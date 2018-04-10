Death, Taxes And Coca-Cola

As per the request of several readers, I want to at least lay out what I think are the most relevant tax considerations for the type of strategy I write about.

Introduction

I've been presenting a lot of alternative investment ideas on Seeking Alpha, lately. In 2018 alone, for around 20 different stocks, I've suggested that investors should consider selling those stocks and buying a different investment that was more defensive. As of the end of March, over 80% of those alternative ideas are performing significantly better than the stocks I wrote about. However, even though these alternative ideas are slowly being proven to be good ones, I regularly receive questions about the tax implications of such rotational moves, and whether the alternatives I suggest would still be good ideas if we take taxes into account.

In the past, I've resisted including tax considerations in my articles for several reasons. The first is that 90% of my personal investments are tax-sheltered, so taxes aren't something that I have to deal with personally on a regular basis in any meaningful way. The second is that tax situations are very individualized. This makes it extremely difficult to write about them for a wide audience. And the third reason is that I'm not a tax expert. I'm probably not going to be able to offer tax strategy ideas that are really groundbreaking or interesting for readers.

All that being said, I do want to make at least some effort at examining capital gains taxes because I would like to at least have some framework for investors to serve as a rough guide for how much taxes should figure into the equation of when to sell an overvalued stock. The primary dilemma is this: A person owns a stock that they think has become significantly overvalued, but if they sold this stock, they would be subject to a 20% capital gains tax, which, if they had been holding the stock for a long time, might be a rather large nominal tax bill. What I want to explore is how much this should factor into their selling decision, and what factors are important for this decision.

Also, please keep in mind, these are my preliminary thoughts, and they are likely to change as time goes on. They are being presented more as discussion points than as an authoritative view on the matter.

Considerations

The first consideration I think one should make if they are about to place a sell order on an overvalued stock, but are hesitating because of tax considerations, is whether or not they think they can avoid paying capital gains taxes on this stock until they die. If you don't think you have a strong likelihood of holding the stock until death and avoiding the taxes on it entirely, then I think you should consider selling it if you think it is significantly overvalued.

This raises two questions. The first is "How will I know when I'll die?" And, much like my advice for millennials who might be trying to decide how to prioritize saving versus paying for current life experiences, I would suggest using a basic life-expectancy calculator and basing one's judgment on that unless they have some special knowledge about how long they think they might live. Most folks are likely to make it into their 80s, so I think it's fair to use, say, 85 years old as an estimate. So, if you are reading one of my articles and you are in your 80s or close to it, and you agree that stock XYZ I have written about is overvalued, and you think there is a very good chance that my medium-term, 3-5 year thesis is correct, but you don't want to sell because you've held said stock for 30 years and have major capital gains, that's fine. If it might take 5 years for a thesis to play out, and you have a 100% chance of paying a big tax bill if you sell, and perhaps a 50% chance of living five more years, it makes perfect sense to hold on to this investment. Based on this type of thinking, on average, if someone is, say, 75 years old, and they would rather hold on to their stocks and avoid paying capital gains taxes than they would adopting a medium-term investment strategy, more power to them. It's a perfectly rational strategy to hold at that point in one's life.

But once we start moving farther and farther away from our eventual demise, that rationale doesn't seem as strong to me. For example, it seems unlikely that, for the vast majority of stocks, we can say with confidence and accuracy twenty years in advance that those stocks are very likely to do well. There might be a few exceptions, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) comes to mind, but the list of stocks that we can say will perform within 20% of the S&P 500 for next 20 years is a very short list. If we went back to 1998, for example, I'm sure there were plenty of folks who thought General Electric (GE), Ford (F), Bank of America (BAC), and AT&T (T) were locks to perform as well as the market did for the next two decades.

GE data by YCharts

And these are just the names that didn't go bankrupt. Did I cherry-pick these? Sure I did. But the point remains it is very difficult, even with so-called blue-chip stocks, to predict performance beyond 20 years. There are a lot more stocks than these that underperformed the market by 20% or more during this time period.

The significance of this is that it basically means, other than a few rare exceptions, committing to the long-term with a stock in order to avoid paying taxes should probably only be done after one is in retirement when one might have a chance to hold until death, and never pay taxes on it. Why? Because many of these companies will not survive and even fewer will thrive over the very long term. At some point, the investor is likely to sell or have the stock go to zero, which either means paying taxes on profits along the way, suffering a substantial loss, or achieving significant underperformance, none of which seem preferable to paying a 20% tax on capital gains.

But what about the exceptions?

With that said, there are exceptions. There may be a small handful of companies which we can accurately predict will do well over, say, a 30-year time period. So let's say someone is as smart as Charlie Munger and in 1988 they identified a really good value in a truly long-term stock like Coca-Cola (KO), they made a big investment when the price was low, and then the stock took off and they racked up huge capital gains. What should they do if they think the stock has become significantly overvalued by the market? I propose we examine Coca-Cola from 30 years ago to give us some idea.

