane last year, earnings were down from $6.959 million in 2016 to a loss of $9.496 million in 2017. Crop production was lower 17.1%. What is impressive is that free cash flow was still positive. Cash flow from operations were $28.229 million, capex was $13.353 million, and free cash flow was $16.822 million. The vast majority of revenues comes from citrus and a small amount from cattle grazing and other agriculture. Management expects that it will take two years for the trees to fully recover from the storm.

The balance sheet shows $3.4 million in cash, $4.3 million in receivables, $21 million in assets for sale, and a whopping $349 million in property and equipment. The last number does not take into effect rises in property values. The liability side shows $3.1 million in payables and $185 million in debt.

Alico owns approximately 122,000 acres of land in twelve Florida counties (Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola and Polk) including approximately 90,000 acres of mineral rights. 47,532 acres are used for citrus and 70,962 for cattle grazing.

The company has a goal of reducing per acre expenses from $3,314 to $2,164. It plans to plant 400,000 more trees by the end of this year. In total, Alico plans to ship 10 million boxes of oranges a year. The company purchased three citrus farms for $363 million in 2015. At the time, debt jumped from $58.44 million to $200.97 million. Since then, debt has been reduced by about $10 million a year. Sales jumped from $104 million to $153 million when the purchases were made.

The orange growing industry has been severely affected by Citrus Greening Disease. The disease was first spotted in South Africa and later China. It reached Florida by 2015. The disease is a bacteria that is spread by a bug.

In the most recent quarter, earnings improved to $8.738 million from a loss of $1.743 million in the period in 2016. Cash fell to $948 thousand from $3.395 million. Accounts receivables rose from $4.286 million to $11.87.

Ok, now for the hard part—trying to figure out how much this sucker is worth. The company has 25,698 acres for sale at $83,518,500. That’s exactly $3,250 an acre. About 16% is wetlands. The link above takes you to a real estate website. It seems that a conservative estimate for citrus land is about $8,000 an acres. To take 47,532 acres of citrus time $8,000 brings us $380.2 million. For the cattle land, 70,962 times $3,000 ( I lowered it from above) equals $213 million. That’s $593 million.

I took that $593 million in land and added cash, accounts receivables, and inventories and came to $640 million. Total liabilities in the most recent quarter are $243.9 million. That’s a rough NAV calculation of $395 million, or $47.9 a share. I was reminded of the idea by perusing Third Avenue’s filings. I know the fund has held shares of Alico in the past. It’s the perfect sum of the parts story that Third Avenue is known for.

Discount to net asset to value stories can be tough. Just because the stock trades at a discount to NAV doesn’t mean it’s going to rise in value. A portfolio of these stocks (which is what Third Avenue does) can be interesting when the time is right. NAV stories don’t do well when tech stocks are booming.

The thing about stocks that trade at a big discount to NAV is that there has to be a reason for the stock to rise. The patient value investor must find a reason for an event such as: a one-time dividend, a spin-off, the company getting bought out, takeover by management. Follow the funky things that Third Avenue invests in. They patiently wait for one of these events.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAVFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.