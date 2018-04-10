GSE Receivership Avoided

Fannie and Freddie operated with a negative net worth early this year which was remedied by Treasury sending them money instead of placing them into receivership.

The federal takeover of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac was the placing into conservatorship of the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) by the U.S. Treasury in September 2008. Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) buy mortgages from lenders and either hold these mortgages in their portfolios or package the loans into mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that may be sold. Since the companies were placed into conservatorship, their guarantee fees were raised and all of their money has been contractually sent to Treasury less a $3B capital buffer jointly implemented late last year between Treasury and FHFA (Federal Housing Finance Agency).

Investment Thesis: Given the government's insurmountable liquidation preference since they wrote back up the valuation of GSE assets previously written down to inflate it, in a liquidation scenario, the publicly traded common shares and preferred shares are worth $0. This is why it is good that receivership was avoided late last month, early this month. Instead, the two companies remain in conservatorship where all of their money in excess of a small capital buffer continue to go to the government and the government remains in complete control absent an injunctive legal ruling. The man in charge of the government's side of the money deal known as the SPSPA (Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement) is none other than Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin. He has said he wants to get the GSEs out of government control and make them safe, so they don't have to be bailed out again. One plan has been subsequently floated by his previous business partner and administration insider that does just that. This plan values commons around $8-13 and preferred around par. Upon reflection, I think that the multiple valuation put on commons seems a bit high, but I still think that at the current common share valuation, there is upside of this is the route taken. I would imagine that $4-8 would be more appropriate, but a lot of it would depend on investor appetite for an IPO for these two highly regulated soon to be overcapitalized enterprises. Post-capitalization, it would be very difficult to ignore their dividend power as they would return to becoming granny stocks. It is at that point that I think their true valuation would shine and perhaps the Moelis plan valuation multiple would then be right. I just think it's tough to value a highly regulated business where their income is based on a guarantee fee that is out of their control and at least initially based on capital requirements.

Lamberth Injunctive Relief

I may have previously missed that the Lamberth remand includes claims for injunctive relief. Prior Fannie Mae CFO Timothy J. Howard pointed this out in the comments section of his blog:

The legal argument is that injunctive relief is sought because the terms of the SPSPA violate state law:

This is interesting because plaintiffs obtained discovery in parallel litigation in the Court of Federal Claims which contradicts Defendants' previous evidentiary submissions in this case. Specifically, Mario Ugoletti signed a sworn statement that was submitted on behalf of the government:

This document above was the lynchpin of a set of documents provided to Judge Lamberth that was ruled on in 2014. Now the case is back in Judge Lamberth's court with all the evidence below suggesting that Mario Ugoletti knowingly or unknowingly submitted information to the court that may have been false:

Early on, Mario Ugoletti spoke publicly under oath saying that conserving assets was a fundamental part of conservatorship:

Instead, however, Ugoletti identified that FHFA's goal was to prevent them from emerging from conservatorship:

Ugoletti's point 19, for example, is now contested in the new amended complaint:

In addition, Ugoletti was sent financial projections forecasting Fannie and Freddie were expected to generate substantial income:

Ugoletti also talked about how the Third Amendment wasn't part of a plan to protect the enterprises, but instead to prevent them from giving the impression that they were healthy institutions:

Paragraph 16 of Ugoletti's deposition is also refuted by subsequently produced discovery. Here is what Ugoletti said:

Here is what plaintiffs have to say about it:

Paragraph 9 is also brought into question. Here is paragraph 9:

Here is the argument against it:

As far as point 19 goes, where the Third Amendment Net worth sweep did not change the underlying economics of the SPSPAs goes, Plaintiffs show Treasury officials recognized that the net worth sweep put Treasury in a "better position":

So, the question is, when confronted with all of this evidence suggesting that the government lied to Judge Lamberth back in 2013, how does Judge Lamberth view all of this now that the case is back in his courtroom? Previously, Judge Lamberth ruled that the original construction of the SPSPA was not "in kind":

Instead, Lamberth classified this 12% as a penalty instead of as a right. Judge Lamberth could stick to his guns and dig in his heels if he wants to. He can overlook the fact the government has been running circles around the judiciary. The point is that Plaintiffs have come back into Lamberth's courtroom with evidence proving that internal government deliberations go against Lamberth's earlier court ruling. Judge Lamberth now has the opportunity to revisit this case along with evidence that the defendant lied and can rule for injunctive relief if he so chooses.

Landscape Overview

The Bhatti and Collins cases are fully briefed pending a ruling. Bhatti had oral arguments last year and Collins last month. The Bhatti case runs on purely constitutional arguments.

As far as legislative reform goes, Senator Bob Corker so far hasn't been able to bring up anything in committee and Representative Jeb Hensarling is expected to come up with something that kills Fannie and Freddie. GSE Jumpstart expired last year and now Secretary of Treasury Mnuchin has all the power he needs to administratively reform Fannie and Freddie and install capital that protects taxpayers. Late last year, he consented to a $3B capital buffer. This did not prevent a draw due to tax reform. That payment was made late last month and receivership was avoided.

FHFA has outlined earlier this year that they'd like to see Fannie and Freddie reincorporated as private, shareholder-owned corporations with a regulated rate of return. Mnuchin has previously said that they need to get Fannie and Freddie out of government control. The real question is when? Delays have pushed this back. This was an early priority but then was prioritized after tax reform and then was put back to see if Bob Corker and Jeb Hensarling could take their 29th attempt at passing housing reform legislation that so far hasn't even been brought up in committee this year.

As interest rates rise, it's reasonable to expect Fannie and Freddie to report larger profits due to hedging gains. Inside Mortgage Finance has speculated that the Trump administration will step in with a GSE fix between election day and a new Congress.

Summary and Conclusion

I own 4050 FMCCH, 8394 FMCCI, 8141 FMCCL, 400 FMCCN, 12608 FMCCP, 5042 FMCCT, 9085 FMCKP, 12934 FNMFN, and 5 FNMFO. I own these shares despite the disappointing legal losses so far because so far under the Trump administration, the people in charge of deciding how this plays out have publicly advocated for getting the two companies out of government control. The opportunity to put them into receivership just presented itself and it wasn't acted on. The Trump administration hasn't publicly moved on administrative reform. I'm not sure if that's because they want to avoid any public scrutiny from doing the right thing that may impact elections later this year, or because they want to preserve legislative equity with people like Bob Corker and Jeb Hensarling or for the simple reason being there is no rush.

I expect that eventually Fannie and Freddie will be turned into highly regulated utilities. I own preferred shares because I cannot predict the future level of:

Guarantee fees Capital requirements P/E multiple

Bill Ackman recently bought some preferred shares:

The only point that I thought was interesting was point (2), but then again, I'm currently 100% preferred shares and I'm considering if I should buy commons, so it cuts both ways if you ask me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH, FMCCI, FMCCL, FMCCN, FNCCP, FNCCT, FMCKP, FNMFN, FNMFO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.