What I'm going to do here is assume we bought Coca-Cola back in January of 1988, and that if we sold the stock we would have to pay a 20% long-term capital gains tax. I will use 10-year periods and rotate out of the stock and into SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) after the first 10-year period, and then rotate back into KO after the next 10-year period, paying capital gains along the way. I'll assume I start with a $1,000 investment in 1988 and bring it up until today in 2018.

Let's first look at the 10-year period from 1988 to 1998:

KO data by YCharts

This first 10-year period we would have achieved amazing gains and turned our $1,000 investment into ~$14,000. This would have amounted to ~$13,000 in capital gains. That's wonderful. The problem, however, is that Coca-Cola stock at this point in time, in 1998, is significantly overvalued. This is precisely the situation several commenters on my articles are in with some of their long-held stocks. The question is whether it is worth selling and paying a guaranteed 20% tax on $13,000 vs. the possibility that the stock price will go down. In this case, let's find out. Let's say we sell Coke stock, pay our 20% tax, and buy SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF SPY with the money that is left over (letting SPY represent any other individual stock one thought was fairly valued or undervalued relative to Coke). The tax would be $2,600 and we would be left with $11,400. Now let's look at the relative performance over the next 10-years from 1998 to 2008:

SPY data by YCharts

Okay, first, notice that I didn't cherry-pick KO's peak price in 1998. I just started from January 1st of that year. Even then, KO still had a negative price return for the next ten years while the SPY was up ~50%. So, at this point, by selling KO in 1998, paying our taxes, and rotating into SPY for the next ten years, we would now have a total price value from 1988 of $17,100. If we had simply held KO for the whole twenty-year period, then we would have had a total price value of $12,900. In this case, so far, paying one's taxes on the overvalued stock paid off. Now let's suppose you think the SPY is now overvalued and KO looks like the better deal and you sell SPY and rotate into KO because it has underperformed the past ten years and its earnings have finally caught up to its price. In this case, you would pay ~$1,140 on your gains from 1998 to 2008, and that would bring the amount you could invest in Coke down to $15,960. Let's see how that investment turns out the next 10 years:

KO data by YCharts

We were able to grow the price of the stock by ~50% and increase the total value of our money to ~$23,940. If we sold it for something else at this point in January of 2018 and paid another 20% on our profits it would amount to a $1,596 tax bill. Bringing our value to $22,344. If we would have bought and held KO for the whole time from 1988 onward, this would have been our return:

KO data by YCharts

Which would have amounted to a value of ~$19,300, about $3,044 worth of underperformance and one would still have ~$3,660 worth of deferred taxes they would have to pay if they were forced to sell their stock for some reason at this level. Even with a company like Coca-Cola, there is a good case that can be made for paying the taxes when it becomes overvalued along the way, provided one has a good sense of when the stock is overvalued.

However, in 1998, Coca-Cola was dramatically overvalued. It was trading at a p/e around 50 much of this time. The more relevant question, assuming one can do a reasonable job at estimating fair value, is how overvalued should we allow a stock to become before we sell it? Most of the stocks I recommend rotating out of are not trading at 50 multiples.

Relative to what?

I don't think it is enough to simply determine that a stock is overvalued. Even if I specify a medium-term time-frame, and I have high confidence a stock is overvalued, I still need to ask the question "Relative to what?" Relative to itself? Relative to the market? Relative to some alternative investment? Relative to cash? These questions must be answered if we are to make a rational decision.

This is one reason I've tried to include an alternative investment idea in all of my bearish articles. It's simply not good enough to declare something overvalued, because if a stock is overvalued compared to itself (like if we were to use historical p/e ratios) then there is not an automatic alternative available. Cash is usually the presumed alternative, but there are some serious drawbacks to cash. The first drawback is there is a long-term upward bias of somewhere around 7-8% for stocks. If a stock remains overvalued long enough, by the time it does drop low enough to become a fair value, one might have lost more in opportunity costs holding cash than they would holding on to the stock. So, you are always swimming against the current by going to cash from a quality stock. This means our first option should be to ask if the stock is overvalued relative to the general market. If it is, then one can simply rotate into a broad market ETF like SPY or VOO. That eliminates the 7-8% bias problem.

If the stock and the wider market are both overvalued, then we must ask if there are any other investments that aren't overvalued, like sector ETFs, factor ETFs, bonds, or individual stocks. One might also consider if paying down debt isn't a better relative value. Getting a guaranteed 4-8% by paying off a car loan, student loan, or mortgage might be a good relative value compared to an overvalued stock.

