Oil: No Emotions, Only Facts And Numbers

In 2019, the OPEC and Russia will start to actively increase its oil production in order to regain the lost market share.

According to the OPEC and IEA forecasts, we should expect a surplus in the global market in the current half year.

Investment Thesis

A comprehensive look at the oil market reveals the development of a negative price trend in the medium term, if the geopolitics does not intervene, of course.

In the introduction, I would like to highlight the major changes that the last reports published by the OPEC and the IEA caused in the forecast of the global oil market structure for 2018.

First of all, I would like to note that the series of recent OPEC and IEA forecasts showed no evidence of a substantial upward revision of the global oil demand prospects this year:

Both agencies have reflected the growth trend of the U.S. oil production in their forecasts. Interestingly, the OPEC is far more optimistic than the IEA in this aspect - it expects the average America's oil supply to reach 23 m/bd in 2018:

Both the OPEC and IEA retain a tendency to increase the oil production forecast outside the OPEC this year:

I believe that trend is more important for any market than absolute figures. In this case, the trend points to a steady production growth outside OPEC and the likely "plateau" phase in the growth of global oil demand. I think, it is a step towards the negative side price-wise.

Now let us evaluate what dynamics of the oil market balance we should expect this year.

Based on the OPEC data and assuming that the current agreement on limiting the oil production OPEC+ remains in force until the end of 2018, we get the following structure of the oil market balance for the current year:

As we can see, according to the OPEC, a surplus is expected in both Q1 and Q2, which, however, is almost equal to the deficit expected in both Q3 and Q4.

According to the IEA, a small, but steady surplus is expected throughout the current year:

So, according to both OPEC and the IEA, the market balance is expected to shift towards the supply side. The OPEC claims that by the end of this year, the oil market balance will return to the condition of the beginning of the year.

Now let's turn to the definition of the fundamentally sound oil price.

The following graph shows the interdependence model between the quarter average Brent oil price and the OECD commercial closing stock levels:

As you can see, the stocks recorded at the end of Q4 2017 match the balanced oil price at the level of $75 that is close enough to the current price.

However, this model has a substantial drawback - it does not take into account the level of demand.

So we turn to the next model. In this model, Brent oil price is bound to the days of forward consumption in the OECD:

In this case, the current balanced oil price is at the level of $83 which involves quite a significant potential for growth.

Let's now discuss what scares the market and why the current Brent price is $68, and not $83, and is inclined to decrease further.

When the OPEC representatives comment the oil market balance, they often refer to the size of the deviation of the current oil stocks from the five-year average. In this context, it is worth noting that in the Q4, the OECD commercial closing stock levels decreased exactly to that level:

And if you consider the number of days for which this balance is enough given the current level of the OECD consumption, it is already significantly below the five-year average:

And here is another useful chart: the OPEC share in the global oil production, which, according to the expectations will fall to 32.9% by the end of this year:

All these figures allow predicting that the OPEC +11 agreement on limiting the oil production in its present state will cease to exist at the end of 2018. This means that in 2019, the OPEC will attempt increasing its share in the world oil production to 34% (the level at which the OPEC+11 agreement was concluded).

Also, I would not overvalue Russia's declared intention to join the OPEC for a long period of time. Russia's economy remains heavily dependent on oil, and even the current limitation on the production prevents it from confidently getting out of the recession:

In my opinion, in 2019, Russia will start to actively ramp up the oil production, probably subject to a new agreement on the acceptable upper limit.

Now let's see how the hedge funds behave.

According to the COT, the current net position of the hedge funds is significantly higher than the average four-year level:

At that, the size of the funds' net position generally remains within the boundaries of the long-term dependence on oil price level. Although, from this point of view, the funds are expected to start sales in order to return to a balanced state:

It is also important to note that the oil market liquidity has been falling in the last four months, which also forces the funds to sell because the relative size of their net position (the ratio between the net position and the open interest) is close to the record:

Putting It All Together

So, from the point of view of the global oil market balance, the price peak set in January was fully justified. Now the price is approaching the peak again. However, we should not forget that the quarter in which there was a surplus in the market, according to the OPEC and the IEA estimates, has ended, hence, the stocks have grown again, and probably will continue to grow in the current quarter.

Also the closer we approach 2019, the more the market will be threatened with the uncertainty associated with the end of the OPEC+ agreement. So far, there's every indication that in 2019, the OPEC and Russia will start to actively increase the oil production, contrary to what was claimed.

On the last week, the funds were reducing the size of their net position at a record pace over the past four months. This very much resembles the profit taking.

To summarize, I'll just repeat what I've said at the beginning of this post. In the near future, not taking the geopolitics (which is always present in the oil price) into account, the negative trend is likely to rise in this market. And I believe, while the United States hold back on the decision on the nuclear deal with Iran, this is the most likely forecast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in OIL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.