The reason we need to specify 'relative to what?' is because that is going to factor into our math when it comes time to determine whether we should sell. One of the things I try to do in my articles is estimate how much share value we might expect to gain by rotating out of a particular stock and into another. For example, in my last article, I thought we could probably see a 15% gain in shares of Ross Stores (ROST) by rotating into the alternative PowerShares S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF (SPLV) over the medium-term, and then rotating back into ROST when the price was lower.

What one thinks that potential gain in shares might be, along with what percentage of capital gains one might have to pay, is what will determine whether one should sell or not. If someone bought ROST ten years ago, they would likely have nearly a 20% tax bill to pay upfront if they sold today. If they only think they have the opportunity to increase their shares 15% over the medium-term, then it doesn't seem worth selling. But if we were to look at another stock, like, say, Boeing (BA), the story is quite different. During the 2002 recession, if one had rotated out of Boeing near the top of the cycle, they could have gained 50% more shares of Boeing rotating back into the stock near the bottom of the cycle. Even if one had purchased Boeing stock in the 1970s, and paid a full 20% capital gains tax on their earnings in 2000, they would have been way ahead rotating out of Boeing at that time. (And they wouldn't even have had to time this close to perfection. One could have been off by a couple years and still managed to gain 30-40% more shares of Boeing, while still paying their taxes.)

Formula, Danger and Bias Identification

Putting all this together, assuming one isn't over 75 years old, or has good reason to believe their time on this earth is limited, the formula for determining the tax-wisdom of selling an overvalued stock is probably something like this:

Determine the percentage of potential tax to be paid. For example, if the tax rate is 20%, and the stock has appreciated 50% since purchase, then the rate to be paid is 6.67% of the value of the stock. (For example, a stock you purchase for $100 per share, grows to $150, you sell it, pay 20% on $50 in capital gains ($10) and are left with $140. ($10 is 6.67% of $150)) Next, determine the expected gain in shares one expects to receive if they rotate out of the stock, and then back into the stock at a lower price. In this case, let's say you think you can purchase 20% more shares in the future by rotating out of the stock while it is overvalued, and back into it when it is not overvalued. If this works out, you should ultimately gain 13.33% more shares after including your payment of the 6.67% tax bill, and that seems like a win to me, especially since you will have reduced your deferred tax liability while doing so.

While I think Warren Buffett is a genius for finding a way to never pay taxes on his capital gains on his Berkshire Hathaway shares by never selling his them, there is a danger with this approach, too. I've seen several times, right here on SA, where there are stockholders that wanted to sell a broken stock like General Electric, but refuse to do so, simply because they feared the tax bill. This shows me that there is a real danger in building up deferred tax liabilities. They can seriously affect one's judgment.

It's worth taking a moment to identify what biases might be causing this potential misjudgment so we can avoid it. For this, I'll use Charlie Munger's list of the causes of misjudgment from his book Poor Charlie's Almanack (Expanded 3rd Addition). These are natural psychological tendencies that can lead to bad decision making.

Reward and Punishment: The fact that you are punished up front and with certainty with a tax of up to 20% is a very strong disincentive to sell a stock you've experienced massive amounts of gain on. To make matters worse, the rewards take time (up to 5 years in my case) and are less certain than 100% (I seem to have something close to an 80% success rate). This asymmetry of both time and certainty is likely to make it difficult to sell the stock of a company even if its prospects are poor. Liking/Loving Tendency: If a person has held a stock for ten or more years and has had gains of over 1,000% they are going to like that stock quite a bit. This can make it difficult to sell even if there are good reasons to do so. Inconsistency-Avoidance Tendency: Human beings have an innate desire to avoid change. Selling a long-held stock is making a big change in one's portfolio. Our minds are naturally programmed against such things. (Except, perhaps, when we are scared, panicked, or agitated, which is probably why so many people sell near the bottom.)

There might be a few more that I could list here, Munger lists over 25 of them, but they are generally listed in order of importance. The three I noted above are ranked #1, #2, and #5, respectively. They are very powerful psychological tendencies and they all can make it extremely hard to sell a long-held, overvalued stock.

Conclusion

This article is meant to serve a starting point from which I can organize my thinking about under what conditions long-term capital gains taxes should be factored into decisions about whether to sell a long-term holding one considers overvalued. I'm going to go out on a limb and say I'll almost certainly follow-up this train of thought in the future as I think about it more. Eventually, I would like to begin working a paragraph or two into my articles that gives a very brief overview of some of the potential tax considerations of selling a winning stock. I haven't quite figured out a good way to do that yet, but I think I'm a bit closer now than when I started the article.

Additionally, there were several side-topics I didn't get into like calculating dividends, which might require another article. And importantly, I really focused on price a lot in this article while considering something 'overvalued', when perhaps a more sinister problem arises when a company's business is actually threatened. Certain shareholders might be able to brush aside whether something is overvalued or not if the business is still strong, but the question becomes much more difficult if there are real threats to the core business to take into account. I'll think about this some more and offer more thoughts in a future article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.